Can the S&P 500 deliver on these lofty expectations come YE 2019 and 2020?

Despite earnings estimates falling, the market has increased in value due to multiple expansion.

Earnings estimates for 2019 and 2020 have both dropped over the past two months.

S&P 500: What Is Priced In Today?

Starting in January of this year, I started to write about the earnings expectations that are priced into the S&P 500 or the more commonly traded SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) ETF.

I started in January by writing a research note, which you can find by clicking here, suggesting that over the next 12 months, the companies inside SPY would not be able to match the current EPS estimates. I was not making a call for a market crash or an immediate decline but rather pointing out the fact that EPS estimates were almost certainly going to come down in the face of slowing global growth.

I followed that research note up with another piece in February updating the downward revisions to earnings that already started to occur.

Here we are two months later and EPS estimates are lower yet again despite SPY increasing in value due to multiple expansion. There is a limit to how much the forward P/E multiple for SPY can expand and the downward revisions to S&P 500 EPS are not done yet.

In this update, I will walk through where expectations lie today relative to the last two updates. You can then decide for yourself if you think the companies inside SPY will deliver on those expectations or if you think there is more to go in terms of EPS downgrades - similar to what we saw from FedEx (FDX) earlier this week.

The difference between your expectations of EPS growth and the current price boils down to the multiple of SPY. Trading at a historically lofty forward multiple on what I would call optimistic earnings estimates will force companies to deliver big results in the face of slowing economic growth.

Then Vs. Now

In January of this year, the market already had the first major readjustment of growth expectations and consensus came to the view that Q1 2019 EPS would be weak. There was a strong expectation that after a weak first quarter, growth and earnings would bounce strongly in the second half and through 2020.

Below is a table of EPS expectations as of January 2019.

S&P 500 EPS Estimates As Of January 2019:

Source: Bloomberg

As the chart above shows, the market was expecting EPS growth to be 1.68% in Q12019, 3.55% in Q22019, and 4.12% in Q32019.

The full year 2019 EPS estimate was 170.2 and the full year 2020 estimate was 188.4.

If we look at what is baked into the market today, we can see the downward revisions despite the SPY trading higher (higher P/E multiple).

In the table below we can see that Q1 2019 EPS estimates are now -3.19% compared to 1.68% in January.

Q2 EPS estimates are now 1.04% compared to 3.55% in January.

Q3 EPS growth has been revised to 2.42% relative to 4.12%.

S&P 500 EPS Estimates As Of March 2019:

Source: Bloomberg

In total, 2019 full year EPS has been revised from 170.2 to 167.5 and full year 2020 EPS has been revised from 188.4 to 185.9.

It is undeniable that the market is lowering these numbers as forecast back in January of this year and there is more downside to come in terms of EPS expectations.

What is keeping the market afloat, aside from a higher forward P/E multiple, is the expectation that growth will take off in the second half of the year pending a trade deal.

The market has finally admitted that EPS growth in Q1 will be negative but that growth rate is expected to rocket from -3.19% to 10% in Q4 and 16% in Q1 2020.

If we look at history, the last global economic slowdown was in 2015-2016. S&P 500 EPS was exactly flat for over two years during that time period.

S&P 500 EPS:

Source: Bloomberg

The second red box in the chart above shows the slowdown in EPS that the market is digesting today, hence that flat return over the past 12 months. In the short-term, fundamentals are avoided but over longer-term periods, fundamentals matter.

Everything after the green line in the chart above is a future estimate which can be seen as a straight line higher.

Not only is the market pricing in that this global slowdown is just a soft patch but that global economic growth will reaccelerate back to above-trend growth.

Despite lackluster guidance from many companies, a recession in Italy and a borderline recession in other parts of Europe, in addition to weakness out of China, the market is convinced that all of this turmoil will not only vanish in the second half but pent-up demand from this slowdown will send growth soaring.

Right now, the S&P 500 is trading at 17 times the forward average EPS estimates for the next two years.

S&P 500 Forward EPS Estimates:

Source: Bloomberg

The market is trading at a lofty multiple on top of lofty EPS estimates leaving the margin of error quite small.

Additional Thoughts

Starting in January, after assessing the global economy, I reported that the SPY companies would fall short of the earnings estimates that were priced in. I did not suggest the market would crash as multiple expansion was possible and that is what we have seen thus far.

EPS estimates have been coming down and the multiple for the market has been increasing.

Currently, aside from very few sentiment surveys, there is not much economic data to support the idea of a rebound in global growth.

I am sympathetic to the idea that growth could rebound in the second half and should that appear in the leading economic indicators, I will be the first to report such a development.

As for now, the market is priced as if the major rebound in growth is a foregone conclusion and has tacked a lofty multiple on top of optimistic numbers.

EPS estimates have more room to go in terms of downward revisions.

The market can continue to trend higher should the multiple expand but it is important to know what is priced into markets when taking a position.

To clarify, I am not short the S&P 500 or net short stocks in general.

If you are overweight US equities then you must believe that EPS growth will exceed what is already priced in or that the multiple of forward earnings will expand well beyond 17.

I don't like to predict the market in the short-term as I focus on economic inflection points and growth rate cycles. With that said, I continue to believe, based on my analysis of global growth conditions, that EPS estimates for SPY will continue to trend lower.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have an underweight allocation to SPY.