Trivago: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold

While some investors were fooled into thinking Trivago (TRVG) was making a resurgence last year after the stock was a top performer in Q3, these hopes have been squashed after the stock's recent performance. The stock has now given up all of its Q3 and Q4 gains, and is down 16% for the quarter, resuming its intermediate downtrend. A third consecutive quarter of negative revenue growth has not surprisingly brought in selling pressure, and even worse, this was the weakest quarter for revenue in the past two years for the company. I continue to see absolutely zero reasons to hold the stock as it is not only lagging the market from a technical standpoint, but also its peers, both fundamentally and technically. I would view any rallies back to the $6.00 level as opportunities to exit the stock into strength.

Just four months ago I first wrote on Trivago and warned that the recent rally was like just a strong bounce within a bear market. Bear markets rarely make it easy for traders to stay short and when it appears to be smooth sailing for the shorts and a trade gets crowded, often we get a squeeze to shake out some of the weaker hands. This is likely what attributed to Trivago's powerful rally in Q3, and this is why I mentioned that is was best to take this opportunity to sell the stock into strength. Since that time, the stock is now down nearly 25%.

The Fundamental Picture

For those that listened to Trivago's most recent conference call, the mood was quite upbeat despite the weakest reported revenues for the company in the past two years. CEO, Rolf Schromgens mentioned that the quarter exceeded their expectations in terms of revenue and profitability development. I would assume they set the bar quite low if a new 2-year low in revenues and a quarter with negative growth year-over-year would be exceeding expectations. Total revenue was down nearly 10% year over year and by 13% year-over-year in Q4. We can take a look at the trend in revenues in the below chart I've built.

As we can see, the company saw a high of $340.3 million in revenues in Q2 and Q3 2017, and now we've got a new low for the past two years of $190.7 million. This is the sixth quarter in a row of decelerating revenue growth year over year, and quarters of high double-digit growth like we saw in Q1 and Q2 2017 are a thing of the past. I have built a chart below to display the trend in revenues, and it is descending with lower highs and lower lows. I place a significant weight on revenues, and a new 2-year low in revenues is undoubtedly a nasty sign.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)The company highlighted in the conference call that they would move back to profitability despite the lower revenues, in an attempt to spin this as a positive. In my opinion, there is absolutely nothing positive about showing a profit despite a decline in revenues. Earnings growth is not sustainable without revenue growth, and certainly not with revenue erosion like we are seeing. Trivago expects to see positive annual earnings per share of $0.09 in FY-2019, but this is only due to a significant reduction in overhead costs and advertising spend. In an industry that is already quite competitive with Airbnb, Expedia (EXPE), Booking.com (BKNG) and several other names, reducing advertising spend could have an adverse long-term effect as other players gain market share. In my opinion, the last thing a company wants to be doing is reducing its advertising spend in a market that continues to heat up in competitiveness. While this reduced ad spend can help to show a couple of years of profitability, it is not a sustainable growth strategy if market share is lost in the process.

To illustrate my point about competition, we can see that Trivago's revenue growth issues are a company-specific problem. In the same period that Trivago has seen earnings erode by low double-digits, Booking.com has seen revenue grow at low double-digits. A chart showing Booking.com's revenue growth is below. As we can see, the left chart of Booking.com's revenue is in a slight uptrend, while Trivago's revenue growth (right chart) is in a clear downtrend.

While the quarter was spun as a positive with the company moving towards profitability in FY-2019 and FY-2020, earnings growth on the back of negative revenue growth is an alarming way to attempt to grow. I do not believe this is sustainable long-term and could be a risky move in an industry where players are continually fighting for market share with more competitors like AirBnB entering the market. I see this as a negative for the company as the days of growth are clearly in the rear-view mirror and now being further jeopardized.

The Technical Picture

Moving to the technical picture, there's very little to get excited about here for investors. Trivago continues to significantly under-perform the S&P-500 and we can see this in the bottom half of the chart with the red shaded area. As we can see, Trivago's relative strength vs. the market is in a clear downtrend. In addition, the stock has not even attempted to participate in the market's rally off of its lows thus far this year. While the S&P-500 is up double-digits since it made its December lows, Trivago has actually put up a negative return.

As we can see in the below chart, the $6.40 level proved to be a brick wall of resistance as I expected it would be when I issued my sell recommendation in September. The stock has tested this level multiple times and seems to get rejected almost immediately. For this reason, I believe any rallies back to the $6.00 area are opportunities to get out of the stock. Support sits about 10% below at $4.25, and this is a must defend level for the bulls. A weekly close below $4.25 would be a very negative development and would significantly increase the likelihood of new all-time lows for the stock.

The best case I see for Trivago is to continue to trade inside this base it has built between $4.00 and $7.00 over the next year. The bulls want to make sure they defend$4.25 on a weekly close, or we could see a downside breakout from this box and more trouble ahead for those holding. Based on the continued negative trend in revenue growth, this seems to be about a coin-flip going forward which is not odds I like if I was a Trivago investor.

(Source: TC2000.com)In summary, I continue to see Trivago as a stock to avoid and one to use sharp rallies of 15-20% to exit positions. The company looked like it might be turning around in early 2017 with two consecutive quarters of strong revenue growth, but the trend has reversed course in a significant way since, and that thesis seems to laid to rest. The first sign of a real turnaround would be two consecutive quarters of 20% or higher revenue growth and a significant improvement in the technical picture. Given the fact that the company has reduced its advertising spend as its focus is on generating profits at the expense of revenues, this doesn't seem likely this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.