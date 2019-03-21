Vale Shares Advanced On Misguided Optimism

At the beginning of this year, Vale's (VALE) prospects looked good. However, the catastrophic dam breach in Brumadinho put the bullish thesis under a big question (in fact, I believe that the bullish thesis was destroyed by the dam breach). Initially, shares reacted with a major upside, but lately they have been in the recovery mode and even managed to climb almost back to the pre-catastrophe levels:

I believe that this upside has been misguided. Here's why:

Chinese iron ore futures; prices in yuan

A likely reason for a rebound in shares is an assumption that increased iron ore prices will mitigate or completely eliminate the negative effect from production closures. Estimates regarding how much annual production may be hit vary from 50 million tons annually (an estimate based on 20 million tons of decommissionings and 30 million tons from the Brucutu mine shutdown) to as much as 90 million tons per year.

However, the situation remains very fluid. Recently, the probability of Brucutu reopening has increased materially, while at the same time, the company shut down Alegria mine (10 million tons annually). I do not think that higher iron ore prices will bring much benefit to Vale in comparison with pre-catastrophe situation as production closures in combination with shutdown/restart costs will likely be close in monetary terms with additional revenue from higher iron ore prices.

Meanwhile, other costs start piling up. Brazilian prosecutors seek $13 billion for environmental recovery efforts. The number might seem too high in comparison with the size of Samarco settlement ($5.3 billion; current disaster may complicate the outcome), while Samarco disaster dealt a bigger environmental damage. However, the great human life costs together with emerging allegations that Vale made efforts to certify the dam at all costs will likely strengthen the prosecutor's position. As always, a cockroach rule should be applied in such situations: when you see one cockroach (a major dam breach that kills hundreds of people), there'll be more as investigation progresses.

Besides costs for environmental cleanup and future costs to settle civil lawsuits, Vale will also face increased borrowing costs as increased risks will translate into interest rate premiums. Also, the company is guaranteed to experience additional safety costs, both one-time and longer-term. In my opinion, the company will not pay a dividend for some years to come regardless of the financial performance, as this will be politically impossible. I believe that these factors will put some additional pressure on Vale.

Now, let's look how the market capitalization changed after the catastrophe:

Stock price Market Cap Market Cap Loss After Disaster $15 $79.2B Initial price $14 $73.92B -$5.28B $13 $68.64B -$15.84B $12 $63.36B -$21.12B $11 $58.08B -$26.4B

Source: Author's calculations

During the recent rebound, shares almost touched the $14.00 mark - an unbelievable performance given the charges that the company faces and the potential long-term costs. In my opinion, a range of $11.00-13.00 is much more appropriate, with exact valuation depending on how much negative surprises the ongoing investigation will uncover.

