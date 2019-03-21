REX American Resources Corporation (REX) CEO Zafar Rizvi on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stuart Rose - Executive Chairman of Board

Zafar Rizvi - Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Doug Bruggeman - Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Doug Bruggeman

I have joining me on the call today, Stuart Rose, Executive Chairman of the Board; and Zafar Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer. I'll first review our financial performance and then turn the call over to Stuart for his comments.

Sales for the quarter increased approximately 3.5%. Sales were based upon 72.6 million gallon this year versus 64.9 million in the prior fourth quarter. The increase in gallons and higher prices for dry distillers grains were offset by $0.10 reduction in ethanol pricing. These same general factors led to a growth of 7.5% in sales for the full year. Sales for the full year were based upon 285.8 million gallons this year versus 256 million gallons in the prior year as the company rolled out increased production from its plant expansion projects.

Gross profit for the ethanol and by-products segment was down for the fourth quarter from $10 million to $5.4 million primarily due to lower crush spreads which was offset somewhat by stronger distiller grain pricing. Again, the same factors led to declined in gross profit for the ethanol and by-products segment for the full fiscal year from $51.5 million in the prior year to $43.9 million.

The refined coal segment had a gross loss of $ 3.2 million for this year's fourth quarter versus $4 million for the prior year and $13.6 million versus $7.3 million for the full year based upon production levels and acquired plant on August 10th, 2017. As we've stated in the past, these losses are more than offset by tax benefits from the section 45 credits.

SG&A was down for the fourth quarter from $6.5 million to $4.5 million and for the full year from $24.1 million to $20.6 million, primarily due to lower executive incentive compensation related to lower earnings and a one-time cumulative adjustment. Full year results were also impacted by higher commission and professional fees in the prior year related to the refined coal acquisition. The company recorded loss from its unconsolidated equity investment of $646,000 for the fourth quarter versus income of $1.3 million in the prior year, and income of $1.5 million for the full year versus $3.2 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting industry dynamics throughout the year.

We recognize a tax benefit of $4.6 million in this year's fourth quarter primarily results of our refined coal operations and research and experimentation credits associated with the ethanol operations. In the prior year's fourth quarter, we recognized a tax benefit of $18.5 million which included a one-time benefit of approximately $14.4 million resulting from the federal tax rate reduction, as well as benefits from our refined coal operations.

We likewise had a tax benefit for the full year of $22.9 million this year versus $19.5 million in the prior year. This resulted in net income in the fourth quarter of $1.1 million versus $19.1 million in the prior year and net income for the full year of $31.6 million versus $39.7 million in the prior year. Stuart, I'll now turn the call over to you.

Stuart Rose

Thank you, Doug. Going forward we expect to current the current quarter to remain profitable with ethanol running about breakeven and refined coal remaining profitable on an after-tax basis. As Doug mentioned earlier, refined coal losses money on an operating basis but because of tax credits is profitable -- losses money on a pre-tax basis but because of tax credits is profitable on an after tax basis. The cash we expect to continue to grow. Crush spreads during the current quarter were low at the beginning of the quarter. They've recovered nicely in the last couple of weeks or so.

But we worry this is temporary due to flooding in Nebraska which is affecting the industry and the industry's ability to get ethanol to the market. The Nebraska flooding is also affected our South Dakota plant and our ability to transport ethanol which Zafar will talk a little bit about later. Corn supply has been stable; gas prices have been stable. Potential problems going forward is the biggest one I see is crush spreads. Once Nebraska opens up we will fall back to the level that they were prior to the floods which were very, very historically low level, very tough to make money.

It does crush spreads. Also the EPA is talking E15, we don't look at that as a great benefit and at the same time they're talking about limiting training in RINs and putting -- which could hurt RIN prices significantly also there's still waivers being given out, I am afraid there they'll continue to be given out that also hurts RIN prices which has an indirect effect on our margins. We have a large cash balance approximately $200 million that continues to grow as I mentioned earlier as we make after-tax profits.

And we continue to pay up in good cash flow period. We continue to buy shares. We have authorized 349,861, again we buy those shares on dips, we don't just buy them to buy shares if the stock does dip significantly then that's when we look to use our buyback. We also have looked and continue to look at purchasing ethanol plants. There's a fair amount that are on the market or we expect to go in the market but again we only want to buy very, very good plants. The very best in the industry. There's very few of those on the market, but we do continue to look at those.

We're able to earn on our cash interest again; rates have gone up, so we are able to make short-term safe investments that allow us to again earn interest income. Again, we're always looking for other energy or environmentally compatible businesses to use our expertise in.

I will now turn the conversation over to our Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi to talk a little bit more about the ethanol industry and our ethanol plants. Thank you.

Zafar Rizvi

Good morning, everyone. While we saw some crush margin improved during 2018 but most of the year particularly in the fourth quarter was challenging. That challenging environment has continued in the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter ethanol income is close to breakeven as Stuart mentioned. But the company is facing a number of logistic issues due to heavy snow floods and the unpredictable performance of the railroad company in our location in South Dakota.

For all those reasons, we could be facing ethanol loss. We also decided to use this time to correct the bad logistics situation at NuGen and shutdown the plant now for regular maintenance instead of in late April. We plan to be back in operation by Friday evening. On top of that, we are experiencing continued uncertainty because of the trade dispute with other nation in addition to small refinery; refinery exemptions have resulted in a decline in the RINs price.

The overproduction of ethanol has led to a decline in the crush margin. We have seen some crush margin improved for second quarter of 2019. Ethanol producer produced over 16 billion gallons in 2018 according to EIA. Ethanol export was a very healthy 1.7 billion gallons. The EPA granted 53 smaller refineries exemption totaling an estimated 2.26 billion gallons. Because of that move, the price of RINs continues to go down resulting in a drop in the plant rate for the first time since 2009. In 2017, 14.5 billion gallons of ethanol were blended.

In 2018 that fell to 14.38 billion gallons. We saw a 120 million gallon dropped in consumption. The 2017 plant rate was 10.13% which dropped 10.07% according to RFA. Ethanol exports in 2000 were approximately $1.7 billion gallons as I mentioned previously which is 11% of the total US ethanol production. That's an all-time high compared to 1.378 billion gallons in 2017. Brazil, Canada India, South Korea and Netherlands and the Philippine were the top six importers.

China dropped out for most of the year and is left almost 70% import duty as a result of the growing trade dispute. 2018 Brazil imported 503 million gallons; Canada 349 million gallons and India 157 million gallons.

As far as concern about the distiller grains, export of distiller grains, for 2018 were 11.88 million metric tons compared to approximately 11 million metric tons in 2017, a 7.76% increase regarding to USDA. That represent a total aggregate value of almost $2.47 billion in 2018, an estimated 31% of the total DDG production was exported to 50 different countries.

However, December DDG export fell 9% compared to the previous year at the same time and fell 12.5% from November 2018. Mexico was the top destination bought approximately 2 million metric ton, 17% of DDG export. Vietnam imported 1.25 million metric tons. DDG is currently trading at approximately 110% and 120% of the current corn value. We believe that DDG market will remain the same in the near future unless China tariff is reduced further or eliminated.

The corn graph is projected to be yield 14.42 billion bushes according to the March 2019 USDA forecast report. The estimated corn yield is nearly 176.4 bushes per acre compared to 176.6 bushes yield in March, 2017. The carryout for 2018 and 2019 is expected to be 1.835 billion bushes according to the USDA. The price per bush is expected to be between $3.35 and $3.75. Due to heavy rain and floods, the planting season is expected to be delayed but we do not anticipate any major problem at this time.

Natural gas, another factor in our performance is the cost of energy. Natural gas prices are expected to stay stable or may drop more as storage continue to increase. The change in weather and the production will also affect the price. This expense will be a factor in our industry overall profitability going forward.

Let me give you a little bit about our capital expenses. Last year during 2018 we made total capital investment of approximately $10.8 million at our consolidated ethanol plant and at corporate level, which resulted in a production average of 143 million gallon per plant on annualized basis. We estimate $4 million to $6 million for capital improvement if needed at this time. We have no project schedule at this time but this is excluding any maintenance or shutdown expenses.

As I mentioned previously, in spite of very challenging operating environment last year including increased pressure on ethanol pricing, over production of ethanol, small industry exemption which caused the drop in the plant rate and RINs price drop in spite of higher price compared to ethanol. And trade dispute with other national, REX delivered another profitable fourth quarter after tax. We saw $1.1 million in profit and generated $31.6 million net income for the fiscal year 2018.

I will give it back to Stuart Rose for additional comments now. Thank you.

Stuart Rose

Thanks, Zafar. In conclusion, we feel we have amongst the best plants, great location, great rail, crush spreads. As Zafar mentioned, were challenging in the fourth quarter, continued to be challenged and improved lately. We will see if stays improved in Nebraska. Flooding was a recent, the improvement and it goes back to the way it was. But most important and I think that allows us to be especially in the fourth quarter, one of the few profitable companies in the industry on an overall after tax basis is we are feeling, feel very strongly about this we have the best.

Our people are among the best in the industry that I think I would say I feel they're the best and that's really what separates us most from the competition, allows us to standout in our numbers to be well above the average that you see in our industry. I'll leave the floor open to questions.

Operator

Our first question comes from Pavel Molchanov with Raymond James. Please proceed. Your line is open.

PavelMolchanov

Thanks for taking the question. Always appreciate getting on your call. We're obviously all watching with bated breath what happens between Washington and Beijing in the trade talks. None of us can predict the politics but suppose for a moment that a trade deal were to be reached on a sustainable basis. If and when that happens how quickly do you think before China reopens the import window to US ethanol gallons?

StuartRose

Zafar do you want to answer?

ZafarRizvi

I'm not sure but I think as you know, China is an authoritarian government and they can open it in as quickly as possible. It all depends on the government whatever steps they will take, but I believe that will be very quickly.

PavelMolchanov

Okay.

StuartRose

And a little bit also, again China was a big importer prior to them shutting us out. If they go back to where they were and everyone else and I think this could happen. If ethanol stays price below wholesale gasoline that the export market could be a real driver for our industry. But again there's no guarantees that China's going to open up and when they do open up there's no guarantees they're going to purchase our product that's for sure. They do whatever they choose to do. And it's very erratic.

PavelMolchanov

Right.

StuartRose

There is also customer for DDGS, I'm sorry to interrupt. They are very good customer for DDGS which also --it's a big -- it's a big, big product that we sell. I'm sorry. Go ahead.

PavelMolchanov

Right, no, in that context given the uncertainty over the Chinese situation. The industry still got to record export volumes last year even with the loss of China. Do you expect kind of all else being equal ignoring China for the moment, you think exports will be up or down in 2019?

ZafarRizvi

I believe I think it will be almost same as we had last year, but export is not major problem at this time. It's a small industry exemption. As you know that they have given 2.26 billion gallons exemption and that is basically is causing a major problem for the industry, industries and farmers. And if that continue that can be really not healthy for them, overall for the ethanol industries.

End of Q&A

Stuart Rose

If there are no other questions I will thank everyone for being on the call. And we'll talk to everyone next quarter and your support is very much appreciated. Thank you very much.

Zafar Rizvi

Thank you, everyone.

