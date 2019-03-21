Lyft: A Cautious Buy

Overview

Lyft (LYFT) is a leading ride-sharing services company based out of San Francisco, CA. The late-stage venture-backed firm closed its series I funding round with a $15.8 billion valuation, which it will up to $23 billion with its much anticipated public offering expected by the end of the month. Along with competitor Uber (UBER), Lyft is one of the most anticipated IPOs of the year, but is the business worth in the expected $62-68 price range it has been given by its top-tier league of underwriters? My early consensus is yes.

Source: Zen Equity

Assumptions and Estimates

Source: Statistica

My simple model was formulated largely by a top-down approach from figures, such as those above, on anticipated international and domestic trends in the ride-share industry. Globally, ridesharing is expected to reach $218 billion by 2025, with the US market estimated to exceed a valuation of $28 billion by 2026.

Statement of Income

Source: Contributor Research

My forecasted income statement (seen above) was compiled using the firm's preliminary filings. In line with company guidance, I do not predict near-term profitability, so the valuation will largely come down to revenue multiples. Given the information currently available, I have chosen to focus on per-share revenues and comparables analysis to determine how the market will likely price the company's earnings. The biggest challenge here is determining what firms are suitable benchmarks, and given the company has taken the stance that they operate as a bookings agent, I have chosen to compare companies with similar business models.

Valuation

Source: Contributor Research

The matrix above details the average price/sales ratios from business entities who, like Lyft, broker services between businesses and customers. Even using the most conservative benchmark eBay (EBAY), it's clear the company has performed incredibly well, increasing revenues nearly 7x since 2016, and I think 10x is very likely to close out 2019.

The average multiple from my comps is 9.7x per share revenue. While this is slightly more bullish than the implied 8.2-9.0x multiple from the $62-68 price range, I think it is fair, given the company's strong emphasis on top-line revenue growth, and it's relatively early status in the business cycle (vs. say eBay). This, combined with my estimates, leads me to an FY19 price of $110 per share.

Risk Factors

Revenue Multiples Can Vary Widely

The biggest risk factor the company faces by far is outlined quite clearly in its initial filings - it may never be profitable. Unprofitable growth stories are nothing new or unique to Lyft. However, they make for much less efficient pricing. Instead of a clear, defined series of cash flows and earnings, the stock trades on multiples of earnings which are subject to the whims of investors and speculators. As my price matrix shows, while the majority of multiples rest between 5x and 10x, there are a number of outliers, and they are not all positive. Low demand or negative sentiment could hurt this stock. Additionally, should the high level of market share added through promotional offerings prove unsustainable, we could see revenues slow significantly.

Competition From Uber

Lyft's biggest rival is without a doubt the fellow ridesharing service, Uber (UBER). While Lyft will be first to market, Uber has also recently filed for public offerings, and it is expected to list by next month. The bull case for Lyft vs. Uber is in the form of large gains in market share, but the bear-case is that Lyft is a far less diversified play. Uber has been making massive gains in market share in the food delivery service, taking share away from giants such as a GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), and has a number of patents in the autonomous vehicle sphere. While Uber's primary business is still rideshare, it isn't hard to understand why investors may choose to gain their industry exposure from this more diversified business instead of Lyft.

Lockup Expiration & General Uncertainty

Unlike many new offerings, Lyft is a first of its kind, and there are not many similar companies with which it can be easily compared. Facebook (FB) was a similar pioneer in its own respective space during its 2011, to much success. However, its less diversified competitors (Twitter (TWTR) and Snap (SNAP)) did not yield nearly the same level of success.

Additionally, lockup expiration (the period during which pre-IPO investors are able to begin to liquidate their concentrated positions) almost always brings a 3% drop, which can last for a long term. Investing in any IPO leaves shareholders open to the risk of loss during lockup expiration.

Final Thoughts

While my price target is very attractive in the context of Lyft's expected $62-68 range, it is not uncommon for IPO shares of highly anticipated securities to begin trading on the open market at level 50% higher (or even more) than their official listing price. A 50% increase on Lyft would put it between $93 and $102 per share, which would make the stock look like less of a bargain (at least in the near term). I am rating this stock as a "Buy", but watch the price and for Uber's initial filings, as well as the public's reaction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.