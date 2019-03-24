How Can You Protect Your Income From The Next Recession?

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities

The Global Economy: Not So Healthy

This is a summary of the latest global economic data in the past few weeks:

1. The European Central Bank shocked investors around the world after it announced its surprise decision to reverse its monetary policy. ECB President Mario Draghi’s quick and aggressive move to deal with an economic slowdown spooked market players, signaling that a global recession could be on the cards. Not only did the ECB lower its 2019 growth projections from 1.7% to 1.1%, but it also announced it would keep that its negative interest rates will remain in place, probably indefinitely. The economic situation in Europe is clearly deteriorating. Mario Draghi said the European economy was in “a period of continued weakness and pervasive uncertainty”. Draghi notes that risks are still tilted to the downside, even with the new stimulus measures in place. China’s slowdown has been casting a shadow over Europe, with Germany recording zero percent growth and Italy marking negative growth for the past two quarters.

2. The Bank of Canada acknowledged it had underestimated the depth of the slowdown, and hinted it will be patient with future rate hikes.

3. The Chinese government also jumped on the stimulus bank wagon with its plans to cut taxes, increase loans to small businesses, and boost infrastructure investment in an effort to promote growth.

4. in Japan, analysts are increasingly doubtful of the government’s claim that the country is currently going through its “longest economic expansion” period. The government recently downgraded its assessment of a key indicator of economic trends, suggesting the country may already be entering a recession. China’s deteriorating consumption seems to be leaving its mark here as well. And the Bank of Japan, with ultra-low interest rates already in place, has little room for further monetary easing.

The Situation in the United States

Following the ECB, Bank of Canada and Banks of Japan and China, the Fed is making more dovish sounds. The US Federal Reserve announced earlier this year that it would likely refrain from hiking interest rates at the initially expected pace. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers he would soon announce a plan to stop shrinking the $4 trillion balance sheet on the back of growing risks.

Recently, the United States has been the one place you want to put your money because it is the primary driver of economic growth. However, the momentum is wearing off from the 2017 tax cuts, which boosted corporate profits and economic growth in 2018. Tax reforms resulted in a big boost to economic growth as U.S. corporations repatriated billions of dollars back to the United States. This, however, tends to have only a temporary impact on the economy.

The most recent jobs figure will have scared a lot of people off as it showed gains of only 20,000 in February. U.S. government bond prices climbed this week as inflation rose less than forecast. The core consumer price index, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.1% in February, missing the 0.2% prediction, thus bolstering the argument for the Federal Reserve to remain on hold as far as interest rates are concerned. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level in more than two months, settling at 2.60%. Inflation remains stubbornly low and well below the Fed's target.

The OECD Downgrades Global Economic Growth

On March 6, the "Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development" (OECD) cut its forecast for 2019 global economic growth to 3.3% from its November forecast of 3.5%, citing worries around China and Europe:

Economic prospects are now weaker in nearly all G20 countries than previously anticipated. Vulnerabilities stemming from China and the weakening European economy, combined with a slowdown in trade and global manufacturing, high policy uncertainty and risks in financial markets, could undermine strong and sustainable medium-term growth worldwide

According to the OECD, not only are all major economies are on a slide, but they all posted weak readings, below the 100 threshold.

Why is inflation so stubbornly low?

The main driver for economic growth usually comes in form of population growth. Economic growth is also the main driver for inflation as it results in more demand for goods, services, housing, etc. Economic growth with some inflation is considered to be healthy for any economy.

However, inflation in the United States and most developed nations has remained stubbornly low despite healthy economic growth in 2018.

We have touched on this subject before; such low inflation can be attributed largely to both an aging population and a lower population growth rate. Economic growth comes mostly due to population growth as more and more people enter the workforce and start generating and spending money. For example, the Baby Boom generation contributed to a growing population with increased spending and consumption needs. Today, many developed nations have near-zero population growth. Population growth in the United States is much lower today than it used to be a couple of decades ago. And an aging population in the United States is not helping. In fact, this is a trend that is accelerating. The number of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060, and the 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population will rise to nearly 24% from 15%. Therefore it is not surprising that inflation pressures are nonexistent in many countries.

Why are Equities still Rallying?

The big question for investors is: Why are equities rallying in face of slowing economic growth and with the risks of a recession increasing? The big hope for investors today is that dovish central banks will foster a rebound in global activity later this year that keeps equities and credit humming. This has been pushing equity markets higher, and rightly so. The coordinated attempt of central bankers to revive global economic growth will work in the short run. Therefore I expect that the global economy will not decelerate as much as was previously expected for the year 2019 - and that will help support the global equity markets. However, the prospects of continued 3% growth beyond the year 2019 are extremely low. As we go along, we expect to see defensive sectors, which have been the leaders in 2019, to continue to lead this market as interest rates fall across the curve.

Where are interest rates heading?

The stock markets appear to be risky with lofty valuations relative to future growth expectations. Here the best indicator for the state of the economy is the Treasury bond market, which is clearly indicating that growth expectations are moderating as interest rates continue to go down. The Treasury bond market is more rational and less emotional that the equity market.

The Treasury bond charts indicate that the odds that the Fed will raise rates by the end of 2019 remain at zero while the probability of a rate reduction is over 20%. In fact, the charts indicate that we are likely to see at least two interest rate cuts by the U.S. Fed in the next two years.

As I have been reiterating over past reports, the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to start to reduce interest rates in 2020 and beyond in order to avoid a recession. While I am optimistic about equities for 2019, the longer-term picture of the equity markets does not look very pretty. With the prospects of growth slowing, the highest-conviction call is that interest rates will continue to decline over time.

We always remind our investors that keeping the health of the global economy in check comprises more than 50% of the "due diligence" needed for successful investing. And this is the reason we provide frequent macroeconomic and technical analysis: so we can stay ahead of the game (i.e., be prepared to remain fully invested during bull markets and take defensive positions during "bear markets").

How to Get on the Defensive?

Interest rates have only one way to go in this kind of environment and that is down. When economic growth slows down, relying on capital gains for income becomes increasingly difficult.

This is where income products come in very handy for investors and retirees.

Lower interest rates, and expectations of such, are very bullish for preferred stocks, bonds and fixed income. Fortunately, these products pay a fixed and reliable income, and investors do not have to sell them in order to cash in capital gains and accommodate their spending and lifestyles. As interest rates go down, these high-yield products tend to go up in price. Therefore the high-yielding opportunities that we are seeing today are unlikely to last for long. As soon as the Federal Reserve confirms that there will be no more rate hikes on the horizon, expect the prices of such fixed-income products as preferred stocks to soar even higher, and high yield opportunities should become more difficult to find.

Bottom Line

As things stand, central bankers in Japan, the US, and Europe are facing the same challenge: an economic slowdown that is at increasing risk of turning into a full-blown global recession. Today, the equity markets are betting that they will succeed, at least in the near term. I agree with this theory, and this is why we have not yet recommended that our investors take a totally defensive position.

However, when things get worse - and in my opinion that will happen in 2020 and beyond - these central bankers may have used most of the ammunition they have to fight a recession in such a short period of time, or will be lack adequate tools to deal with such a full-blown crisis. The chance of us hitting a recession in the next two or three years is high, and investors have to start taking a defensive position to protect their portfolio against future losses. The situation for investors who depend on dividends from their portfolio is even more critical, and steps have to be taken to protect this income to the extent possible.

For income investors and retirees, we believe that a large allocation to preferred stocks, bonds and defensive sectors such as utilities and REITs, is one of the best defensive strategy that is likely to result in most profits - both in terms of capital gains and high income. There are still a few high-yield opportunities that are available for income investors, but they are unlikely to last for long. We recommend that income investors start allocating more funds to fixed income today. Currently our allocation to fixed income, including preferred stocks, is at 30% of the overall portfolio. However our target is to reach a 50% allocation by year end 2019. The more allocation to fixed income the better as we head into a period of higher economic uncertainty.

