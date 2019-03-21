Google Enters The Cloud Gaming Arena With Stadia

Google's (GOOGL, GOOG) Stadia is a potential new area of growth for the company. Stadia will benefit from the vast resources of their parent company when competing in this space and is well positioned to gain market share as this area grows. Cloud gaming is still in its infancy but offers players greater convenience over conventional platforms. Stadia will offer various sources of revenue from charging subscriptions to users, to selling cloud services to developers, to the sale of video games from their new in-house Stadia game studio.

Stadia's Release

Stadia was unveiled on March 19 at the annual Game Development Convention. The product had been rumored for quite some time, along with a Google-branded console. The release was not a console itself, but rather a replacement. Cloud gaming powered by Google. This service is compatible with a wide range of devices including television, tablet, phone, pc, and laptop.

The complete details are unavailable at present, but the announcement is a bold entry by Google into the cloud gaming space. The service is intended to eliminate the need for any form of console or gaming pc to run processing and graphics intensive games, and to instead run the game on a server run by Stadia which is then streamed to any number of devices by the user. This also eliminates the need to download or acquire a hard copy of new releases, which can instead be played instantly upon demand. It also seeks to make the connection more direct and lower the potential for lag, though this is still highly dependent on an individual's internet connection. The service is designed to allow streaming in the highest quality allowed by the device streamed on with plans to eventually support 8k and 120 fps. At present the service boasts support for 4k image with 60 fps. The servers themselves will be using custom AMD GPUs, purpose built for these data centers in order to provide the best possible experience (Source).

The service is also intended to allow Youtube streamers to invite their viewers into the game at the push of a button. This integration is a key advantage of Google's service over that of their competitors, given the large gaming community presence on Youtube. Another feature of Stadia is allowing anyone to stream or record their gaming and upload it to Youtube. This will improve the user experience for those seeking to join games as well as for those streaming content. This integration could help Youtube gain more market share in the video game streaming area from Twitch. Its unclear yet what devices Stadia will be available on in the long term, but initially it may be limited to Chrome and Android operating systems where Google has control. Currently the service is to be accessed through the Chrome browser. Google has announced intentions to expand this in the long term. (Source)

Earnings Potential

Google has not publicly disclosed how they plan to charge for this service. From my view, the potential for revenue is wide. One source of income from the Stadia project that has been disclosed is the new in-house game development group, Stadia games and entertainment, which will produce Stadia-exclusive content. Another source of revenue for the company is the cost of the service itself. Though it is unclear at the moment as to what it will cost and also whether the individual games will still have to be purchased, and if not whether the cost to access these games will be included in the subscription to Stadia or as a separate subscription. One existing such service, Microsoft's Xbox game pass, costs $9.99 a month for access to a library of over 100 games, though still requires a console to run the game off of, as opposed to connecting to a central data center through the cloud (Source).

Stadia also could also charge developers for the right to publish their games on the platform, though this seems unlikely, at least for the early days of the company. More probably, should Stadia not serve as a subscription providing access to the games available on the platform, Stadia will charge a fee as a percentage or flat rate on every sale made on the platform, similar to an app store's business model.

A less lucrative source of revenue from the project is the ability to market its own hardware including a new Stadia controller. More importantly, Stadia adds value to existing Google hardware, specifically Chromecast, which through Stadia turns a television into a high-powered video game machine. This adds greater functionality to Google's smart TV device as well as making the use of the service more accessible since those with Chromecast devices only need to purchase the controller.

Competitors and Challenges

Stadia is not the first into the cloud gaming space, nor is it likely the last to enter. A few notable current competitors include Nvidia's GeForce Now, Steam, and Blade's Shadow. Nvidia's service is still in beta and functions similarly to Stadia. One difference is that presently still requires that you download games from another location such as Steam. Stadia has promoted itself as eliminating the need to download games altogether. (Source)

Steam has been a player in the video game space for quite some time now. They offer a service to download games to your PC from their library and will likely remain a competitor for a while as they improve their speed of download to compete with the near-instant access promised by Stadia's service.

Shadow is currently a small yet robust competitor in the cloud gaming space and is owned by a small French startup called Blade. Their service is widely available in parts of Western Europe and most US states with local data centers that utilize Nvidia GPUs. Shadow's Ghost smart box allows you to you can connect your television or other monitor to their service. The downside being that it costs $140. Stadia here has a slight edge over Shadow since it can connect to a television through the most recent Chromecast which costs only $35 and allows you to access many other forms of media and entertainment in addition to its cloud gaming functionality. (Source)

Other competitors include long-term video game giants Sony and Microsoft with Playstation and Xbox consoles. Microsoft is working on its own cloud gaming service. Playstation has for a long time offered the capability to stream to a PC or other device from your console with Playstation Now and more recently with PS4 Remote Play. (Source)

Stadia still has many details to work out in addition to the challenge of building a user-base and game library. They must build and maintain the infrastructure required to provide the cloud capability to meet the user demand as it grows. Their service is unlikely to fully replace all console and PC gaming, since many are attached to their machines, having built and customized them themselves, and will have to convince people that the added convenience and capability of Stadia is justification for switching. Their announcement suggested that the full launch will take place some time this year and until then many questions will likely go unanswered.

Google's Advantages

Google, unlike most of its competitors, already possesses data centers spread around the world, which it can simply expand in order to provide this new service.

Source: Google Cloud

This means that Google can roll out its new service quicker than rivals, who will be required to spend capital on purchasing land, developing it, and then building the servers themselves, whereas Google can simply expand its existing properties to include servers for Stadia. More importantly, they have existing data centers in areas with large gaming communities, as detailed on the map above, including in South Korea and Japan where few of their competitors have a presence. They are planning to launch in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe first, though plan to expand afterward. Google also plans to integrate Stadia with Youtube to allow streamers to strengthen community connection by inviting viewers to join the game with them instantly through use of Stadia's service. At the same time, Stadia allows you to stream content, while using the service to play a game, live to Youtube or to record it for later upload. This integration should allow Google an advantage in promoting its product throughout the gaming community and to gain subscribers faster than competing services. Google also possesses the capital resources, with over $100 billion in cash, to fund further development and speed the roll out of its service.

Conclusion

Google's Stadia is a bold move by Google to enter the cloud gaming space and further diversify its revenue streams away from advertising. There are many challenges for the company, including the presence of many competitors in the space. Google does a possess a few competitive advantages in this space, including the ability to expand on its current data centers, the sheer size of its cash hoard that it can put behind the quick expansion and development of Stadia, and its ability to leverage Youtube to promote the product. Stadia has the potential to provide a new source of revenue and growth for Google as well as strengthening the position of Google in the home device space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.