Community Health Systems Is A Value Trap

However, it is barely profitable and its financial situation is quite precarious.

CYH is one of the largest hospital companies in America, with $14bil in revenues, yet trades at a measly $500mil market cap.

Community Health Services(CYH) stock had declined heavily over the past few years, dropping from over $50 a share to under $5 currently. However, we do not think investors should see this as a buying opportunity, as there are numerous risks in this company's future, which make it uninvestable. We recommend investors AVOID this company.

What is CYH?

CYH, or Community Health Systems, is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the US. It operates a chain of hospitals around the country and earns revenues by providing patients with services.

Problem 1 - Little to no cash inflow and a major debt problem

The main problem with CYH is that it just doesn't generate enough cash. For 2018, CYH made an adjusted EBITDA of $1.64bil. However, if you subtract projected capex of $566mil and interest payments of $976mil, cash flow shrinks to $100mil.

Our capital spending was 3.7% of net revenue in 2018 and we expect our capital expenditures to increase to our historical average of approximately 4% during 2019. Source: Q4 conf call

$100mil per year might seem quite good for a $500mil company, but it will not be enough to solve CYH's gigantic debt problem.

A few years back, CYH went on an acquisition spree, buying companies left and right, most notably Health Management Associates, or HMA, for $3.9bil in 2013. However, these transactions left CYH heavily in debt and destroyed billions in shareholder value through writedowns.

CYH now has $13.5bil in long term debt, all of it due within the next 5 years.

Source: 10K

CYH has tried to address this large debt overhang by selling hospitals and other assets. Unfortunately, hospital prices seem to be plummeting as new supply enters the market.

In 2018, we divested 11 hospitals for total net proceeds of approximately $405 million. In 2017, we divested 30 hospitals for total net proceeds of approximately $1.7 billion. Source: 10K

Note how average price per hospital dropped by 35%. Since CYH's main strategy for reducing debt was divestitures of hospitals, this could spell big trouble for CYH's debt paydown plan.

Interestingly, CYH's assets are already insufficient to paydown all of its liabilities. The current deficit stands at $1.5bil and if goodwill is removed, would be nearly $6bil. There is no way CYH can paydown all of its debt by divesting assets. This leaves only one option - refinancing.

This is a risky procedure, however, especially for such a large amount of debt. CYH will need to refinance billions in debt with a balance sheet deficit of nearly $1.5bil, which may increase as goodwill continues to be written down. We doubt there'll be people lining up to buy CYH's debt. If junk bond spreads start to widen in the next few years, or if CYH hits any other landmines, CYH may be unable to refinance and be forced to file for bankruptcy.

It doesn't help that adjusted EBITDA has fallen significantly in just two years, from over $2bil to $1.6bil in 2018. If adjusted EBITDA falls off by just another $100mil, capex will need to be cut significantly.

Source: 10K

Overall, it is clear that creditors now control the company and will dictate the company's fate. Not a good situation for shareholders. We note that in similar situations just the uncertainty of refinancing a large amount of debt has caused a stock to decline significantly.

Problem 2 - Political risk:

CYH gets a substantial amount of revenue from government run medical programs like Medicare or Medicaid. These programs made up nearly 40% of its revenues in 2018.

Source: 10K

The problem is that the healthcare sector is in the midst of significant political uncertainty, with Trump looking to repeal or weaken the Affordable Care Act made a few years back.

CYH admits that political uncertainty could harm its business:

Substantial uncertainty remains regarding the ongoing net effect of the Affordable Care Act due to the possibility of repeal or significant additional changes to the law Source: 10K

Interestingly, CYH also notes that the ACA is a net benefit to its business, which means a repeal would have a significant chance of adversely affecting CYH's financial situation:

We believe that the Affordable Care Act has had a positive impact on net operating revenues and income from continuing operations as the result of the expansion of private sector and Medicaid coverage that has occurred Source: 10K

In the end, political uncertainty only adds an additional layer of risk to CYH's business and may deter potential lenders or acquirers from investing in CYH.

Problem 3 - Management failure

Interestingly, the CEO behind the disastrous HMA acquisition is still running the company. In the Q4 call, management barely addresses debt issues and instead talked about other matters.

Management does not seem to have a solid plan for paying down debt. Recently they boasted that they had reduced debt from $13.9bil to $13.5bil in 1 year, yet this rate of repayment will only make a small dent in the debt by maturity.

In 2015, management also repurchased over $14mil in shares at an average price close to $30, which is 7x the current price.

Seeing all the mistakes management had made, we are skeptical that management will be able to handle an extremely difficult refinancing in the future.

We've seen this story before

CYH is not the first time a debt heavy company destroyed shareholder value. We've in the past invested into a similar stock, Iconix, that had serious debt overhangs and declining revenue as well. The stock fell from $433 to $0.8 at its lowest point after a reverse split. The problems were the same - significant amounts of debt were due in the short to medium term and the company had limited flexibility to payoff the debt. Despite the fact that a refinancing was possible, shareholders sold off the stock nevertheless because refinancing was uncertain So if you think CYH's price seems cheap, just remember that it can get even cheaper.

This scenario has played out many times before, and it almost never ends well for shareholders, ending in either dilution or bankruptcy. Buyer beware.

Takeaway

CYH's valuation may look attractive, but it has massive risks ahead of it. It will need to refinance a boatload of debt in a very short timeframe and both revenues and EBITDA are declining. The fate of this company lies with its creditors, not its management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.