Will Costco Distribute A Special Dividend This Year?

The company is likely to announce a special dividend of $7.00-10.00 per share in late April, when it announces the next hike of its regular dividend.

Costco (COST) has enjoyed a 25% rally since it bottomed in late-December. As the stock is trading just 3% off its all-time high and has a rich valuation, its short-term upside potential seems limited. However, Oppenheimer recently stated that the stock has a near-term catalyst, as it may offer a special dividend of up to $10 per share. Therefore, the big question is whether Costco will distribute a special dividend this year.

Business overview

When Amazon (AMZN) acquired Whole Foods, almost two years ago, it caused shockwaves to the stock of Costco. The latter plunged more than 20% in less than two months after the announcement of the acquisition, as the market was afraid that the already razor-thin margins of Costco would shrink even further. However, Costco has proved the market's concerns overblown with its robust performance. More precisely, the retailer has grown its same-store sales at a high-single-digit annual rate for more than 12 months in a row.

The resilience of Costco to the threat of Amazon results from the firm business model of the former. Costco offers a unique, "treasure-hunting" experience to its customers, which cannot be imitated by Amazon, and charges an annual fee in exchange for this unique shopping experience. While the annual fees of $3.3 B seem negligible compared to the annual sales of $138.4 B, they actually constitute the cornerstone of the prosperity of the company. The retailer sells all its products just above their cost price, so its annual earnings are almost equal to its membership fees. To be sure, in fiscal 2018, Costco received $3.3 B in membership fees and posted earnings of $3.1 B. In other words, its membership fees go directly to the bottom line.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, Costco grew its same-store sales by 7.5% and its earnings per share by 19% over the prior year. However, the stock plunged 8% upon its earnings release due to the contraction of its operating margin from 3.0% to 2.7%. Management admitted that it was facing heating competition, not only from supermarkets, but also from Sam's. The high sensitivity of the stock price to a modest margin contraction proved that the market remains concerned over the potential effect of the intense competition on Costco.

On the other hand, Costco has repeatedly proved that any setbacks in its performance are only temporary. This has proved to be the case once again. In the second quarter, the company grew its adjusted same-store sales by 6.7% and its earnings per share by 26% over the prior year. Its online sales kept growing by more than 20% and its operating margin expanded from 2.7% to 3.5% while its earnings per share exceeded analysts' consensus by an impressive 18%. Overall, Costco confirmed once again that it is moving on a solid growth trajectory.

Growth prospects

As the business model of Costco relies on razor-thin margins, it is prudent not to expect meaningful margin expansion going forward, particularly given the highly competitive environment in the retail sector. In addition, Costco does not implement meaningful share repurchases, as its share count has remained essentially flat during the last decade. Therefore, unlike many other companies, Costco does not boost its earnings per share via margin expansion or share repurchases.

On the other hand, Costco will continue to grow its earnings per share, thanks to strong sales growth and appreciable hikes in its membership fees. The retailer kept its membership fees constant during 2012-2016 and raised them by approximately 9% in 2017. The company has grown its earnings per share by 12.4% per year on average over the last decade. Moreover, due to its sustained business momentum, the company is expected to grow its earnings per share by 11.7% this year and by another 7.4% next year.

To cut a long story short, Costco has an exceptional growth record and is likely to continue growing its sales and earnings at a fast clip for the foreseeable future. It is also worth noting that the strength of the business model was confirmed two years ago. Although the company raised its membership fees by about 9% in that year, its membership renewal rate improved from 88% to 90% in that year. When a company raises its prices without facing any consequences in the demand of its customers, it becomes apparent that it enjoys a wide moat in its business.

Dividend

Costco offers a lackluster 1.0% dividend yield, which seems disappointing to many investors. However, the company is growing at a fast pace and hence it makes more sense to reinvest in its business than distribute the earnings to shareholders. Moreover, the low dividend yield is due to a great extent from the rich valuation of the stock, which is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. To provide a perspective, even if management decides to distribute half of the earnings in dividends, the stock will offer just a 1.5% dividend yield.

The lackluster dividend yield should not deter investors from purchasing Costco. Since the retailer initiated a dividend in 2004, it has grown its dividend at a 13% average annual rate.

Last year, the company raised its dividend by 14%. If it continues to raise its dividend at its historical pace, it will be offering a 2.4% yield on cost in seven years from now. Therefore, the high dividend growth rate will compensate the income-oriented investors who hold the stock with a long-term perspective.

Moreover, Costco is one of the very few companies that pay special dividends in some years. Since 2012, the company has paid the following special dividends:

2012: $7.00 per share

2015: $5.00 per share

2017: $7.00 per share

It is thus evident that the company distributes appreciable special dividends when it accumulates an excessive amount of retained earnings or enjoys a special tailwind. For instance, in 2017, Costco paid a special dividend thanks to the implementation of price hikes in its membership fees.

Given the average stock price of $167 in that year, the special dividend corresponded to a 4.2% special dividend yield. Given the current stock price of $237, a 4% special dividend would result in a special dividend of $9.48 per share. This helps explain the recent statement of the Oppenheimer analyst team, which expects a special dividend of up to $10 per share this year.

It is also important to note that Costco can easily afford to distribute such a generous special dividend. Its payout ratio is only 29% while the company has a strong balance sheet. To be sure, its interest expense consumes only 3% of its operating income while its net debt of $19.8 B is only 6 times its annual earnings. It is thus evident that Costco can easily afford a generous special dividend, without even considering the growth prospects of the company.

Final thoughts

In spite of being the third-largest global retailer, Costco continues to grow at a relentless pace. Thanks to its strong performance, low payout ratio and strong balance sheet, the company can easily afford to offer a special dividend to its shareholders this year, just like it did in 2012, 2015 and 2017. As the company is expected to announce a hike in its regular dividend in late April, I expect management to report a special cash dividend of $7.00-10.00 per share in that announcement. If this occurs, it will provide steam for a short-term rally in the stock. Nevertheless, even if management does not announce a special dividend, investors should not be disappointed, as the growth prospects of Costco remain exciting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.