Baidu: Shares Continuing Their Bottoming Formation

We wrote about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) recently and stated that the rally shares have undergone over the past 12 weeks must have caught many investors by surprise. Remember Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV announced a dividend cut last October. Historically, dividend stocks have fared poorly in the aftermath of a dividend cut. Anheuser-Busch InBev though with the sustained rally it has enjoyed continues to buck the trend here.

Another long in our portfolio (Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)) hasn't been able to gain the same traction over the past 12 weeks. In fact, because of the surprisingly weak rally out of its December low, there is every chance that we could revisit that December low which would bring about a double bottom on the technical chart.

The only downside here with Baidu is that we are not collecting a dividend while shares remain at this valuation. In saying this, we still maintain we have the odds stacked in our favor with respect to this position. In fact, the way Baidu shares have been trading is very "value play"-orientated. Why? Because value plays can keep their valuations for months if not years on end before breaking out. The key is not to sell in the face of a rising stock market.

Many times investors get faked out when they sell their value plays stand-pat but yet the market as a whole rally meaningfully. Apart from the reasons we will go through, we believe Baidu's downside is protected to a large degree by its clear competitive advantage within the search market in China. In this market, Baidu has by far the most data (users) which it should be able to continuously leverage for many years to come.

Besides this advantage though, we maintain that we still have the odds stacked in our favor when it comes to Baidu. Let's discuss why.

Excellent Track Record (Financials)

Sales are up 62% on average per year over the past decade and 16% over the past three years. Operating profit is up 50% over the past decade and 10% over the past 3 years. Net profit is up 57% over the past 10 years on average per year and down 6% over the past 3 years. However, over the 3 years, the firm's profits are very much trending upwards. In fact, Baidu reported 50%+ net profit growth in its most recent quarter.

Strong Cash Position

Strong cash flow protects against the downside. If trading conditions were to deteriorate for example, having a bundle of cash means the firm can respond usually in a positive manner. Baidu's operating cash flow is only about 11 times smaller than the firm's market cap. This is attractive especially when compared against the firm's historical cash flow multiple as well as the industry in general.

Strong Balance Sheet

Baidu has had a strong balance sheet over the past decade. Its debt to equity ratio presently comes in at 0.34. We have consistently stated that the longer this company increased its shareholders' equity, the sooner shares will print a sustained breakout. In fact, the $24 billion of present shareholders' equity comes in well ahead of the $20.1 billion of "Total Liabilities." This setup again stacks the odds in our favor as Baidu will not have to fight itself if trading conditions were to take a turn for the worse.

Stock Continues To Be Out Of Favor

Baidu's earnings multiple at present is 14.7 which is almost half the average in this industry. Now the growth stats and the balance sheet should demonstrate to investors that the market is wrong about this stock. The firm is still reporting strong double-digit sales growth and profits are expected to bounce back sharply in 2020. We believe over time, the firm's valuation will return to its historical average of about 25 which should rally that share price well past $200 a share.

To sum up, although Baidu shares continue to be out of favor, we are in this investment for the long term. We believe the downside risk is pretty limited at these prices. Its strong balance sheet, low valuation, strong position in the search market in China and proven track record should result sooner in a rally rather than later. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.