Some Thoughts On Biogen's Drop

My position the past few years is to look at biotech stocks as ongoing businesses that require a solid franchise and great management, with a fair P/E.

Thinking about pipelines

One of the ongoing lessons I take from observing the business world is the importance of a company taking prudent risks. Another observation as an investor is the value of companies that under-promise and over-deliver. The Biogen (BIIB) stock crash Thursday on the news that its touted Alzheimer's antibody had so little activity that the study was halted early on an interim analysis is something I see as exemplifying these points. Another recent example involved Gilead (GILD), which moved a NASH drug into Phase 3 based largely on one unblinded, non-placebo-controlled Phase 2 study. I said at the time that this study would have normallly been considered as a Phase 2a study, meaning it was hypothesis-generating, and justified a more careful Phase 2b study. Note, Phase 2 in drug trials is the proof-of-concept stage. GILD gambled and moved selonsertib into Phase 3. Had it said clearly that for competitive and scientific reasons, it was trying a high-risk Phase 3 study, few would have cared when in fact it failed. BIIB provided some interim analyses of the Phase 1b/2a study it did on aducanumab, which I thought was making a lot of an early-stage study.

Note: I'm not accusing GILD, BIIB or any other company of doing anything improperly or unwisely. Clearly, they believed they did the right thing in moving to Phase 3 based on positive earlier-stage data. R&D is tough!

Rather, I'm coming at this as an investor who tries to stay away from stocks where investors may be over-rating a pipeline candidate. The risk I see is that a company honestly believes in its pipeline product, moves it along rapidly with limited testing, and then the Street may overestimate the risk-adjusted value of the compound.

I made this point in 2016, discussing the high-profile late-stage clinical trial failure of a drug candidate for one or more retinal diseases. Here's a little bit from my article on junior biotech Ophthotech (OPHT); the article included comments on potential implications of the Fovista failure for Big Pharma/Big Biotech (emphasis added in this article):

Phased Out: Implications Of Ophthotech's Fovista Failure Implications for all of pharma This disaster also provides an unhappy reminder (short sellers and the like excepted) that until a drug or drug product makes it through to regulatory approval, most importantly from the FDA, it is a cost center, not a real asset. Further, my observation is that the old rules, which may qualify as ancient history, that once a drug entered Phase 3, it had about a 75% chance of FDA approval, no longer apply. It's not just junior biotechs to which this old rule of thumb applies. It's becoming widespread.

BIIB has many strengths, but at $230 as I submit this article late Thursday morning, it suddenly has gone nowhere since H2 2013, while paying no dividends and investing significant sums in buying back its own stock.

This raises the following question:

Are investors overvaluing early/mid-stage pipelines?

This is both a question for investors in junior biotechs (XBI) and in mature companies (IBB). When BMS (BMY) engaged in an industry conference last week, it revealed that it gave Celgene's (CELG) Phase 1 and Phase 2 compounds little or no value. Basically, the value BMY perceives come from:

free cash flow from approved, marketed products

derisked Phase 3 compounds (or technologies, for CAR-T)

synergies (cost cuts and long term revenue-generation).

I like this approach. This is a key reason I stopped commenting much if at all on junior biotechs. As I said in the OPHT article, R&D is a cost center.

Success of a compound in a registrational clinical trial does not imply commercial success. Merck (MRK) demonstrated CV benefit from a CETP inhibitor, but not enough to file for marketing approval.

This sort of risk was, I think, not incorporated into the analysis for the BIIB compound for AD (aducanumab). Maybe it would have worked, but not enough to justify monthly IV infusions of an expensive drug.

In other words, the bar is high for a drug product, especially a biologic, which is inherently expensive to produce. Not only is there a high bar in clinical trials to obtain a commercial opportunity, the initial launch of a drug adds further expense. Then there is incessant competition, followed by a plunge in profits when generics or biosimilars enter.

Biotech is a tough business.

I will conclude with a comment on BIIB and then on the sector.

Too many issues with BIIB for me to buy this sell-off

I stopped trading BIIB many moons ago, when it seemed to me that the Street was making too much of aducanumab. Maybe it was a good gamble prospectively, but I always gave the effort approximately zero present value given the failure of the amyloid hypothesis to have proven out. There are 5 other AD compounds listed in BIIB's pipeline. That's one risk I see. Lack of visibility on most of the rest of the pipeline is another risk I perceive. Then there are the commercial risks: how will usage and pricing of Spinraza go as NVS tries to enter with the gene therapy from AveXis, and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) tries to enter with the oral drug developed by PTC (PTCT)? What's up with the Tecfidera patent protection and life-cycle management efforts? How fast will the old interferon franchise decline? And so on.

When are many material unknowns, I'm most comfortable standing aside and letting more of the dust settle before buying this sort of major move in BIIB.

What I'm looking for in biotech stocks

The question I ask is whether this is any part of biotech investing that is under-appreciated by the mythical Mr. Market. My deepest answer is: who knows?

But I am making a guess. My guesses are two-fold. One is that Mr. Market may be undervaluing franchises. BIIB's royalty stream from RHHBY is one that I have pointed to in almost all my BIIB articles, and it rolls on and on. As early as 2014, I pointed to GILD's HIV franchise as having the potential of growing through its feared patent cliff because of the then-pipeline TAF-based line of drugs. This longstanding segment has sustained the company. Moving to stocks I like a lot now, I would point to Alexion (ALXN) and Vertex (VRTX) as having great franchises in, respectively, complement-driven diseases and cystic fibrosis. Both companies have lead products with patents extending well into the 2030s. This sort of dominance allows for massive, predictable multi-decade cash flows from the product lines (no guarantees exist, of course). The dominant product line also allows significant bolt-on opportunities both within the disease category and in related diseases.

The other is management. Bringing Big Pharma's caution and competence to the risk-taking of biotech is my ideal. ALXN appears to have this now with its new management team. It's my hope that with time, Daniel O'Day will bring GILD up to speed, allowing the company to recover from certain issues that have dogged it the past few years. As head of RHHBY's pharma division, O'Day knows how to do drug development and how to succeed commercially. Another name that may be making the transition to Big Pharma-level competence is Regeneron (REGN). REGN is heavily science-driven, and may not be fully there, but I like the trends at this company.

The biotech managements I like the most remind investors of the risks to their business while pointing realistically as to their strategy of building for the future.

Concluding comments: it's all just P&L

Biotechnology stocks are financial vehicles that are no different from the soap and soda stocks I talk about occasionally as bond substitutes. They all try to generate profits, or the chance of profits for junior biotechs, and then either sell themselves to a bigger player or obtain or grow dividend-paying ability. What is different about pharmaceuticals in general, and biotechs in particular, is the transparency of their pipelines. Apple (AAPL) does not give investors, and the competition, this level of transparency. Neither does Amazon (AMZN). People own those stocks expecting that management will use the cash flows from the ongoing businesses productively, without needing to know the details of what new products will generate future profits.

The same is true in my current thinking for the biotechnology industry, though I do evaluate pipelines given a certain understanding of medicine and pharmaceuticals.

I believe that the very unfortunate failure of the BIIB drug candidate for AD provides a Big Biotech example that is somewhat analogous to the junior biotech example I discussed regarding OPHT and Fovista. I had no way of judging the chances of success in the adu Phase 3 trial, and no way of further judging the chances of a major commercial success even if the trial was successful.

In contrast, what I have been looking for in biotech investing the past few years are the combination of proven management teams that have a strong ongoing group of products, in one or more product line, with the stock at near or below a market (SPY) valuation. I suspect I have been overweighting those characteristics more than Mr. Market has; at least, I hope so. In contrast, I have stayed away from BIIB and other names where I think that investors have gotten over-excited by an unproven pipeline drug or group of drugs.

Thus I view biotech stocks the way I view all other stocks except perhaps the truest bond substitutes such as Con Ed (ED). What matters to this retiree are an ongoing stream of operating profits with which a superior group of managers can fashion an even larger stream of operating profits down the road. I do not like taking a lot of pipeline risk, however. I see ALXN (on which I have started a follow-up article based on this week's Investor Day), VRTX and REGN as among the most attractive stocks that meet those simple criteria. I'm hoping that GILD will rejoin the group. And, I wish BIIB well as it reassesses matters as it considers saying a final "adieu" to "adu."

