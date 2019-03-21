Brigham Minerals Files For U.S. IPO

MNRL has grown topline revenue in the past two years despite selling off a significant portion of its interests in 2017.

The company acquires oil & gas royalty interests in unconventional shale formation regions in the mid-continent U.S.

Brigham Minerals wants to raise $100 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Brigham Minerals (MNRL) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a holder of various oil & gas and mineral royalty interests in unconventional, shale regions of the U.S.

MNRL has assembled a growing portfolio of diversified royalty assets and is growing topline revenue, but its financial results have been choppy.

Company & Business

Austin, Texas-based Brigham was founded in 2012 to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of royalty and mineral interests in resource basins primarily in the Midwestern U.S.

Management is headed by Chairman and Founder Ben “Bud” Brigham, who was previously founder of Brigham Operating before its sale to Diamondback Energy (FANG). Prior to that, he founded Brigham Exploration and has over 30 years of experience in the oil & gas industry.

Investors that own 5% or greater of company stock include Warburg Pincus, Yorktown Partners, and PBRA.

Below is a brief interview of Bud Brigham:

Assets & Production

Brigham a diversified portfolio of mineral and royalty interests located primarily in the Permian Basin, the SCOOP and STACK regions of the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Below is the breakdown of the location of the firm’s acreage:

The table below shows the firm’s net royalty acreage acquired by year since company inception:

The interests acquired typically are perpetual and grant ownership of oil, gas, NGLs, and other minerals.

The following table indicates net mineral acreage and daily net production levels for the various regions:

Business Strategy & Approach

Management has pursued an acquisition strategy ‘focused on core positions in top-tier, high-return, liquids-rich resource plays that we believe will continue to attract development capital throughout commodity price cycles.’

The firm also believes it has the ability to identify royalty locations that will be developed by ‘premier operators’ based on the following characteristics:

[i] the existing producing wells [ii] the number of productive formations anticipated to be developed [iii] the number of wells anticipated to be developed per productive formation [iv] the forecasted EURs of all wells per productive formation [v] the oil and natural gas composition per productive formation [vi] the anticipated performance of the operator expected to develop the interest.

Management says in the seven years since inception it has completed the acquisition of royalty interests in 1,292 separate transactions.

Financial Performance

MNRL’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue

Drop in operating profit due to previous year gain on sale comp.

Reduced operating margin due to previous year gain on sale comp.

Decreased EBITDA

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $67,264,000 64.4% 2017 $40,908,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $39,231,000 -67.6% 2017 $121,214,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 58.32% 2017 296.31% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 $25,696,000 38.2% 2017 $116,064,000 283.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $31,444,000 2017 $29,401,000

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $32 million in cash and $176.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $30.7 million.

IPO Details

MNRL intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary stock.

Both Class A and Class B shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share. Class B shareholders will have no economic rights.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to contribute all of the net proceeds from this offering to Brigham LLC in exchange for Brigham LLC Units. Brigham LLC will use the net proceeds to partially repay the outstanding indebtedness under our term loan facility and the remaining net proceeds to fund our future mineral and royalty acquisitions. As of December 31, 2018, we had $175 million of borrowings outstanding under our term loan facility. Our term loan facility matures on July 27, 2024 and bears interest calculated under the terms of our credit agreement at either a fixed rate equal to the base rate plus 4.50% or an adjusted LIBOR rate (subject to a 1.00% floor) plus 5.50%, at our election. Upon the consummation of this offering, each of the foregoing margins will decrease by 0.50% if at the end of the most recently completed fiscal quarter our total net leverage ratio (as defined in the credit agreement governing our term loan facility) is less than or equal to 2.00 to 1.00. At December 31, 2018, the weighted average interest rate on borrowings under our term loan facility was 7.71%. The outstanding borrowings under our term loan facility were incurred to repay the outstanding debt under our prior revolving credit facility and to fund mineral and royalty acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, UBS Investment Bank, Raymond James, Simmon Energy, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Seaport Global Securities, and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

