Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Sector Looks Ahead To The Next U.S. Federal Reserve Meeting

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Once again, the benchmark of the municipal bonds showed how strong is the impulse of the current upward trend. On a weekly basis, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) remained in green territory with a $0.12 increase in its price.

The main index started a new uptrend at the beginning of November and continues to conquer new highs. The last time when we saw the benchmark traded at these levels around $110.00 per share was in January 2018.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

No doubt, the most important event of the next week will be the latest policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Аlthough it is expected to keep rates unchanged at its March meeting, the speech of Chairman Jerome Powell may be crucial for the future direction of the municipal bonds and closed-end funds which invest in them.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) $0.0540 per share.

DTF Tax-Free Income (DTF) $0.0350 per share.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBH) $0.0624 per share.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBW) $0.0448 per share.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) $0.0393 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

When I am sorting the table by the lowest one-year Z-score, my aim is to find the most statistically undervalued CEFs from the sector. On a weekly basis, we find a slight decrease in the statistical values of the closed-end funds from the ranking.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) continues to be the outlier with its Z-score of -1.80 points. On a weekly basis, its price fell by 0.85% but its net asset value remained in green territory with an increase of 0.26%. Respectively, the discount rose and pushed down the Z-score of the fund.

Data by YCharts

It is very interesting to notice that over the past decade most of the time this closed-end fund was traded at a premium. However, the recent dividend cut from $0.0525 to $0.0425 was a big burden for the price and MAV is currently traded at 9.25% discount.

Source: CEFdata.com

Another participant which caught my attention is Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL). The modified duration of the portfolio is 4.73 years which is one of the lowest durations which could be found in the sector. Another positive here is the UNII balance. I see it as an important margin of safety when trying to determine the persistence of the dividend. Of course, it is even better to be used in conjunction with earnings coverage. The latest earning per share reported by the fund was $0.0510. In other words, it is enough to fully cover the distribution and to keep the earning coverage ratio above 100%. I would like to highlight the upward trend of the UNII balance and its value of $0.2040 per share.

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here, sorting the funds by the highest Z-score in order to find "Sell" candidates. Many Muni funds have Z-score above 2.00 points but this value of the statistical parameter is not enough to discuss them as potential "Short" candidates. I am saying it because you will notice the attractive discounts which they traded at. So, I will definitely not take "naked" sell positions in them but I can use them as a hedging reaction.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.21 points. On a weekly basis, the decrease in the average value is by 0.27 bps.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) is a municipal bond closed-end fund which investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes. Currently, it has one of the highest Z-scores and I think it will be appropriate if we form a pair trade based on pure statistics. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN) is the fund which is going to be a good option for our purpose.

The correlation between their net asset values is very strong as both of them hold mainly assets from issuers located in New York. Currently, their prices are traded at four standard deviations from their average spread for the last 400 days period. So, from a statistical point of view, I consider this pair trade as a good opportunity.

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have a new leader in this ranking. Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUM) has increased its discount by 0.35 bps and is taking the gold medal. Compared to its historical values, the spread between the price and the net asset value is significantly widened.

Based on their attractive discounts, all of the funds above deserve attention, and I think it is worth it to spend some time here if you are looking for new additions to your portfolio.

Data by YCharts

Inevitably, you will notice that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

I am not surprised to find that nine of ten candidates are sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. They are trading above their net asset values, which is a sign that we can find potential "Short" candidates, but sometimes the experience prevails over the theory. Market participants pay a premium for PIMCO funds on a regular basis, so I will restrain myself from considering any involvement in them in calm periods.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -6.67%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -6.20%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds which outperformed their peers. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 5.29%.

Аlthough PIMCO funds are one of the best performers, Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) achieved a higher return on its net asset value. This closed-end fund is still traded at 9.87% discount and its Z-score is relatively low. If the historical performance of the fund is important for you, you will want to review EVN as a potential candidate for your portfolio.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.59%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.30%.

The Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) is leading the chart with its current yield of 5.69%. А worrying fact here is the earnings coverage ratio of the fund which is far below the needed 100%. The latest earning is only 86.21% of the current dividend. In other words, we see a potential risk of a dividend cut.

Source: Cefdata.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.4%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage is equal to zero.

Below you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on price. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the Muni sector as well. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

Note: This article was originally published on March 17, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PCK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.