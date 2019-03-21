S&P 500 High Dividend ETF: A Good Starter Fund

SPYD may be a good starting point for those looking for simplicity and low cost in dividend investing.

It is no secret that I am a fan of dividend-paying stocks. In my article published back in 2016, I discussed how a dividend-rich investment approach has (perhaps counterintuitively, given the more conservative nature of the strategy) produced superior results compared to the S&P 500 index (SPY) over a multi-decade period.

Fast-forward a couple of years, and it looks like high-yield stocks still have been holding up very well against the broad market.

As the chart and table below depict, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) (a fund that tracks the performance of 80 high-yield companies within the S&P 500, equally weighted and rebalanced semi-annually) has inched ahead of the broad market in risk-adjusted terms since the end of 2015. In what pertains to the downside, SPYD produced an average daily return of -3.2% on the three worst days of the period against the S&P 500's more painful -3.8%, which I find intriguing.

Maybe even more curiously, the absolute outperformance of high-yielding dividend stocks seems to have been most pronounced during the bull years of 2016 and 2017, when one might have expected a more aggressive basket of lower-yielding stocks to generate richer returns.

The "high yield" component of SPYD's performance depicted above proved to be crucial over the two-and-a-half-month period. Once dividend payments are stripped from the analysis, SPYD's average annual return drops from 11.7% to less than 7%, resulting in a much lower Sharpe ratio of 0.45. In the case of SPY, the dividend-stripped annual returns would have been roughly 10% for a substantially superior Sharpe of 0.67.

Whether dividend stocks will outperform the broad index in the short-to-mid term is, of course, a tough question to answer. But I have become increasingly confident that a dividend strategy is most likely to produce superior returns vs. the broad market over a long period of time, with the added benefit that the approach might even provide better downside protection to a portfolio.

My current stance on the macroeconomic environment is one of caution, which further supports my preference for an investment approach that leans more heavily on cash-producing assets.

Fund vs. stock-picking approach

As hinted in my "why bother picking stocks?" series, I generally have a bias towards investing through low-cost and purpose-specific ETFs over high-conviction, handpicked stocks. This being the case, I believe SPYD is a good tool for the dividend investor to consider.

See some key fund metrics below, with a low management fee of 0.07% catching my attention. I also appreciate the equal-weight allocation style of this fund, which I have found to be slightly superior to a market-cap weighted approach.

Having said this, I should note that there aren't many "smart beta" features to be found in this ETF. Among a group of high-yielding stocks, chances are good that a handful of names will have made the list due to severe stock price weakness driven, in many cases, by deteriorating fundamentals. Therefore, SPYD may not be the best at weeding out lower-quality stocks from a dividend stock portfolio.

CenturyLink (CTL) is an example that comes to mind. Shares were the highest yielding in the S&P 500 in December 2018, but the company's lackluster growth and heavy debt load resulted in a dividend slash that sent shares tumbling in the first quarter of 2019. A more cautious investor might have chosen not to put money in CTL last year, given all the red flags. But through an investment in SPYD, picking out potentially underperforming stocks from the portfolio is generally not an option.

Conclusion

I think that dividend investing might make sense not only for the income-seeking investor but also for growth-biased ones as well. Dividend-paying stocks have been outperforming the broad market on a risk-adjusted basis fairly consistently, and I believe that this will continue to be the case going forward - especially if the dividend payments are "dripped" back into the portfolio.

SPYD may be a good starting point for those looking for simplicity and low cost in dividend investing. But the more sophisticated investor, at least those willing to spend a bit more time researching their portfolio holdings, could benefit from a "do it yourself" approach instead - one that might help dodge yield traps for better portfolio risk control.

