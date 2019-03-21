Theratechnologies And NASH In HIV Patients, And The Market Assessment

Overall, this weekly newsletter provides news related events on stocks focused on the development of liver therapeutics.

The lipolytic effects of Egrifta on visceral adipose fat and NAFLD could bode well for the Phase 2 NASH study in HIV patients. The data readout is imminent.

Egrifta by Theratechnologies provides clinically meaningful benefits in HIV patients, by reducing excess abdominal adipose fat deposits, via pulsatile and controlled secretion of endogenous growth hormone-releasing factor.

Some HIV patients on long-term antiretroviral therapy develop excess abdominal adipose fat deposits, together with increased prevalence of hepatic steatosis/fatty liver and metabolic syndrome.

Liver Therapy Forum weekly digest provides an overview on what’s happening in the NASH landscape in 2019. This week focuses on Theratechnologies and its NASH program.

Market Assessment

Theratechnologies (OTCPK:THERF) or TSX.TH is a small-cap ($399M) Canadian commercial stage specialty biopharmaceutical company that was founded 25 years ago. It focuses on the clinical development of innovative therapies for HIV. Its two FDA-approved HIV therapeutics are Egrifta and recently approved Trogarzo.

Clinically, some HIV patients on long-term antiretroviral therapy develop lipodystrophy, a rare disease characterized by excess abdominal adipose fat deposits, together with increased prevalence of hepatic steatosis/fatty liver and metabolic syndrome ((MetS)). Notably, liver diseases is one of the leading co-morbidities (i.e. 2nd non-AIDS related death) in individuals infected with HIV. About 30-40% of patients with HIV infection have NAFLD, the hepatic manifestation of MetS.

In 2010, Egrifta (tesamorelin) was approved by the FDA specifically for the reduction of excess abdominal visceral adipose tissue (VAT) in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy. Egrifta contains tesamorelin, a stabilized synthetic peptide analog of growth hormone-releasing factor ("GRF"). Egrifta was clinically designed to trigger pulsatile and controlled secretion of endogenous growth hormone (NASDAQ:GH) to physiologically normalize its level which are lower in patients with HIV lipodystrophy. It is well established that GH is a metabolic modulator of fat and glucose, with lipolytic effects that induces the breakdown of fat. This may account for the potent therapeutic benefits of Egrifta seen in HIV lipodystrophy.

According to clinical trials govt, the primary and secondary clinical outcomes for the Phase 2 NASH trial are:

Improvement in liver fat reduction (primary) NASH resolution without worsening of liver fibrosis (secondary)

Theratechnologies hypothesis is that Egrifta would improve visceral adiposity (i.e VAT) and hepatic steatosis to regress NASH in HIV patients. A hypothesis based on the clinical observations that: (i) Egrifta significantly reduced VAT; (ii) improved metabolic profiles and liver inflammation (i.e. reflected by lower liver enzyme levels) and (iii) Egrifta significantly decreased hepatic fat (i.e. fatty liver/steatosis) to regress NAFLD in HIV-infected individuals.

Giving CEO Luc Tanguay the last word:

While 2018 was a landmark year for Theratechnologies, I believe that 2019 will fully demonstrate the impact of the transformation the company has gone through.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase And Analyst Ratings

Theratechnologies: The latest 13F filings revealed Institutional ownership at 20.34%. Top three holders are Stewardship Partners Investment Counsel, The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Boston Private Wealth accounting for 17.66% and 11,430,000 total shares. Analysts from 5 firms recommend a buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $12.79.

The low institutional ownership could be due to the fact that its shares are not listed on NASDAQ or a major US stock exchange. In addition, Theratechnologies is known for developing HIV therapeutics, an addressable market that is overwhelmingly dominated by Gilead. However, the expansion of its drug development program into NASH may well give it the name recognition in the US like other biopharmas in the NASH landscape. Notably, the focus on HIV patients with NASH is a significant clinical differentiation from other NASH drug candidates in development.

Market Outlook

NAFLD and NASH are an emerging global health crisis in the general population. HIV infected individuals are typically underserved since they are normally excluded from all or most clinical anti-NASH trials. Presently, all anti-NASH therapeutics are being clinically developed for the general public with no clinical trial targeting the HIV population.

This means that on approval, Egrifta may have no apparent competitor and would capture a sizeable share of the NASH addressable market with a focus on HIV patients, a market that is estimated to amount to roughly 300,000 to 400,000 patients in both the US and Europe. Notably, Theratechnologies has designed the clinical trial with a broad therapeutic approach for all HIV infected individuals diagnosed with NASH.

