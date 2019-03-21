7 Reasons Why Stocks Could Be Headed Even Higher From Here

We are likely to see a retest of prior highs, and new all-time highs seem likely in the S&P 500, SPY, and stocks in general.

Source: USAToday.com

The S&P 500/SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) just blew past a crucial technical resistance level at 2,800 ($280 SPY). Moreover, the fundamental backdrop is still quite constructive for equities and will likely support a short to intermediate-term rally in the stock market. Stocks are now likely to retest prior highs, and should trade up to new all-time highs over the next several quarters.

SPY: Great Way to Build Exposure to S&P 500 Average

SPY is the first major and most popular ETF in the world. It's designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The SPY index fund has roughly $250 billion in net assets, and each share in the fund represents a fraction of the holdings.

SPY provides investors with exposure to the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as the most significant stock market average for U.S. equities.

Since SPY essentially tracks the exact movements of the S&P 500, I will use SPY and the S&P 500/SPX interchangeably throughout this article.

Data by YCharts

We can see that SPY's and the S&P 500's performances have been essentially identical over the last 5 years. The same applies to other time intervals as well.

It’s Still All About the Fed

The Fed has been the key engineer in staging and supporting the stock market rally since it began 10 years ago in 2009. The Fed’s easy monetary policy and bond buying programs have introduced an unprecedented amount of liquidity into the market. This liquidity has been the fuel that has been propelling stocks to new all-time highs, and it doesn’t look like the fuel is about to run out.

Do you know what the chances of rates being higher a year from now are?

According to CME Group’s Fed Watch Tool, a gauge that measures market participant’s expectations for the Fed’s rate hike trajectory, there is essentially a zero chance that rates will be higher a year from now. In fact, the gauge implies that there is about a 70% chance rates will be right where they are today, and a 30% chance rates will be lower, with some estimates as low as 1.5% – 1.75%, 75 basis points below current levels.

Source: CMEGroup.com

With the Fed funds rate currently at just 2.25% - 2.5%, it is unlikely that the economy is going to stall out within the next several quarters, which implies the economy should continue to expand, and the stock market should continue to move higher, absent any further tightening form the Federal Reserve.

Corporate Earnings at Record Levels

Corporate earnings are at all-time highs, and if we combine profits from the first 3 quarters of 2018 are up by 17% YoY from the first 3 quarters in 2017. Now it is possible that profits could reach a temporary peak, but that does not necessarily mean stocks are going to decline right away.

Source: TradingEconomics.com

First, it is unrealistic to expect corporate earnings to rise perpetually, without temporary plateaus and transitory declines. In fact, if we look at prior periods of earnings tops, in the 2012 earnings recession the stock market did not experience a particular slowdown aside from a couple of healthy corrections. Moreover, during the corporate earnings recession that began in early 2014 the stock market kept marching higher, and did not have a significant correction until the very end of 2015.

Therefore, history shows us that declining corporate earnings are not necessarily correlated with stock market declines. In fact, it would likely take a severe and prolonged corporate earnings recession coupled with a recession in the real economy to trigger a bear market in the stock market. As corporate earnings have not yet peaked, it is unlikely that stocks will be impacted negatively in the next several quarters, even if corporate earnings begin do decline going forward.

Expect About $1 Trillion in Corporate Buybacks this Year

Buybacks are a huge factor in supporting and propelling stock prices higher. Last year, U.S. companies announced $1.1 trillion worth of buybacks, but throughout mid-December only about $800 billion were implemented. This implies that the remaining $300 million may have hit the market in early 2019, which helped stage and support the recent rally. Moreover, stock buybacks are expected to be extremely robust this year as well, with analysts predicting nearly $1 trillion worth of buybacks this year.

Why does this matter? Corporate buybacks decrease the number of shares in a company, thus creating demand for the stock while increasing EPS at the same time. When corporate buybacks occur in mass, they are likely to support and propel the stock market higher.

Economic Readings Still Strong

Another fundamental element likely to support the current rally in stocks are relatively strong economic readings. Recent housing data came in much stronger than expected, as new home sales increased by 3.7% MoM vs an estimate for a drop of 8.7%. Building permits also increased by more than expected, and housing starts surged by 18.6% MoM, much better than expected.

Furthermore, the unemployment rate fell back down to 3.8%, such low levels of unemployment have not been seen since the late 1960s.

The latest consumer sentiment reading also shot way up to 97.8, coming in much higher than the expected 95.3.

Consumer sentiment is particularly important as about 70% of U.S. GDP is reliant on consumer spending. Therefore, until real weakness is witnessed from the consumer the economy is not likely to enter a recession and the stock market is not likely to crash.

Certainly, not all numbers are perfect, and the most recent non-farm payroll report was disappointing. However, the prior month was a huge beat, so the softer than expected report may be due to a hangover effect. Furthermore, payroll misses are not an uncommon occurrence, and one month surely does not make a trend.

The bottom line is that we are unlikely to see a recession or a market top until key readings start to worsen substantially. Right now, it doesn’t appear that the economic picture is ready to sour just yet.

Stock Valuations are Elevated, but Does It Matter?

Right now, the S&P 500 is trading at around 21 time trailing earnings and at roughly 16.5 times forward EPS estimates. Granted, this is not cheap by historical standards as the S&P 500’s mean P/E ratio is around 15.7 time earnings. Still, if companies can meet, or possibly surpass their estimates the S&P 500 may not be that expensive after all right now.

Also, just because stocks are relatively expensive, doesn’t mean that they have to be reprised right away. There have been moments in history when the S&P 500’s multiple expanded much further than where it is today. Most notably, in the dotcom days of 2000 the S&P 500 P/E multiple shot up all the way to 44, which indicates stocks on average were more than twice as expensive then than they are now.

Robust Technical Momentum

It is difficult to deny the incredibly strong technical momentum behind the current rally. Stocks just blew right past crucial technical resistance at 2,800. We can expect market forces to pull prices towards prior highs, and possibly to new all-time highs next.

SPX 1-Year

SPY 1-Year

The Fed, strong economic readings, record earnings, corporate buybacks, robust technical momentum, and other constructive elements lead back to one thing, and that is to strong sentiment amongst market participants. While sentiment remains strong we are unlikely to see a bear market materialize. Moreover, this current wave of momentum should provide enough fuel to push stock prices higher going forward.

The Bottom Line: Stocks Likely Headed Higher, For Now

I’ve written in prior articles that the S&P 500’s greatest test is the 2,800 level. Now that this level has been breached I remain convinced that the S&P 500 can continue to appreciate to 2,940, and beyond.

The fundamental backdrop is still relatively strong. Record corporate earnings, extremely robust buybacks, strong economic readings, momentum, sentiment, and perhaps most importantly a supportive Fed are likely to keep this rally going for several more quarters.

In addition, stocks are not as expensive as they may seem, especially if companies can hit their earnings targets this year, which would essentially put the S&P 500 valuation around its historic mean. Ultimately, I expect that the extent of this rally could surprise a lot of market participants.

Despite my bullish short-term outlook, I remain bearish longer-term, as I see numerous structural issues for the economy and for the stock market materializing in 2020. Please do not misinterpret this article as a green light to blindly go long and buy and hold the market here. This piece simply expresses my short-term outlook, longer-term the picture is much different, and requires a much different investment approach.

Want to learn more? If you want full articles that include technical analysis, trade triggers, trading strategies, portfolio insight, option strategies, and much more please consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight, coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing portfolio that outpaced the S&P 500 by 19% in 2018.

Take Advantage of the limited time 2-week free trial offer now and receive 20% off your introductory subscription pricing. Click here to learn more!

Disclosure: I am/we are long stocks in the S&P 500. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.