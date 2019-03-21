Should You Buy The Drop In Biogen?

Introduction

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is down more than 25% on 21 March 2019, shedding close to $20 billion in market capitalization, as the company announced the shocking news that it was going to discontinue the Phase 3 trials for its drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. If successful, the drug would have been the first of its kind and a blockbuster for the company. However, numerous potential drugs to treat the disease have failed after showing early promise, so this news couldn't have been totally unexpected. However, the timing is a surprise, with the company giving no advance indication that such news was in the offing.

Company background and financials

Biogen is one of the largest biotech companies in the world, with annual revenue of $13 billion and net income exceeding $4 billion. Its products include Tecfidera to treat multiple sclerosis and Spinraza to treat spinal muscular atrophy. The discontinuance of the Alzheimer's drug trial should have no effect on near-term revenue, and in fact, could provide a modest boost to profits if R&D costs associated with developing the drug are reduced.

The company's results for 2018 were good. It grew revenues 9.6% over the prior year, and had GAAP EPS of $21.58. It declared non-GAAP EPS of $26.20 by excluding intangible amortization and the like. The company has an under-leveraged balance sheet with just $1 billion of net debt. It has high margins befitting a company with patent-protected drugs, with operating margin exceeding 40%.

For 2019, the company has guided to revenue growth of 2%, GAAP EPS of $27 and non-GAAP EPS of $28.50. I believe these figures are achievable, except for the GAAP EPS, which I would peg a little lower based on what the company generated in 2018.

The company does not pay a dividend, but buys back stock and makes acquisitions. Like most large pharma companies, its capital allocation policy is suspect, with the company arguably overpaying for acquisitions.

In an article a few years ago, I pointed out how the company pays a royalty of 30% of Tecfidera revenues, but does not take this expense through its income statement. Instead, it capitalizes it, which reduces the quality of its reported earnings.

Valuation and recommendation

I believe the company can do a clean $23 of EPS in 2019. Thus, the stock at its current price of $230 trades at just 10x EPS. The analyst consensus is for $28.67 in EPS, but this includes exclusions that the company makes for acquisition-related expenses.

The company's closest comparable, Amgen (AMGN) trades at 14x EPS. I would place a multiple of 12x for Biogen, making the stock worth $276, for 20% upside from the current price. Bears may point to Celgene's (CELG) 8x valuation, but I simply do not think this is comparable given Celgene's consistently poor earnings quality, with a large gap between its GAAP and self-declared non-GAAP results.

In a bull case, I see the company doing $24 of EPS with some cost cuts and getting a 13x multiple for a $312 target price, offering 35% upside.

In a bear case, the company's earnings could deteriorate to $21 due to poor capital allocation decisions, with a 10x multiple giving it a fair value of $210. This would represent 10% downside from the current price.

I recommend buying the stock at the current $230 price. The position can be partially hedged by selling the $280 strike calls a few months out. A lower risk option that will use less capital is to sell the $220 strike puts instead of buying the stock.

Risks

The major risk I see is that the company decides to be reactive and makes an overpriced acquisition that fails to deliver results, thereby depressing its future earnings.

The company has successfully staved off a number of patent challenges, but faces a decision next year on Tecfidera. If unfavorable, the company could face generic competition as soon as 2021 rather than 2028. It is likely that the company will settle this litigation, which should remove the overhang at a cost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.