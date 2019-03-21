TiVo Tops 50 Technology Dividend WallStars In March Yield And Gains

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five March top-yield Technology WallStars showed 69.12% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Little low-priced WallStars solidly topped the sector. WallStars all reported broker price target upsides over 0.3%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated 15.1% To 131.3% Net Gains For 10 Tech WallStars To March 2020

Three of ten top dividend-yielding Techno WallStars were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart below). So, this yield-based forecast for Technology, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 30% accurate.

Source: YCharts

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: One-year target prices by a lone analyst were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to pre-March 2020 were:

TiVo Corp (TIVO) was projected to net $1313.33, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% opposite the market as a whole.

Panasonic Corp (OTCPK:PCRFY) was projected to net $776.31, based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Camtek (CAMT) was projected to net $581.78 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% more than the market as a whole.

Xperi Corp (XPER) was projected to net $423.08, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 76% under the market as a whole.

Magic Software (MGIC) was projected to net $265.71, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

HP Inc. (HPQ) was projected to net $227.04, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

Sabre Corp. (SABR) netted $224.59 based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% under the market as a whole.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) was projected to net $175.93, based only dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) was projected to net $171.50, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) was projected to net $151.09, based on target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fee. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 32.99% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 23% over the market as a whole.

Source: Dailyherald.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs".

50 Top Technology WallStars By Target Gains For March

Source: YCharts

Top 50 March Technology Sector WallStars By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) 10 Top Dividend Technology WallStars By Yield

Top ten Technology sector WallStars selected 3/19/19 by yield represented eight of nineteen constituent industries. A software application firm placed first, TiVo Corp. [1].

Second top-yielding stock, Camtek [2], was the lone semiconductor equipment & materials representative.

The top of two communication equipment manufacturer and distributors placed third, Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) [3], the other placed ninth, Nokia Oyj [9]. A single top software application firm placed fourth, Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP) [4]. In fifth was a lone electronics distribution firm, Watsco Inc. (WSO) [5].

Tops of two data information technology services placed sixth, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) [6], while the other representative placed seventh, Hitachi Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHIY) [7]. A single semiconductor firm placed eighth, Qualcomm Inc. [8].

Finally, a computer systems representative placed tenth, Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) [10], and completed this top ten WallStar list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Technology WallStars Showed 13.39% To 125.7% Best Upsides To March 2020

Source: YCharts

To quantify top stock rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Cast A 69.12% Advantage For Five Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Technology Sector WallStars To March 2020

Ten top Technology WallStars were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten Technology dogs selected 11/30/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of nineteen industries in the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected Five Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Technology WallStars (28) Delivering 41.84% Vs. (29) 24.74% Net Gains by All Ten by March 2020

Source: YCharts

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Technology kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 69.12% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced Technology top yield dog, TiVo Corp., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 131.33%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced Technology top yield stocks for March 19 were: Nokia Oyj, Daktronics Inc., Camtek, TiVo Corp, and Tessco Technologies, with prices ranging from $6.35 to $16.35.

Five higher-priced Technology stocks for March 19 were: Micro Focus International PLC, Qualcomm Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Watsco Inc., whose prices ranged from $25.11 to $141.70.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, however, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Get The Whole Technology "Safer" Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher & get more information. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA reader report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.



Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, and finance.yahoo.com. Analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: Dailyherald.com.