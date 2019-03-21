Agjunction, Inc. (AJXGF) CEO David Vaughn on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Agjunction, Inc. (OTCPK:AJXGF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2019 11:00 AM ET

David Vaughn

Thank you, Chris. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year earnings call. 2018 was a transformative year for AgJunction. And as I stand here mid-March 2019 with the majority of the country still knee-deep in snow, I try to reflect back on a year that seems like a decade ago. Having just come off the merger with Novariant and spending the first 18 months dealing with one of the largest agricultural market declines in the past 20 years, we were excited to begin 2018 positioning AgJunction for the future that we envisioned. 2018 began with the signing of one of the largest orders ever received by the company. This order challenged us to deliver a significant volume of product over a 12-month period.

We also launched the product line into a new channel, never used before by an ag steering company called the hands-free farm store, e-store, delivering low-cost, easy-to-use autosteering solutions to the multitude of smaller farms. In fact, the new e-store is the first time that AgJunction has sold directly to farms. We followed this up with the sale of 2 of our businesses to sharpen the company's focus, and we started a company consolidation effort that resulted in the establishment of 2 engineering centers of excellence in Scottsdale and Brisbane, along with the transfer of our global headquarters from Hiawatha to Scottsdale.

During the third and fourth quarter, we launched one of our biggest endeavors to date. We introduced the Wheelman series products along with Whirl mobile app, which is the first of its kind. The Wheelman product line is built with a new set of architecture and core building blocks. These are the same building blocks that allow our VARs and OEM customers to pick and choose which modules they need to integrate a custom solution into their machines. We accomplished all these things while the industry faced one of the toughest years on record with headwinds from trade wars, tariffs, government shutdown and an early winter that will surely go down as one of the worst in over a decade. We also licensed a portion of our technology to Hemisphere GNSS and Raven Industries during the year as the commercialization of our extensive patent portfolio remains a vital component of our strategy going forward.

Over the course of this year, we lost 84 of our people through consolidation and the selling of businesses, and we added over 40 new people into the company. This will -- this has been a true transformation. We did all of this while growing our top line 38% year-over-year, adding to our bottom line, increasing our cash position by 54%. We entered 2019 with a determined workforce ready to face the challenges of the coming year. The trade wars and tariffs are still an issue, although there are signs we are making progress. We came off our record year of crop yields because of the many technologies coming to the precision ag space and the grain storage are at capacity, which should continue to put pressure on spot prices. The worst winter in a long time shows little sign of giving up soon, which will continue to put pressure on farmers to adopt technology that helps them plant, grow and harvest with greater efficiency.

For the past 15 years, our industry is focused on what we refer to as a Golden Triangle, which consist of farms over 1,000 acres. There are over 200,000 of those farms, and the adoption of steering technology has been greater than 60%. We believe there's a substantial opportunity in the approximate 10 million farms that exist that are less than 1,000 acres. And the adoption of this technology has been lower than 10% due to its high cost and complexity. We have repositioned AgJunction to better capitalize on this substantial market by introducing cost-effective, easy-to-use products offered directly to farmers and built on components that we offer directly to our VARs and OEM partners. We believe in giving all farmers another alternative to the grow-or-die mentality, and we are providing them with one of the core tools necessary to compete in this challenging market.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Mike to discuss our financial results in more detail. Mike?

Michael Manning

Thank you, Dave, and good morning, everyone. Jumping right to our results. Total sales in the fourth quarter increased 73% to $17.1 million compared to $9.9 million in the year ago quarter. This was primarily driven by an increase in sales in the EMEA, Europe, Middle East and Africa region related to the bulk purchase order we announced in March of 2018. And for the full year, total sales were up 38% to $64.5 million compared to $46.8 million in 2017.

Breaking sales down by geographic region for the fourth quarter. Sales in EMEA increased significantly to $14.7 million compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period due to demand created by the bulk purchase order. Sales in the Americas were $2.3 million compared to $5.5 million in the year ago quarter, and that's primarily driven by the divestiture of the Outback and Satloc businesses that Dave mentioned earlier. However, we expect sales through our e-commerce store to begin offsetting those volumes in North America in the future.

APAC was $0.1 million compared to $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the decline of sales in Australia related to the aforementioned divestiture of Outback. The APAC market is evolving for us, and we expect volumes to pick up in the coming months with the addition of several new VARs in China.

Gross margin in Q4 was 30.9% compared to 38.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The margin decline was in part due to a 2.5% impact from a warranty issue that's described in our financials and MD&A and in part due to lower-margin mix of products associated with the bulk purchase order. And for the full year, gross margin was 36.9% compared to 41.5% in 2017.

Total operating expenses improved to $4.4 million compared to $6.8 million 1 year ago. This is primarily driven by development costs that were capitalized and a decrease in employee compensation cost. Although operating expenses declined, we remain committed to investing in improving and developing new products through R&D spend. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses declined significantly to 26.0% compared to 69.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the substantial increase in sales.

Net income in the fourth quarter increased significantly to $3.1 million or $0.03 per share compared to a net loss of $2.7 million or $0.02 per share in the year ago quarter. The significant improvement was primarily driven by the aforementioned increase in revenue along with the decrease in total operating expenses. And for the same reasons, net income improved to $1.5 million or $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $2.7 million or $0.02 per share in 2017.

EBITDA in the fourth quarter increased significantly to $3.7 million compared to a negative $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. And EBITDA in 2018 increased to $3.4 million compared to a negative $1 million in 2017.

Addressing our balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $21.4 million compared to $13.9 million at the end of 2017. As collections come in from the large bulk purchase order, we continue to expect our cash balances to increase. Finally, we remain debt free and have full access to our $3 million line of credit.

Now a few comments about our outlook for 2019. We will continue to approach the year with guarded optimism due to the headwinds in the global agriculture market, as Dave mentioned earlier, and as the bulk purchase order deliveries end midyear. However, we believe the introduction of our innovative and affordable Wheelman products will provide immense value to small farmers as autosteering has become a necessity to reduce cost inputs and increase crop yields.

We will also remain committed to investing in R&D to expand our product portfolio and continue creating revolutionary new equipment that we can sell for a significantly more affordable price. We have received direct feedback as we showcased our new products in 2018 and continue to believe this will be an effective strategy to expand our customer base and deliver shareholder value going forward.

Now I will turn the call back over to Dave before we begin the Q&A portion of the call. Dave?

David Vaughn

Thanks, Mike. As many of you have seen in our press release announcing a CFO transition plan, I wanted to address this topic. Our current CFO, Mike Manning, has made the decision not to relocate from Kansas City to our new headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, and will be stepping down from his position. However, he will remain on the team part-time, effective March 29, to provide assistance during the transition period through AgJunction's Annual General Meeting on May 10. In addition, we plan on appointing an Interim CFO while we begin conducting a search for a permanent CFO to join us in Arizona.

Mike has played an integral role in the history of AgJunction, helping to bring the company to the unique position it now occupies in precision autosteering. He was an invaluable asset to the company, and we greatly appreciate his contributions. And on behalf of the company, we wish Mike all the best.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Chris for question and answers. Thanks, Chris.

