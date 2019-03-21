Wayfair: Plenty Of Reasons To Sell

Wayfair (W) has been one of the hottest names over the past few days, having risen from $120 to $160 recently after reporting earnings.

This huge price move has placed Wayfair dangerously into overvalued territory. In fact, we now believe the company is the most overvalued non-micro-cap company in the market currently. Wayfair investors should consider selling this rally as fundamentals continue to degrade.

Debunking the bull case

Bulls mainly look at Wayfair's stupendous revenue growth and TAM to justify its valuation. Wayfair itself also frequently cites these stats in its earnings presentations.

Robust growth and a good TAM are good and all, but we don't think they are good enough to sustain a business, much less give it such a high valuation. In the end, the value of a company is the sum of its future cash flows, and Wayfair seems very unlikely to generate cash flows at all, much less cash flows needed to sustain its current valuation.

Bulls also point to Wayfair's lower revenue multiple than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Yes, Wayfair does trade at a lower revenue multiple than competitors like Amazon, but this doesn't tell the full story.

Is Wayfair Amazon?

Wayfair bulls look at Amazon as a way to justify its sky-high valuation. However, we believe Wayfair is far from being Amazon.

First, let's look at profitability.

AMZN's operating profit margin excluding AWS is 2.5% on over $200bil in revenue, according to its 10-K. Subtracting interest and assuming 0% taxes nets a 1.8% net profit margin.

Wayfair currently loses an annualized $570mil on $8bil in revenue. That's a -7% profit margin on a retailer with gross margins of around 25%. Net loss has more than doubled in 2018 from 2017's $244mil loss.

Wayfair bulls may counter that the company will be much more profitable with higher scale, but that is incorrect. Amazon first posted an operating profit in 2002 and a net profit in 2003. Amazon was also free cash flow positive for both years. The most startling bit? Amazon only had $5bil in sales in 2003 and $3.9bil in 2002. This was way before AWS launched in 2006. Wayfair, meanwhile, has $6.7bil in revenues and is massively unprofitable every single year.

This may indicate that Wayfair's revenue is much less lower quality than Amazon's, requiring a higher investment for each dollar in sales.

Secondly, let's look at the product range.

Amazon sells everything from books to food to electronics. Wayfair, meanwhile, only sells furniture. Amazon's TAM dwarfs Wayfair's - total retail sales worldwide were estimated to be $24.8 trillion in 2018, while Wayfair's total TAM was only expected to be $412bil. If Amazon can only get a small share of the world retail market profitably, how much share of the furniture market can Wayfair capture profitably?

Lastly, let's look at valuation.

Looking only at revenue, Wayfair's multiple is much lower than Amazon's. However, one must keep in mind that Wayfair is only an online furniture retailer. Amazon contains AWS, a very profitable and fast-growing cloud service provider, and a whole host of other businesses like search, advertising, etc. Amazon is headed by Bezos, whose reputation gives it extra credibility, while Wayfair is headed by Niraj Shah, who isn't as well known. Amazon has been profitable and free cash flow positive since 2003, which shows that profitable revenue growth is important to Amazon, while Wayfair has been losing money consistently and growing the loss.

No path to profitability

The main problem with an investment in Wayfair is that there is no path to profitability without meaningful sacrifices in areas like revenue growth or customer service. Wayfair has no noticeable operating leverage and gross margin has in fact declined YOY from 23.7% to 23.1%. In fact, GM has declined since 2015. Operating expenses as a % of revenue is also the highest it has been since 2015, coming in at 26.55%.

Source: 2018 10-K, WY Capital

It's hard to see how Wayfair could reach profitability. If it's unprofitable now and becoming more unprofitable with nearly $7bil in annual revenues, will it ever become profitable?

Assuming Wayfair does become profitable, how will it sustain its valuation? Management is aiming for an 8-10% Adjusted EBITDA margin in the long run, which includes stock-based comp and excludes interest, taxes, and D&A. That is a very low target. Another company we follow, LendingClub (NYSE:LC), has already achieved this target and still loses money on an adjusted GAAP basis. Wayfair, however, has not even hit this target, having had a -3.2% adjusted EBITDA margin for 2018.

Revenue growth is useless if it's achieved by the willingness to lose money perpetually. Wayfair's revenue growth seems to be in this category - as revenues increase, losses increase just as much or even more than revenues. Even a growth investor needs to recoup his/her investment one day. Wayfair does not seem to have the means to recoup its losses without cutting revenue growth drastically.

Balance sheet

Wayfair's balance sheet is just as bad as its profitability. Shareholder deficit has ballooned to $312mil from $30mil just a year earlier. This is after shareholder dilution from large amounts of stock-based compensation, by the way.

Wayfair has tried to prolong its solvency by issuing $562mil in 1.125% notes in November 2018. These notes will most likely be converted as the conversion price of $116 respectively is far lower than the current price of $166.

Using convertibles to prolong its solvency is definitely a smart move for Wayfair. Cash burn is borne by shareholders instead of the company. Of course, this is not good for shareholders, who will most likely see considerable dilution in the years to come. Wayfair has tried to protect shareholders by buying calls, but of course, this will come with its own tradeoffs.

Despite Wayfair's horrendous balance sheet, it is not close to bankruptcy. As long as money can be raised, Wayfair can survive. In the event of a credit tightening, however, the company is at risk of losing its precious financing, which may force it to cut back its growth, leading to a lower valuation, reduced ability to refinance with convertibles, and so on.

A flawed business model

Wayfair describes itself in its 10-K as:

Wayfair is one of the world's largest online destinations for the home. Through our e-commerce business model, we offer customers visually inspired browsing, compelling merchandising, easy product discovery and attractive prices for over fourteen million products from over 11,000 suppliers. - Source: 10-K

The problem? Notice how one of Wayfair's key value propositions is "attractive prices". Wayfair is competing with some of the largest companies in e-commerce and retail, like IKEA, Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Amazon, etc. It is practically impossible for Wayfair to out-scale these behemoths. Wayfair is forced to sell at a loss just to be able to compete with these companies.

Visually inspired browsing, compelling merchandising, and easy product discovery are all not competitive advantages and can be easily replicated by other companies if they turn out to be successful. They may not even be the best way to attract consumers. IKEA, for example, has been very successful creating a confusing-to-navigate store.

Wayfair does not seem to have anything special that would make consumers choose it over any other online service like Amazon, especially when there are so much more choices on Amazon and subscription services like Amazon Prime. Admittedly, Wayfair's furniture offering is much more comprehensive than Amazon's currently, but that could change at any moment.

It also does not help that Wayfair has a shockingly low NPS of 11. That may be higher than some competitors like IKEA, but isn't enough to beat Wayfair's main competitor Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK), with a NPS of 24.

In the end, Wayfair is up against massive, entrenched competitors that know their markets well and have already built up massive logistics systems. This will hinder Wayfair's pricing power and ability to grow revenue in the long run. That massive TAM may look good, but there are many hands reaching for a piece of the pie.

Valuing Wayfair

Let's be aggressive and say that Wayfair eventually does manage to become profitable, like the bulls say.

As you can see, comparable companies have very tiny EBIT margins. Even giants like Walmart or Amazon have minuscule margins, and Amazon's margins are pulled up by AWS. On average, these large companies have a 4.4% EBIT margin. Net profit margins are moderately lower for these companies, but for Wayfair they are likely to be much lower, considering Wayfair's huge debt burden.

We assume that Wayfair ultimately will hit $100bil in net revenues at maturity and have a 1.5% net profit margin. We believe at maturity, the company should be valued at a 15x P/E ratio.

We believe a 1.5% margin is aggressive as these margins are similar to Walmart and Amazon that have far greater revenues and scale. $100bil in revenues at maturity is also aggressive as Wayfair operates in a far smaller market than Walmart or Amazon. A 15x P/E at maturity also seems reasonable as Wayfair is not likely to grow much at that point.

These assumptions would value Wayfair at around $22.5bil at maturity, or just 50% higher than the current valuation. If dilution is factored in, the real value per share today would be much lower.

And in fact, we think there is a below 10% chance that Wayfair would hit either our revenue or profit target, considering the small size of its TAM, fierce competition, and other factors. Therefore, even our highly aggressive bull case is unlikely to materialize.

In reality, the company is probably worth zero. It has zero competitive advantages, has a mountain of debt and operates in a cutthroat industry. A suitor would need to pay off the debt at minimum just to get a few billion in assets along with a massively unprofitable company, so an acquisition is out of the picture as well.

Takeaway

In the end, Wayfair should be avoided at any price for any long-term investors. There are no signs that its losses are shrinking, and its competitors are fighting tooth and nail for every piece of market share. Wayfair is certainly not Amazon, like some bulls think, and in the end, a credit tightening may just wipe out Wayfair altogether. Wayfair is a strong SELL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.