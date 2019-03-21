Sprint: Sell It. Then Buy It Back

Those skeptical of the merger should cash out of Sprint since market pressure will be overwhelming on the stock after the blockage, at least in the short term.

After first recommending investors buy Sprint (S) at $3 per share in 2016, I am now preparing a personally painful but logically unavoidable step: to sell a company's stock at far below what I consider to be its true value. The purpose of this article is simply to explain the reasons for this decision and why it is a good strategy even for the dwindling few of us who believe that Sprint has intrinsic value as well as potential merger value.

The World Turned Upside Down

18 months ago, I wrote an article "Buying Sprint Stock Is A Bet Against The Merger." My argument at the time was that because Sprint was trading at about parity with its (unconfirmed) reported merger agreement value at the time, there was no reason to hold Sprint stock if you believed that the merger was going through. The merger capped the upside at the current price, leaving only downside.

The only reason to hold Sprint stock, I argued, was if you believed that the merger would not go through, and Sprint shareholders would retain sole ownership of the single most valuable collection of spectrum in the US wireless industry. Then, I believed that the stock had further upside.

Since then, of course, the merger has been called off, put back on again, looked likely to be approved, looked likely to be blocked… in short, everything under the sun. But the latest news is that the merger is looking doubtful to more and more analysts.

This is significant because, since I wrote my original article, there have been two big changes in the market: T-Mobile (TMUS) has appreciated considerably, while Sprint has more or less treaded water and Sprint has reported a quarterly loss. As such, the situation is now precisely the reverse of the one I identified 18 months ago: now, a decision to hold Sprint stock is a bet that the merger will happen, while a belief that it won't would argue for selling Sprint stock.

In Case Of Merger, Don't Break Glass

If the merger does go through, the attractiveness of Sprint stock is actually enhanced, not diminished. This is because unlike 18 months ago, Sprint is well below the derived ceiling on its value that the merger terms suggest when we plug in T-Mobile's own price.

Sprint is currently trading at $6.47, as of the time of this writing. The merger agreement with T-Mobile calls for an all-stock transaction swapping 1 New T-Mobile share for every 9.75 shares of Sprint stock. At T-Mobile's current trading price of $73.68 at the time of this writing, this means that Sprint stock represents an opportunity to buy into T-Mobile at a 14.4% discount. If you believe that the merger is likely to go through, this represents a superior entry point into T-Mobile than buying the company's own stock.

Blocked Merger

Meanwhile, the analyst community has become, if possible, even more skeptical about Sprint's ability to stand alone if the deal falls apart again or is blocked. The overwhelming consensus among analysts is that if Sprint is left standing at the altar, its stock will be pummeled in the subsequent trading days. Even formerly bullish Wall Street analysts have turned against an independent Sprint.

That wouldn't alarm me so much if Sprint hadn't also failed my own baseline test - maintaining a break-even quarterly result - in its most recent earnings. After several quarters of remaining in the black, however, meagerly, Sprint is now back to losing money and Masa Son has no clear path to injecting more equity since he has already hit his cap for ownership under the last merger agreement between Sprint and Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) back in 2013. Nor does he appear willing too, even if he could.

All of this means that if the deal is blocked, Sprint will probably have quite a few shareholders looking to sell and no further downside protection from Masa Son's own stock purchases. A substantial pullback looks likely.

Sprint's Intrinsic Value Doesn't Change This

Against all this is the one factor that has made me bullish about Sprint from the beginning - it owns spectrum worth far more than what the company currently trades for. While it now seems clear much of the market's bullishness on Sprint was always built on merger hopes, that has never been the basis of my long view. To me, the spectrum makes Sprint itself a company worth owning, regardless of whether it uses it or sells it, as long as it doesn't get forced into a fire sale on it by ongoing red ink. Or just by an impatient owner.

But the near-certainty of a substantial drawdown in Sprint stock upon the blocking of the deal because most of the market does not share my view of Sprint's value as an independent going concern means that there is still no reason to hold Sprint at these levels if you believe the merger is going to be blocked. Why take that damage, even temporarily, if you believe that you can buy back in later at a cheaper price after the rubble clears from the merger failure?

A better course even for long-term (and long-time) Sprint bulls, such as myself, therefore, is to sell now and keep Sprint in mind as a possible candidate to buy back into later if it remains independent and restores its bottom line to no worse than even. This could well happen since it wouldn't surprise me if some of Sprint's "hopeless" financial situation is calculated to boost the chances of merger approval.

Investment Recommendation

As should be clear from my opening paragraph, I am still of the view that this merger could be blocked. That is why I have made the decision to cash out a three-year-long position in Sprint. Obviously, if your views of the underlying question differ from mine, a hold on Sprint for a little longer is well worth considering. At current prices, Sprint could represent a nice back-door entry into T-Mobile for those willing to bet on the merger, instead of against it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have liquidated my Sprint position.