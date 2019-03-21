Devon Energy's Dividend Growth Is In Doubt

By Callum Turcan

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has a cash flow problem and that makes growing its dividend hard to do. Yes, the company recently increased its quarterly payout by 13% to nine cents per share, but that is nowhere near the $0.24 per share payout Devon Energy was rocking back in 2015. As of this writing, Devon Energy yields just 1.2% and its future dividend growth is in doubt. The company is once again undergoing a major restructuring in a bid to unlock shareholder value, keeping in mind that its share price has not held up well during the prolonged downturn in global pricing for raw energy resources. This time management is divesting Devon Energy's remaining gas-rich Barnett shale assets, as those are wildly uneconomical in a low Henry Hub world, and the firm's Canadian heavy oil operations in order to remove some of the worst differential pricing risks from its business model.

Image Source: Devon Energy.

Free cash flow is the necessary ingredient

In order to pay out dividends, buyback stock, pay down debt, or engage in other ways to reward shareholders, free cash flow is the necessary ingredient. We define free cash flow as net operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. In 2017, Devon Energy posted $2.2 billion in net operating cash flow and spent $2.0 billion on capital expenditures, enabling $0.2 billion in free cash flow generation. As the company paid out just $0.1 billion in dividend payments that year, those payouts were fully covered by free cash flow.

A year later, Devon Energy still only generated $2.2 billion in net operating cash flow in 2018. Higher global oil prices did not lead to significantly better financial performance. Devon Energy notes West Texas Intermediate averaged $51 per barrel in 2017, which shot up to $65 per barrel in 2018. Henry Hub was broadly flat year-over-year during this period. As a major upstream producer with oil sands and oil-rich unconventional fracking operations across North America, it isn't a good sign when materially higher crude pricing benchmarks aren't flowing down to its financials.

Devon Energy spent just under $2.5 billion on capital expenditures in 2018, up 25% year-over-year, indicating the firm was materially free cash flow negative to the tune of over $0.2 billion. That was before considering $0.15 billion in dividend payments last year, which were covered by divestment proceeds. Significantly higher capital expenditures were allocated towards funding a serious ramp up in Devon Energy's unconventional development activity, particularly in the Permian Basin, the STACK, and the Powder River Basin plays.

That didn't result in company-wide production growth, as Devon Energy pumped out 535,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day net in 2018 versus 543,000 BOE/d net in 2017. Note that while this was a product of divestments, that doesn't change the fact that Devon Energy produced less raw energy resources on a net basis last year than it did in 2017. Organic production growth (meaning excluding divestment impacts, one of the oil & gas world's favorite adjustments) came at the expense of Devon Energy's free cash flow generation potential.

We use our proprietary Dividend Cushion Ratio to measure the strength of a company's yield. That rating is based on our rigorous discounted cash flow analysis as we forecast a company's free cash flow over the next five years (projected net operating cash flow minus estimated capital expenditures), subtract its net debt position (vis-versa for net cash) from that figure, and then divide the total by the firm's projected dividend payments over that period. Devon Energy sports a Dividend Cushion Ratio of negative 3.0x, earning the company a very poor Dividend Safety rating due to its lackluster free cash flow generation and high net debt load. At the end of 2018, Devon Energy exited the year with $3.5 billion in net debt (defined as short-term and long-term debt minus cash and cash equivalents).

Image Shown: A visual representation of our Dividend Cushion Ratio for Devon Energy that highlights why its ratio is so low.

Weakness in Canada

Devon Energy owns the three Jackfish SAGD (steam-assisted gravity drainage) facilities in Alberta's oil sands patch in their entirety, which at peak nameplate capacity can produce over 100,000 barrels of bitumen per day on a gross basis. The company also owns the cold-flow Llyodminster assets which produces heavy oil in Alberta through conventional means. Combined, those operations produced a little over 120,000 bpd net during the final quarter of 2018. However, Devon Energy's realized Canadian heavy oil prices were hilariously low. Last year, Devon Energy realized less than $20 per barrel of Canadian heavy oil sold before taking its hedging program into account. That is entirely due to the enormous WTI-WCS differential.

Mandatory curtailments instituted by Alberta's provincial government put downward pressure on Devon Energy's total production figure as the firm got ready to comply with Alberta's output cut strategy that went live January 2019, which seeks to reduce the WTI-WCS differential through a few different avenues. That includes keeping regional oil production at levels that match regional pipeline takeaway capacity and investing heavily in crude-by-rail takeaway infrastructure. Crude-by-rail is economical if the WTI-WCS spread is around $15-20 USD per barrel, about where the differential trades at today.

There isn't enough pipeline egress capacity to transport barrels from Alberta's oil hub at Hardisty to major refining complexes in America or to the coast for export. Barrels that have access to pipeline takeaway capacity still must contend with hefty transportation expenses, and that is on top of already high cash operating expenses which is especially true for oil sands operations. Even when times are supposed to be good, West Canadian crude oil production of all types (from heavy sour bitumen to ultra-light sweet condensate) still can't catch a break as regional oil sales fetch terrible prices.

Bringing regional crude supplies down to levels that match pipeline takeaway capacity has already provided immediate relief to upstream oil producers in West Canadian, but only in the sense that a $20 USD per barrel differential is much better than a $50 USD per barrel differential (seen briefly during a harrowing fourth quarter last year). Devon reports that its realized Canadian oil price during the final quarter of 2018 was negative $2.49 per barrel before taking hedges into account, implying the firm paid buyers to take those volumes away from it. It's possible that this may have had something to do with the need for Devon Energy to purchase diluent, normally condensate, in order to allow viscous heavy sour bitumen to flow along pipeline systems (in other words, the realized price of the bitumen plus condensate blend was less than the cost of acquiring the condensate on a volume-adjusted basis).

The industry is anxiously waiting to see when more pipeline takeaway capacity will come online, but that is a struggle with no end in sight. Enbridge Inc's (ENB) Line 3 replacement, the most likely oil sands pipeline project to reach completion within the foreseeable future, is no longer expected to start-up this year. Enbridge is targeting a 2020 start-up, but that timetable is also in doubt considering ongoing opposition to the project.

Devon exiting the region

When viewing SAGD oil sands operations, the goal is to drive the steam-to-oil ratio down to as low as the operator can get it in order to keep hefty cash operating costs contained. Keep in mind that this doesn't include DD&A expenses, which are enormous. Devon needs to allocate a couple hundred million dollars per year towards maintenance capital expenditures to maintain its three Jackfish facilities (exact level is influenced by turnaround strategies) and enable a near-zero output decline rate during the first two decades of production. Devon Energy has been able to sport some of the lowest steam-to-oil ratios in the industry, which management hopes will drive interest in the asset from prospective buyers.

During Devon Energy's fourth quarter 2018 conference call management noted that in a $55 WTI environment, its Canadian operations would churn out $400 - 500 million in adjusted EBITDA. The asset isn't free cash flow positive on a standalone basis when factoring in maintenance capital expenditures unless WTI trades above $50 and presumably the WTI-WCS differential stays at historical levels ($10-20 USD/barrel), according to its recent IR presentations. Keep in mind that doesn't include corporate level costs (income taxes, interest expenses, and certain G&A expenses) and shouldn't be conflated with achieving actual free cash flow.

What Devon is saying is that when WTI is below $50, its Canadian oil sands operations aren't in a position to remit cash back to the parent company and at lower price decks, there is a very risk these operations will drain cash from the parent company by requiring cash infusions to cover maintenance capex requirements and/or negative net operating cash flow (due to onerous differentials, high cash costs, and elevated transportation expenses). This is the impetus behind management's reasoning to try and sell or spin-off the company's Canadian heavy oil operations by the end of this year.

As the asset isn't consistently generating net operational cash flow and remains at risk of ongoing pricing differentials, getting rid of its Canadian heavy oil assets makes sense. That being said, Devon Energy will still need to better adjust its company-wide annual capital expenditure budget in order to generate free cash flow going forward. Management has set Devon Energy's 2019 capital expenditure budget at $1.8 - 2.0 billion this year, good for a 22% reduction year-over-year at the midpoint.

Concluding thoughts

When oil prices rally by double-digits, yet an upstream firm's net operating cash flow stays flat, that is a worrying sign. Management has no choice but to try and find a buyer wiling to take on Devon Energy's differential pricing risk by selling the company's Canadian heavy oil division. However, it isn't clear if there will be any takers. In the meantime, Devon Energy's ability to reward shareholders remains limited as long as it remains free cash flow negative. We aren't interested in the company at this time.

Image Shown: Devon Energy is trading near the midpoint of our range of potential outcomes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.