Putnam Bancorp, Looking At A Buyout?

This is my third article attempting to identify banking ideas for Seeking Alpha readers. I think it only fair that I maintain a spreadsheet showing the performance of my choices. The following spreadsheet assumes one share of stock was purchased the day after the article was published. The benchmark is the First Trust NASDAQ Community Bank Index Fund (QABA). I use this because I have owned it for many years and I think it’s generally accepted but you are welcome to use whatever benchmark you want. As you can see, I am barely ahead and QABA will post a dividend on March 31 so I need to ramp it up. Performance is as of March 19.

Stock Symbol Purchased Price Current Dividend Gain (%) Katahdin Bank KTHN Feb 6, 2019 $16.75 $16.39 $0.11 -1.47% Parke Bancorp PKBK Feb 14, 2019 $21.07 $21.28 $0.00 1.00% Total -0.10% Benchmark QABA Feb 6, 2019 $48.34 $48.22 $0.00 -0.25% Vs Benchmark 0.15%

I thought a good exercise for this month would be to try to identify a buyout candidate. But this is always a difficult task, how would you go about doing this? Then I thought maybe we could find a good candidate by seeing which mutual banks are eligible to sell this year. Although the conversion from a mutual bank to a publicly traded bank is fairly complicated and may be done in one or two steps1, all one needs to know for the purpose of this article is that a bank must wait three years after completing the final process before it can sell. Thus, let’s find all the mutual banks that went public in 2016 and will be eligible to sell in 20192.

Symbol Name Location IPO Date IPO Price Current PBBI PB Bancorp Putnam, Conn 1/8/2016 $8.00 $11.19 CFDB Central Fed Banc Rolla, Missouri 1/13/2016 $10.00 $13.55 BTHT Best Hometown Ba Collinsville, Illinois 4/30/2016 $10.00 $12.00 MSBI Midland States Ban Effingham, Illinois 5/24/2016 $22.00 $25.19 HONE HarborOne Bancorp Brockton, Mass 6/30/2016 $10.00 $15.92 RNDB Randolph Bancorp Stoughton, Mass 7/1/2016 $10.00 $15.07 FSBC FSB Bancorp Fairport, NY 7/14/2016 $9.19 $17.00 WCFB WCF Bancorp Webster City, Iowa 7/14/2016 $6.72 $7.98 FHB First Hawaiian Honolulu, Hawaii 8/4/2016 $23.00 $27.24 BCTF Bancorp 34 Alamogordo, NM 10/12/2016 $10.00 $15.13 OTTW Ottawa Bancorp Ottawa, Illinois 10/12/2016 $10.00 $13.55

All of them have done well since their IPO so I don’t see any that we can immediately toss out. We will then run our screening while keeping in mind that these banks have only been public for 2-3 years so we are looking more at trends than absolute numbers3.

Symbol Name P/B ROA ROE Div Yield PBBI Putnam Bancorp 100.18% 0.80% 5.04% $0.28 2.50% CFDB Central Fed Bancshare 87.82% 0.08% 0.21% $0.00 0.00% BTHT Best Hometown Bank 76.17% -0.94% -8.58% $0.00 0.00% MSBI Midland States Bancor 99.84% 0.78% 7.45% $0.97 3.81% HONE HarborOne Bancorp 142.19% 0.36% 3.25% $0.00 0.00% RNDB Randolph Bancorp 107.94% -0.36% -2.62% $0.00 0.00% FSBC FSB Bancorp 115.22% 0.04% 0.43% $0.00 0.00% WCFB WCF Bancorp 70.24% 0.03% 0.12% $0.20 2.48% FHB First Hawaiian 144.18% 1.28% 10.46% $1.01 3.74% BCTF Bancorp 34 105.45% 0.30% 2.20% $0.00 0.00% OTTW Ottawa Bancorp 77.87% 0.73% 3.81% $0.24 1.75%

If you remember the previous articles, the magic number for an optimal buyout is an ROA of 1%. You really wouldn’t expect any of the new banks to meet this but I will arbitrarily toss out all of those with an ROA < .5%. This leaves Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI), First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), and Putnam Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI). Both MSBI and FHB are covered by multiple analysts while PBBI is not. Thus, I took a deep dive into Putnam Bancorp.

As always, we start with the Capitalization.

Putnam Bancorp Capitalization Ratios

Capital Ratios Min Req 2018 2017 2016 Common Equity Tier 1 7.00% 18.19 19.33% 20.95% Tier 1 Risk Based Assets 8.50% 18.19 19.33% 20.95% Total Capital Ratio 10.50% 19.05 20.20% 21.77%

The bank is well capitalized.

Next, here are the technical details using my spreadsheet. Most of the numbers are pulled from the annual financial reports but often my ratios don’t equal what is posted on the bank website. I always use the diluted share counts and net income after all deductions so these are worst case analyses.

Putnam Bancorp Financials and Ratios

PBBI (Thousands) 2019 (YTD) 2018 2017 2016 Assets $520,387 $525,388 $524,148 $502,557 Liabilities $437,101 $441,099 $439,611 $417,469 Shareholder Equity (Total) $83,286 $84,289 $84,537 $85,088 Total Loans Outstanding $368,618 $352,270 $309,792 $251,344 Non-Performing Loans $3,881 $4,403 $4,399 $4,248 Deposits $365,935 $371,585 $365,761 $356,066 Shares Outstanding 7,212,624 7,312,636 7,425,191 7,546,165 Net Interest Income $7,359 $14,081 $12,138 $10,561 Non-Interest Expense $6,378 $12,335 $11,715 $11,448 Total Noninterest Income $1,404 $2,773 $3,263 $2,689 Income Taxes $504 $1,165 $822 $239 Net Income (Total) $2,481 $3,129 $2,316 $900 Earnings/Share $0.34 $0.43 $0.31 $0.12 Dividends/ Share $0.28a $0.20 $0.13 $0.13 Share Price at Period Close $11.27 $11.35 $10.55 $8.42 Yield 2.48% 1.76% 1.23% 1.54% Shares Repurchased 55,000 199,649 211,400 FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 16.00% 16.04% 16.13% 16.93% Book Value $11.55 $11.53 $11.39 $11.28 Efficiency Ratio 73% 73% 76% 86% Net Interest Margin 2.81%a 2.68% 2.36% 2.30%b Price/Earnings 16.38 26.53 33.82 70.60 Price/Book 0.98 0.98 0.93 0.75 Dividend Payout 40.70%a 46.74% 41.68% 109.00% Return on Equity 5.92%a 3.71% 2.73% 1.36%b Return on Assets 0.95%a 0.60% 0.45% 0.18%b % of Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans 1.05% 1.25% 1.42% 1.69% Stock Valuation P/Bc $15.36 $15.33 $15.14 $15.00 P/Ed $9.16 $5.70 $4.15 $1.59

aAnnualized

bFrom Company Reports, not calculated by spreadsheet

c Using industry average P/B of 1.33

dUsing industry average P/E of 13.32

I have annualized some of the 2019 ratios by doubling the numbers for the first half of the year. These are notated with a superscripted a. This is absolutely not a good way to do this but the best available as small banks generally do not provide guidance. As you can see, the ROA will be close to 1 if they can repeat their performance during the last half of the year.

To place a value on the bank, I’ll use three rudimentary methods:

Book value. The average P/B of a regional bank is 1.334. Multiplying this by the $11.55 book value gives $15.36. With the current price of $11.50, the P/E is about 16. Again using data from the above source, the average P/E for regional banks is 12.33 which would indicate a cheaper $9.16 price. But I would ask the reader to look at the earnings trajectory over the last four years as it is on a steep upward climb. Buyout value. To iterate from my last article, there is a very nice briefing on Community Bank M&A by Thomas R. Mecredy, SVPVining Sparks Community Bank Advisory Group, that is one of the most insightful I have found in recent times5 . Using the article, I can take the size and location of PBBI and hypothesize a buyout value of 1.5 P/B. This would be $17.33.

So we are looking at a value between $9.16 and $17.33. At today’s price of $11.50, that’s anywhere from a 20% loss to a 55% gain. Due to the fact that the bank performance is improving each year, I would think more toward the upside. And once (if) the ROA goes above 1% we are then looking through a different set of lenses.

Finally, let’s look at the Board and see if they might want to cash in pretty quickly. From the last PBBI Proxy notice the youngest director is 60, and the eight between them own about 11% of the shares6 and other insiders own about eight more percent. It’s also interesting to note that Institutions own about 33% of the shares so the float is less than 50% for common shareholders such as you and me. Not to speculate, but I would think the 50% held by insiders and institutions would clamor for more immediate action rather than a long term situation.

To conclude, they have just become eligible to sell; maybe they will, maybe they won’t. But, even if they don’t, the Board has been shareholder friendly since becoming public. The yield is now around 2.4% and the dividend is increasing each year. Earnings are growing and EPS will grow even more with the share repurchases (the main reason shareholder equity is staying flat).

PBBI Shareholder Perks

Date Cash Div Shares Repurchased 2016 .13 Not eligible first year 2017 .13 211,400 2018 .20 199,649 2019 (6 months) .28* 55,000

* Annualized

PBBI is yet another smaller, unfollowed bank I invite you to look at and perform due diligence. I do not own any but am looking seriously at getting some within a month or so when some funds open up.

Disclaimer: I do not own any shares of this stock and will not buy any within three days of article publication.

