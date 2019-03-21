Seanergy Maritime: Weak Fundamentals, But Great Momentum Play Attributes

Expect the shares to be picked by the momentum crowd on several occasions going forward. Experienced traders should add the stock to their watch list.

Expensive compared to basically all of its larger, more diversified, and better capitalized peers.

Small, Greece-based drybulk carrier Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) has been experiencing tough times as of late. As a Capesize pureplay mostly focused on spot markets, fallout from the recent Vale S.A. (VALE) dam disaster in Brazil will likely be hitting the company hard in the first half of 2019 and potentially beyond, despite management's reassuring comments in the company's recently published Q4/2018 report:

In the beginning of 2019 we have experienced a sharp drop in the market that was driven primarily by the supply disruption caused by the Brumadinho dam disaster in Brazil. The main drivers of the market in 2019 are expected to be the Chinese government policies and trade relations, the availability of long-haul iron ore cargoes from Brazil, the disruptions caused by the upcoming implementation of IMO 2020 regulations and fleet growth prospects. It appears that the U.S. and China are moving closer to a temporary agreement on trade, and we expect that the situation in Brazil will normalize within the second quarter.

The company will likely burn substantial amounts of cash over the next couple of months and already took some proactive measures to address the issue in Q1 as the company successfully extended related-party debt maturities and secured a new $4.5 million credit line with an existing lender.

Photo: 2012-built Capesize Drybulk Carrier "Partnership", most modern vessel in the company's fleet - Source: Company Website

Despite the discouraging short-term outlook, Seanergy Maritime is not a bargain by any means. In fact, quite the opposite is true, as I estimate the company currently trading very close to its net asset value, compared to discounts of 50%+ for most of its larger, more diversified, and much better capitalized peers.

So, why discussing a small, expensive, and financially challenged drybulk shipper at all here?

As speculative investors and traders might already know very well, there's actually a bunch of nano-cap, low-float, low-quality shipping stocks often chased by the momentum crowd out there:

All of these names are notoriously cash-strapped, Greek-based companies with a small fleet of vessels and more or less constant pattern of diluting common shareholders to cover ongoing operating losses, service debt obligations and/or finance new vessel acquisitions, in many cases, utilizing ugly toxic financing schemes.

Except for Pyxis Tankers (PXS), all of the above-listed companies have already executed one or even multiple reverse splits over the past few years.

There are actually some more of these companies out there, but the six stocks listed above stand out to me. I would be happy to add your suggestions to the list going forward and very grateful if someone could provide reliable net asset value estimates for each company.

Until last week, Seanergy Maritime possibly wouldn't have made it on the list, given its rather large number of 42.1 million outstanding common shares, but after executing a 1:15 reverse stock split on Wednesday, the company now has the lowest share count in the entire group.

Let's now take a look at the six-month chart of Globus Maritime (GLBS) after the company executed on a 1:10 reverse stock split on October 15, 2018, reducing its share count from 32.1 million to 3.2 million at that time, with the free float even down to a mere 1.1 million shares:

As evidenced above, the stock's price spiked several times since the reverse stock split. As there has been no material company-related news, all of these moves were obviously induced by momentum traders with the latest hype just two weeks ago, causing the share price to explode by almost 100% in a single session on March 11.

That said, the most recent spike came to an abrupt end after the company announced a $5 million toxic financing transaction on March 13 and the chairman subsequently disclosing the sale of almost 35% of his common share holdings into the run. I will discuss Globus Maritime in more detail in a separate article going forward.

Suffice to say, value-oriented investors shouldn't touch any of these stocks with a ten-foot pole as there's a huge probability of being diluted literally into oblivion by ruthless management and controlling shareholders, in many cases, with their ownership stake generously protected by anti-dilution provisions.

But experienced traders and speculative investors with decent knowledge of the shipping space and the risks related to toxic financing schemes should actually add all of the above-listed stocks to their momentum watchlist.

Bottom line

Seanergy Maritime is just another small, Greece-based, family-controlled shipping company with mostly insufficient cash flows to operate its business. In fact, a tough couple of months might be ahead of the company, given the severe drop in charter rates after the recent dam collapse in Brazil.

The shares aren't even cheap from a net asset value perspective, but the recently executed 1:15 reverse stock split has reduced the share count to a paltry 2.8 million with an estimated free float of just 1.8 million.

Expect the stock to be picked up as a sideplay by the momentum crowd any time one of its above listed peers starts to go vertical on a major increase in trading volume going forward.

Speculative investors and experienced traders should put the stock on their watchlist, while all others shouldn't touch the company or any of its above discussed peers with a ten-foot pole.

