Tilray: Mixed Signals

The stock remains far too expensive for much in the way of a rally from the $70 level.

The company is positioned for global growth and correctly focusing away from the farming aspect of the business.

My original research article on Tilray (TLRY) focused on why shorts could be wrong about the perceived overvaluation in the cannabis stock following a hot IPO. The stock was at $75 at the time and the shorts have likely been disappointed that the cannabis stocks, in general, have held up. The Q4 earnings report probably didn't provide much excitement for either side of the equation.

Image Source: Tilray press release

Bearish Supply Flood Confirmation

Anybody reading my research on specifically Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) probably knows that my thesis on the Canadian cannabis sector is that the market is about to be flooded with supply. Tilray backed up that thesis on their Q4 earnings call. CEO Brendan Kennedy had this to say on the call confirming an oversupplied market by 2020:

Over the next 18 months, we believe there will be oversupply, just as we’ve seen in certain U.S. states as operators and newly legal markets race and government regulators catch up to find an equilibrium between supply and demand.

The CEO goes on to confirm our thesis that the Canadian market is overpriced with assets expensive compared to future prospects:

So, while Canada will continue to be an important market for us, we expect to focus the majority of future investments on the U.S. and Europe. We will not purchase or invest in what we believe to be overpriced supply assets in Canada, which we believe will erode in value in the medium to long term, as the market normalizes.

For this reason, the primary stocks in the sector also trade at inflated prices. Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) and Cronos Group (OTC:CRON) all traded at EV/S multiples based on 2020 revenue of around 15x to 20x.

Data by YCharts

Remember that these estimates include revenues that factor in the adult-use market in Canada that will be fully functional and substantial additional facilities coming on line for the majority of the players around the globe. Otherwise, these are more normalized numbers for ramp ups in Canada and other places around the globe.

Now this doesn't include additional revenue potential from other countries legalizing cannabis, but one needs to understand that the vast majority of countries legalizing will favor local companies. In addition, the Canadian firms will face competitive threats in international locations from countries like Israel and even possibly the U.S. by 2021 and beyond. One needs to consider that if an individual state like Oregon and a country like Canada that isn't allowing imports can be flooded with cannabis, imagine countries around the globe with local production and international imports from multiple countries possibly being flooded with cannabis the minute they legalize.

Bullish Strategy

Tilray has made an interesting deal for Manitoba Harvest, a company with C$100 million in annual gross revenues and costing only C$419 million. The best part of the deal is that Manitoba is focused on developing hemp-related food products and primarily working with farmers that grow the hemp, removing Tilray from the farming process that will turn into a commodity in the future.

At about 4x revenues, Manitoba Harvest was a rather reasonably priced deal for the cannabis industry. Though, the one troubling part is that Compass Group Diversified Holdings (CODI) sold the company for nearly 50% in cash. Compass owns a diversified group of companies and wouldn't be looking to cash out of the business if the management team saw substantial growth ahead.

Based on this deal and existing business plans around the globe, Tilray sees a bullish opportunity to generate strong margins. The CFO projects impressive EBITDA margins of up to 30% long term:

We see an opportunity to capture a sizable portion of this market with estimated gross margins of 50% plus and adjusted EBITDA margins of 25% to 30%.

The biggest issues for investors is the short term. Even with the Manitoba Harvest revenues in 2019, Tilray remains a relatively small company for a massive $7+ billion market cap. The CFO appears to forecast 2019 revenues of close to $200 million based on the addition of $65 million from Manitoba Harvest and the company generating 2018 revenues of $43.1 million.

2018 being a double from 2017 and 2019 being at least 3x what 2018 is. So, as you know, we don’t give specific guidance but we do give some directional guidance. And that 3x was excluding Manitoba Harvest. And for Manitoba Harvest, it’s about C$100 million or call it US$75 million and we only have it for 10 months of the year. So, let’s call it around $65 million for this year.

Tilray generated Q4 revenue of only $15.5 million. Therefore, the company still has a long way to go in order to even reach their target of $200 million this year and closer to $400 million in 2019 to match the targeted EV/S multiple of 15x.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Tilray appears to have a solid plan of directly investing in the premium markets related to cannabis products and avoiding a focus on the farming aspects of the business. Still, the company lacks the business prospects that will justify much in the way of a stock rally from the current levels around $70 and a $7 billion market cap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.