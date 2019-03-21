Buy The Dip In AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

Valuation is very attractive on a 2019 PE of 9, especially given the potential growth expansions ahead in lithium and vanadium.

AMG is a well-diversified specialty metal producer with a focus on critical metals. They also make vacuum furnaces.

AMG offers investors a growing exposure to the two key energy storage metals - lithium and vanadium.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [AMS:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) - Price = Euro 33.02

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group 5 year price chart

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group ("AMG") produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals end markets. AMG's overriding strategic objective is to achieve industry leadership while being a low-cost producer.

AMG was incorporated in the Netherlands in November 2006, formed as a portfolio from a combination of specialty metals businesses.

The company has two key segments:

AMG Critical Materials

AMG's conversion, mining, and recycling businesses produce aluminum master alloys and powders, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal.

AMG states:

We source, process and supply the critical materials that the market demands.

AMG Engineering (now AMG Technologies)

Includes vacuum furnace systems: Injection furnaces, casting furnaces, crystallization furnaces, carburizing furnaces. The group also offers vacuum heat treating services. Titanium alloys and coatings are also now included in this segment.

A look at some of AMG's critical materials and engineering segments

Vanadium

AMG has an existing vanadium recycling facility in Ohio (USA), with plans to at least double production by early 2021.

AMG has completed the Feasibility Study to replicate its existing Cambridge, Ohio, recycling facility. Once completed, the new facility will more than double AMG Vanadium's spent catalyst processing capability. Subject to permitting, construction is expected to commence mid-2019 with a completion date in early 2021, resulting in over 35,000 tons of incremental spent catalyst processing capacity and over 6 million pounds of incremental vanadium production capacity. You can read more here.

The chart below shows vanadium has recently been the largest revenue and gross profit driver for AMG.

Lithium, Tantalum, and Niobium

AMG owns the Mibra lithium spodumene mine in Brazil with plans for an initial 90ktpa of lithium spodumene production (commenced in H2 2018), then in H2 2019/2020 ramping up to 180ktpa. Beyond that, the company is planning a conversion facility. Based upon AMG's targeted production level of 180ktpa of lithium concentrate from 2020 onwards, AMG estimates that the current life of the mineral resource is approximately 20 years. The mine also produces tantalum and niobium, and also has tin.

AMG states:

AMG can recover lithium-bearing materials from the existing and future tailings at its profitable tantalum operations at Mibra, with the ore extraction and crushing costs absorbed by the Tantalum operations.

You can read more here, and a video here.

AMG's Mibra lithium-tantalum-niobium mine in Brazil

Vacuum Furnaces

AMG states they are the world's leading manufacturer of vacuum equipment for vacuum metallurgy and heat treatment. Vacuum Technologies supplies equipment and systems for thermal and thermo-chemical treatment of metallic materials. This includes vacuum systems for the melting, casting and remelting of metals and alloys, metals for solar cells, as well as special coating equipment for turbine blades. You can read more here.

Others

Graphite, Silicon Metal, Antimony, Superalloys, Aluminum Alloys, Antimony, Titanium Alloys, Heat treatment services.

AMG's 2017 revenue split by division and location

The chart below shows AMG's Critical Materials accounted for 76.9% of 2017 revenue. The USA was the main source of revenue at 30.6%, followed by Germany at 20.9%.

AMG's revenue and gross profit compared Q3 2017 to Q3 2018

In Q3 2018, Vanadium was AMG's number 1 revenue driver, followed by vacuum furnaces and aluminum alloys. Vanadium was by far the largest gross profit driver. Once lithium is added in to the chart below, there would be 10 sources of revenue, making AMG very well diversified.

Note: Lithium revenues are new so are not yet shown on the revenue and gross profit chart above.

Recent News

On September 21, AMG announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. completes multi-year agreement for 100% renewable energy contract for UK operations."

On September 24, AMG announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. completes first shipment of lithium concentrate. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. is pleased to announce that the ramp-up and commissioning of AMG Mineração's first lithium concentrate plant is ongoing and the first shipment of commercial product to AMG's long-term offtake customer has been completed."

On November 1, AMG released their Q3 results stating: "AMG Critical Materials generated EBITDA of $52.1 million during the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 122% from $23.5 million in the third quarter of 2017, thanks to increased vanadium prices and strong financial performance in chrome metal and aluminum products."

On November 18, AMG announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announces a Memorandum of Understanding for the long-term sale of lithium chemicals to Ecopro."

On November 28, AMG announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announces strategic segmental realignment. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. is pleased to announce that effective 1 January 2019, the Company will change its organizational structure. This change will result in two new strategic operating divisions, AMG Technologies and AMG Critical Materials. AMG Technologies, will be comprised of AMG's existing Engineering and Titanium Alloys businesses."

Valuation

Current market cap is ~1bn Euro, with an end Q3 2018 net debt estimate of US$32.3m. 2019 PE is 9.0 and 2020 PE is 8.5, with a 2019 estimated 2.5% dividend yield. 2019 net profit margin is forecast at 9.34%.

Current consensus analyst price target is EUR 53.20, representing 61% upside.

AMG's financials

The chart below forecasts AMG to have expanding revenues, gross profit, and net profit margins through to 2020. This should also improve after 2021 when the vanadium expansion kicks in.

Management and top shareholders

You can read more details on the highly experienced management here.

Upcoming catalysts

2019 - Lithium revenues from their newly producing Mibra lithium spodumene mine in Brazil as it ramps up Stage 1 to 90ktp spodumene.

H2 2019 or 2020 - Stage 2 (additional 90ktpa spodumene) from Mibra.

By early 2021 - Vanadium output expected to at least double due to AMG's expansion plan.

Risks

Any global slowdown or significant slowdown in the transport, energy, or infrastructure industries; particularly those requiring steel and specialist vacuum furnace manufacturing. Vanadium is mostly used in steel as a hardener.

Metal prices falling (lithium, vanadium etc.). AMG is a low cost lithium producer. With regards to vanadium, AMG is somewhat less impacted as they don't mine vanadium but buy waste from oil refineries then process that to extract the vanadium paying a fee based on the trailing vanadium price.

With regards to their direct mining exposure, the usual mining risks apply: Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks, project delays.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - Their lithium project is in Brazil (medium risk). AMG's sales are very well diversified globally and are mostly to USA and Europe.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange - Amsterdam), market sentiment.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Conclusion

AMG has appeal due to their expansion plans to double their vanadium output by 2021, their new lithium production in Brazil, which will start to bring in significant new revenues in 2019 and beyond, and their existing solid businesses that are well diversified across several metals (as well as their vacuum furnace manufacture and service business).

Valuation is currently very attractive on a 2019 PE of 9, especially when considering the near-term growth potential from lithium and vanadium.

AMG offers investors a safer and less spectacular way to play the energy storage and electric vehicle booms, still with 61% upside based on analyst's estimates. I would consider buying the dip in AMG.

