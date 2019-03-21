THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: 8% Senior Loan Fund Attractively Valued At A -13% Discount

However, high fees and mixed performance vs. the peer group make it less attractive as a long-term holding.

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 1 month ago.

In our latest monthly "The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' Closed-End Fund Report", THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) emerged as the top-ranked D x Y x Z "high-high-low" CEF.

Let's take a look under the hood of this closed-end fund to see what it's about and whether it deserves a place in your portfolio!

According to the fund's website:

TSLF is designed to offer investors: Potential for attractive levels of current income through monthly distributions

Potential for higher income during a rising interest rate environment

A differentiated, alpha oriented portfolio investing primarily in Bank Loans

Exposure to investment expertise of THL Credit, a specialist in value-added high yield credit investments

Targeted portfolio constructed from THL Credit's value oriented, fundamental credit process, developed over the Bank Loan investment team's 20+ year working history

The fund was incepted in September 2013. It charges a baseline expense ratio of 2.13% and uses leverage of 30%. It holds $136 million in net assets, making it a relatively smaller fund.

Portfolio

The fund has a mandate to "invest at least 80% of its managed assets in fully collateralized, first lien corporate loans and notes, which generally hold a senior position in the capital structure of a borrower and are secured by the assets of the borrower. TSLF also invests up to 20% of its managed assets in second lien loans and high-yield bonds."

The current portfolio has 82.9% in first lien secured loans and 5.8% in second lien secured loans. Fixed rate bonds are 5.1%, equity & warrants are 0.4%, and short-term investments make up the remaining 5.8%.

(Source: THL)

As expected, the holdings are nearly all sub-investment grade (98.8%) since loans are generally made to non-investment grade companies.

(Source: THL)

Here are some of the salient metrics for TSLF's portfolio. The very short duration of 0.39 years is expected for a floating rate fund. The fund's average loan market value is 96.61 cents, similar to the current 97.01 cent level for the S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index benchmark.

(Source: THL)

The fund's top industries are high tech industries (21.11%), services (14.41%), hotels, gaming & leisure (5.13%), telecommunications (4.60%), and media broadcasting & subscription (4.50%).

(Source: THL)

Distribution

TSLF currently yields 7.90% on price and 6.89% on NAV.

The fund has had to reduce its distributions three times since inception in 2013 due to a decline in net investment income. Encouragingly, however, the fund decided to recently boost its distribution from $0.0960 to $0.1010 (+5.2%) at the start of this year as the rise in short-term rates has likely boosted the earnings potential of the underlying loan portfolio.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The fund's coverage is 96% using last year's earning numbers while a UNII/share of $0.0810 was reported. Morningstar shows that the fund has paid distributions out of purely income for 2015, 2016, and 2017, although, in 2018, a small proportion had to be paid out of ROC.

(Source: Morningstar)

Performance

Turning to performance, TSLF ranks in the bottom half in terms of 1-year NAV returns out of the senior loan peer group, ranking 24th out of 29 funds. It ranks 15th on a 3-year NAV scale and third over 5 years. The following is a screen of senior loan funds, arranged in order of decreasing 1-year NAV return.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

One negative about TSLF is that its baseline expense ratio of 2.13% is the fourth highest out of the peer group. In the absence of significant outperformance versus its peers, I don't think such a high expense ratio is justified. Hence, I would be hesitant in recommending TSLF as a long-term senior loan holding right now.

Valuation

TSLF last closed with a discount of -12.76% and a 1-year z-score of -1.1.

As a short-term mean reversion trade, TSLF might still have some merit, although its z-score -1.1 doesn't scream bargain. Yet, the current discount of -12.76% is still wider than the 1, 3, and 5-year average discounts of -9.36%, -7.79%, and -7.97% respectively.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The price of the fund hasn't fully recovered from the credit panic that occurred at the end of last year, hence, the wide discount.

Here's the price and NAV history for the fund since inception. With large fluctuations in premium/discount valuation, this fund looks like a good candidate for intermediate-term swing trading. However, again, I'm not impressed by its suitability for a long-term hold.

Data by YCharts

Here are the financial highlights for the fund from the latest semi-annual report. The good news is that the NAV has remained relatively steady over the last several years. Clearly, management wants to closely align distributions with earnings to avoid NAV erosion from taking place (hence, the multiple cuts over the last few years). Note, however, that these numbers are before December's credit event and TSLF's current NAV of $17.56 is now a fair bit lower than the $18.38 value reported in the middle of last year.

(Source: THL)

Summary

In summary, THL is a fairly standard senior loan fund. It recently boosted its dividend, and combined with its fairly attractive valuation metrics, it may be a good candidate for a short or intermediate-term swing trade. However, given its lackluster performance over recent periods together with its high baseline expense ratio, I'm not convinced that this fund is a good long-term holding.

We're currently offering a limited time only free trial for the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with a 20% discount for first-time subscribers. Members receive an early look at all public content together with exclusive and actionable commentary on specific funds. We also offer managed closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield. Also, check out our 5-star member reviews. SIGN UP FOR A FREE TRIAL AND 20% DISCOUNT OFFER HERE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.