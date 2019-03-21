Need A Super Simple Portfolio? This 2-ETF Combo Is Ideal

You don't need lots of stocks and funds to build a fully diversified portfolio. You can do it with just two ETFs.

When it comes to portfolio construction, many experts will tell you that you need a number of different products dedicated to a multitude of asset classes. You should start with a broad large-cap fund such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Around that, you may want to add a mid-cap or small-cap fund. Don't forget about adding exposure to real estate. If you want to add bonds to your portfolio to balance things out, make sure you have exposure to both corporate and government notes. And TIPs to guard against inflation. Plus, you may want to add things like gold, commodities, or specific sector or market exposures. It's a lot to consider and can get very confusing very quickly.

If you like to actively manage your portfolio or have the time to dedicate to researching and selecting stocks, funds, and other securities, there's certainly nothing wrong with going that route. If you're not and instead looking for a simple portfolio that sets you up for the long-term and can essentially be put on autopilot, the ETF marketplace has you covered. The idea that there are currently more than 2,000 ETFs available to investors can be seen overwhelming, but you can quickly narrow that list down to a few dozen high-quality, broadly diversified, ultra-cheap options that are perfect for investors who want simplicity above all else.

If you fall into this group, I've got a portfolio that might just be right for you. It contains just two ETFs - one on the equity side and one on the fixed income side. How much you want to dedicate to each one depends on your personal situation - what's your risk tolerance, time frame, etc. - but these two ETFs together check all the important boxes that investors should consider in the core of their portfolios. They're both incredibly cheap, they're diversified across all corners of their respective investment universes and they don't take any unnecessary risks in order to boost returns or dividend yields.

If you're a younger investor and have decades to invest before retirement, you may wish to put your entire portfolio in equities. If you're in retirement and looking to draw an income, a 40/60 mix of stocks and bonds could do the trick. Either way, the combination of these two ETFs can build you a great core portfolio that you can set and forget.

Equity ETF: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

If you truly want everything in one single stock fund, VT might be the best option out there. It includes equities from the United States, developed and emerging markets across all sectors and market caps. While it's perhaps one of the most diversified stock funds available (more than 8,000 stocks in all), there are aspects to it that might not make it attractive to all, particularly its geographic diversification.

Many U.S. equity investors may have concerns with a portfolio that holds nearly half of its assets outside the United States, but that allocation is actually pretty consistent with the current global equity market capitalization and provides an important element of risk reduction through diversification. With the U.S. outperforming the international markets over much of the past decade, an increased allocation to foreign equities has the potential of both enhancing overall returns while exhibiting an overall lower degree of volatility.

One of the biggest advantages of a global equity ETF like VT is that it helps balance out and minimize the risks that may exist in any one area of the market. U.S. equities have outperformed international stocks over much of the past decade, but there are concerns now that they may be getting expensive, especially with the backdrop of a slowing global economy. Both developed and emerging markets equities are much cheaper than those here in the U.S. and can help to neutralize some of that valuation risk. VT has a P/E ratio of 16 and a P/B ratio of 2.1, which compare quite favorably to the 19.4 and 3.2 ratios of the S&P 500, respectively. When one market zigs, the others tend to zag. VT helps to eliminate some of that volatility.

As mentioned above, only around half of the portfolio is here in the United States. About 32% reside in developed overseas markets and 10% is allocated to emerging markets. This allocation is ideal for someone maintaining a long-term growth-oriented portfolio. VT maintains the vast majority of its assets in well-established large companies (80-90% depending upon your definition of "large-cap"), so that helps minimize some of the risks of investing in smaller, less developed economies. Markets, such as China and the United Kingdom, obviously, carry some significant short-term risks related to tariffs and Brexit, but, at a combined 9% of assets, much of them get diversified away in a broader portfolio.

VT is also well diversified across most market sectors. It does have some differences compared to the S&P 500. VT is much more heavily invested in financials and underweight in the communication services, but with six different sectors maintaining allocations of 8% or greater, it's not overweight in any one particular area of the market.

As is the case with many Vanguard ETFs, costs are extremely low. Its 0.09% expense ratio rates as one of the cheapest ETFs available that comes with international exposure (just the Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) comes cheaper). If you're uncomfortable with 60/40 split between domestic and foreign equities, using the combination of the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) and the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) instead is the way to go. These two funds essentially make up VT and can be used to develop an asset allocation more to your personal tastes.

Fixed Income ETF: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

When it comes to adding bond exposure to your portfolio, many investors and financial advisors prefer to use the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG). I don't think AGG is the best choice mainly because of its relative lack of diversification. Total bond market ETFs are usually more heavily weighted in government bonds, but the two decades long bull market in bonds has skewed things even more heavily in that direction. AGG has nearly 70% of its portfolio dedicated to a combination of Treasuries, agency notes, and MBS securities. That's a little on the high side and I'd prefer to have a fund that has a greater focus on higher-yielding corporate notes. Also, AGG has virtually nothing invested in high-yield bond or international exposure. For what many consider to be a core bond holding, it's missing exposure to multiple corners of the market.

IUSB helps address some of those concerns. Not only does IUSB offer a higher yield than AGG, but it also does so with modestly lower credit and interest rate risk.

IUSB's standard deviation of returns and duration are both lower and the 3.22% yield is about a quarter-point higher than AGG. Investors might be concerned that the greater exposure to corporate bonds, both investment-grade and high yield, and international bonds could increase risk, but the fund has done a nice job of creating a better risk/return profile.

IUSB still has a healthy allocation to government securities, but with 61% of assets dedicated to the group compared to 70% in AGG, its risks are a little more spread out.

The allocation to international bonds isn't huge, but it provides a nice added bit of diversification and return potential. Investors often omit international fixed income from their portfolios, but recent performance shows why it should be a consideration. Since its inception in late 2015, the iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) has outperformed AGG by a 13% to 8% margin. Even a relatively small allocation to international bonds helps give IUSB a little return and yield boost.

AGG avoids junk bonds altogether, but IUSB welcomes them. It doesn't go overboard as core bond ETFs shouldn't be overly allocated to junk, but its 7% position helps improve IUSB's yield for minimal additional risk.

IUSB also comes incredibly cheap. Its expense ratio of 0.06% means you're not paying extra for what I consider to be a better portfolio.

Conclusion

Depending on what you want your asset allocation to be, the complete portfolio provided by the combination of IUSB and VT can be had for a cost of less than 0.10% per year.

Here's how the entire portfolio together would look:

This ETF pair covers virtually all the bases that an investor might need in a core portfolio. The riskiest segments - emerging markets and junk bonds - are in reasonable allocations that can improve long-term returns without significantly altering the overall risk profile.

Since IUSB is just under five years old, it's difficult to backtest this portfolio to get a sense of how it would have performed during the financial crisis, tech bubble, or any other significant bear market. We can backtest it for the correction that took place in the fourth quarter of 2018. I created three portfolios - Portfolio 1 has an 80/20 stock/bond mix, Portfolio 2 has a 60/40 allocation, and Portfolio 3 has a 40/60 mix.

Portfolio 1 experienced a max drawdown of just over 11% while the bond-heavier portfolios obviously lost less. Portfolio 3 had the highest Sharpe and Sortino ratios of the bunch.

But if you're looking for a simple portfolio that's easy to manage and costs next to nothing to own, a combination of VT and IUSB is a great way to do. The only thing you really need to decide is what percentage you want in each fund. There's a number of guidelines you can use to try to determine this. One popular method is the "120 rule" which says that you should subtract your age from 120 to determine how much you should have in equities. For example, a 30-year old would have 90% of assets invested in stocks.

If you're a buy-and-hold investor, this could be a great portfolio that sets you up nicely for the long term.

Looking for some guidance in building your own investment portfolio? ETF Focus is designed to help investors develop long-term ETF portfolio strategies and target shorter-term trading opportunities. Your subscription includes: Access to all ETF Focus model portfolios including those targeting high yield, growth, and momentum Our weekly "Market Primer" report getting you ready for the week ahead Our "ETFs in Focus" reports covering attractive short-term trades Our monthly ETF Power Rankings report Access to my personal portfolio Click HERE now to take advantage of our two-week free trial offer and come join our community!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.