AMD's Stock May Go Significantly Higher

AMD's (AMD) stock is breaking out and could be on its way higher by as much as 11% from its current price of roughly $26.50 on March 12, based on the technical chart. Options activity suggests the stock continues to rise by the middle of May as well. The newfound optimism comes after Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced it would launch a new streaming video game service and that AMD would supply the chips.

I had noted back on February 20 that I had seen a more bullish stance on AMD in the options market.

The Big Breakout

The chart shows that AMD has crossed above a crucial level of technical resistance at $25.70 on March 19. It also indicates the stock managed to test and retest the breakout on March 20, held, and is now pushing higher. The next level of technical resistance for the stock does not come again until roughly $29.50.

Additionally, the relative strength index has broken out of a downtrend as well and is now trending higher. It would suggest that bullish momentum is entering the stock.

Bullish Bets Signal A Further Increase

The options that expire on May 17 at the $26 strike price have seen a big surge in open interest levels in recent days, rising by 9,070. It brings the total number of open contracts to around 12,000. With the calls trading at roughly $2.70 per contract, the stock would need to rise to $28.70, for a buyer to earn a profit, an increase of 8.25% from its current price. It is a pretty sizeable bet, with a dollar value of roughly $3.3 million.

Reasons For Optimism

Some even see the recent news between Google and AMD as being just the start of a more meaningful relationship. According to a story in Barron's, some even see the relationship moving over to the server chip side as well. Currently, analysts do not see much in the way of revenue growth in 2019. Current consensus estimates suggest that revenue rises only 6% in 2019, while earnings estimates suggest an increase over 39%. It would indicate the analysts are looking for meaningful gross margin expansion in 2019 out of AMD, to maintain that significant profit growth. A new source of revenue from Google could help to alleviate some of that margin pressure from the company should revenue receive a boost.

Data by YCharts

Heightened Volatility

It will be essential to monitor AMD over the coming weeks carefully. The implied volatility for the May 17 expiration is exceptionally high at 57%. That is nearly five times greater than the S&P 500 implied volatility for a similar expiration date. Additionally, the long-straddle options strategy suggests the stock could rise or fall by as much as 18% from the $27 strike price, placing the stock in a trading range of $22.20 to $31.80, a massive spread.

It seems clear why so many are getting excited about AMD once again after its steep decline last fall.

