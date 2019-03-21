Uniti Group: This Dividend Cut Is Good

In the worst case, this could mitigate some pain down the road, while in the best case, it could set the company up to be healthier than in the past.

It looks like the days of Uniti Group (UNIT) serving as a high-yield prospect for investors are over, at least for now. On March 20th, the management team at the telecommunications REIT announced that it had slashed the distribution, letting it plummet from $0.60 per quarter, or $2.40 per year, down to $0.05 per quarter, or $0.20 per year. This 92% cut to the distribution is sure to smash morale among many shareholders, and it should be expected to last for the foreseeable future, but at the same time, long-term investors in the business should be cheering this move. If matters go over alright in the bankruptcy process of Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ), whose future Uniti is inexorably tied to, the decline in price at Uniti, combined with management's ability to focus on deleveraging and growth, could set Uniti up for a brighter future.

A look at the news

Two different press releases were issued by the management team at Uniti on March 20th. The first covered the firm's fourth-quarter results, while the second announced plans to cut the distribution. To start, let's hit on the distribution. At first glance, investors were probably thinking a distribution cut was, more than anything, a matter of time. After all, after shares plummeted earlier this year (declining from $19.98 apiece on February 15th to the $10 they are trading for as I type this), the yield on the firm, with a $2.40 payout, amounted to 24%. In cases that extreme, either the company's share price surges back or, more likely than not, some fundamental change pushes management to cut the amount being paid out.

In this case, it's likely tied to fears of the latter. In its fourth-quarter earnings release, the company stated that its contract with Windstream, whereby Windstream is under a long-term lease agreement allowing it to use Uniti's telecommunications assets, is current and that all amounts have continued to be paid as per the contract's terms, but concerns exist over a court ruling earlier this year that pushed Windstream into bankruptcy. Now, Windstream appears to have until June 25th of this year (though this could be extended) to accept or reject its lease contract with Uniti. A rejection would undeniably harm Uniti because, as I wrote about in a prior article, substantially all of Uniti's EBITDA and likely a similar amount of its cash flows come from this arrangement with Windstream.

On one hand, fears likely exist that management suspects its agreement with Windstream might not be accepted. After all, it's only under that scenario that the company cannot afford to pay out the dividend as it was before. Based on an estimated 183 million shares outstanding, $2.40 per year comes out to $439.2 million per annum. AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) for this year, as management pointed to in their guidance for 2019, should range between $406 million and $419 million. That's close enough to likely be able to afford the distribution. In a world where its contract with Windstream gets rejected, however, much of the company's cash flow would vanish overnight, not only throwing into doubt its ability to pay the distribution, but its ability to survive.

This is a legitimate possibility, but it's also possible that management is reacting to its debt situation and the going concern issue pointed out in its 10-K. As a result of Windstream's bankruptcy filing, Uniti's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, stated that it had substantial doubt regarding the company's ability to survive. If the lease with Windstream gets rejected, the firm would risk going under. Because of this, Uniti received a waiver (incorporated in an amendment that restrict the dividend) under its term loan facility that makes the going concern statement acceptable, but it comes at the cost, largely, of a 2% increase on the interest rate it's paying out to those lenders.

Though this may be a head-scratcher, the fact of the matter is that Uniti has a significant amount of debt. At this time, net debt for the firm is about $4.98 billion. This translates to an annualized net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.9, and if the firm achieves the midpoint of guidance for this year, it would be even higher at 6.05. That's a significant amount of debt for most any firm, and a wise move by management would be to start paying that down. Already, management announced earlier this year the payment of $175 million that it has promised to make in order to buy the Bluebird Network, but it is receiving $144 million in pre-paid rent from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners to help towards the $319 million purchase of those assets, plus $37 million associated with the sale of its Midwest assets, and it will bring in around $100 million from the sale of around 500 towers that I wrote an article about earlier this year.

On the whole, this means cash from these transactions will nearly even out, but that leaves nothing to really focus on debt reduction. Given the waiver required, plus the high leverage ratio the firm already has, reducing leverage will all but require some extraordinary measure like the decrease of its distribution. Management's move here will effectively save the company $402.6 million for the year, giving Uniti the chance to either outgrow leverage through M&A activity or to reduce it by paying debt down. In the latter case, keeping all else the same, one year's worth of debt reduction should lower leverage from 6.05 to 5.56. This alone won't make the difference between survival and death, but it's a nice step in the right direction.

If Uniti does see its lease accepted, the firm's future will be far brighter than it's looking now, but at least the company will be on its way to reducing leverage and focusing on a robust balance sheet so that it can be in a position to further growth down the road. If its lease is not accepted, real pain will be on the horizon for shareholders, but at least management's decision to lower the distribution considerably can blunt some of that pain.

Takeaway

Right now, Uniti appears to me to offer investors an extremely binary situation. The move by management to cut the distribution not only hurts investor morale because shareholders were expecting to be able to collect on dividends, but also might have signaled a fear by management that an accepted lease by Windstream might not be in the cards. On the other hand, the cut might not have been prompted by that concern but rather by concerns of high leverage, and if its lease is accepted, then the pay down of debt could be worth investors saying goodbye to a few quarters (maybe even a year or more) of nice payouts. In this latter case, the long-term outlook for Uniti would likely be quite attractive, especially when management can pay down some leverage and improve cash flow as a result. In the former case, though, there could be no limit (besides $0) to the downside.

