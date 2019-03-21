Netflix: Competition Is Welcome

I do not see Disney or AT&T as significant threats, given expected growth of the industry and the company's proactive actions.

Overview

Netflix (NFLX) is a stock I've been covering since beginning here at Seeking Alpha, and thus far, my track record has been strong. In August, I was one of the first to voice my concerns regarding content migration from the platform once Disney (DIS) received approval for its acquisition of Fox (FOXA). In November, I rated the company a buy as a result of statements made by Disney's Bob Iger and Netflix's Reed Hastings, with a price target of $385 informed by the company's Q3 earnings disclosure. Today, I am maintaining my buy rating and updating my price objective accordingly to account for their latest earnings release and my opinion on macro and competitive factors.

Projections

Source: Contributor Research

My estimates for the company for the coming years are fairly in line with the street. Several highlights are as follows;

Total FY 19 & 20 revenues at $21.2 and $27.7 billion, respectively.

FY 19 & 20 Diluted EPS of $3.78 and $5.44, respectively.

FY 19 & FY 20 Operating Margins of 12.5% and 13.6% (up ~20% and 10% Y/Y, respectively).

FY 19 & FY 20 Gross Margins of 12.5% and 13.6% (up ~15% and 10% Y/Y, respectively).

FY 19 & FY 20 EBITDA of $11.5 and $13.7 billion (up ~25% and 20% Y/Y, respectively).

I expect the company to continue to be driven by increasing profitability per user domestically and by net user ads internationally.

Source: Contributor Research

Source: Contributor Research

Y/Y, I expect the domestic user base to increase in size ~10% in 2019 and 8% in 2020. Additionally, I expect international users to grow 36% and 30% in 2019 and 2020, respectively, with DVD subscribers continuing to decline ~20% annually going forward.

I've previously discussed this in greater detail, but 2018 was a critical year that saw total streaming users shift in geography. They hit 50% in Quarter 2 and became the majority the following two cycles. This was the result of slowing growth domestically due to a maturing market and increasing macro industry growth abroad. With this shift come increased costs and lower margins, initially, but over time, this shift is critical for continued growth. It was this shift that, I feel, was largely the driver for the sizable sell-off following the second quarter earnings disclosure (seen below).

Data by YCharts

Netflix shares were objectively overvalued and prior to this point, and this correction brought the multiples back to more reasonable levels. Given today's current share prices and my forecasts, I feel the company is still a buy.

Valuation

My valuation for the company is based on the company's sales multiples. Netflix is currently cash flow negative and its price-earnings ratio is not in a range that can be considered significant. This is not uncommon for a high growth tech/communications services company, but it means revenue multiples will have to be the basis for the valuation. My matrix can be seen below:

Source: Contributor Research

I have based my valuation on my expected 2019 per share revenue and the recent core range of the company's price/sales ratio. The central most per share revenue value is based on my diluted per share estimate. Each figure ascending is 1% greater than the previous value, and the descending amounts are 1% lower. This is done to simulate a range based on a reasonable beat or miss. This table returns $400 as the central most figure, with $320 and $485 representing the most bearish and bullshit outcomes, respectively.

Risks

Competition

Netflix has benefited from the luxury of being relatively first to market. This head start has given the company dominance in a fast-growing space, but things will be getting more crowded very quickly. Hulu, the company's current top competitor, has been growing market share at an increasing rate and is likely to get an assist from Disney as it moves its adult content to the platform. AT&T (T) and Disney are both gearing up to launch major, globally-present streaming services this year, leveraging their extensive content libraries with built-in fan bases to slingshot their way to prominence.

Disney, in particular, will offer a service at half the price of Netflix, featuring exclusive content from their popular Marvel and Star Wars franchises, as well as the entirety of the "Disney Vault". Netflix has even taken the steps to cancel hit shows such as Marvel's Daredevil, largely in response to the upcoming launch from Disney, so as to avoid advertising a competitor. This action alone should demonstrate just show seriously Netflix is taking Disney's entry to space.

Additionally, Apple (AAPL), and Sony (SNE) have expressed their desire to enter the streaming market, with the former expected to make an announcement sometime next month. Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) also both have active streaming platforms for which both company's leadership has highlighted as an emphasized area of growth going forward.

Market Volatility

The stock market is far from stable, and irrational pricing can occur, and it can occur for long periods of time. Despite a relatively well received Quarter 3, 2018, macro selling, led by negative reports from index leaders like Amazon and Apple, passive sales, and end-of-year tax-loss strategies, led the stock to fall below $250 per share. While the company's shares quickly recovered with the release of its FY 18 results and reassurance on competitive risks from Reed Hastings, this demonstrates just how volatile the stock trades.

Negative press following the launch of Disney Plus or the announcement by Apple next month could cause a significant dip in share prices. Given this has been addressed by the company's management and they are not expected to negatively impact earnings, such price action should not impact the company long term. Macro-specific factors could be a different story.

Much of the recent recovery of stocks was attributed to the Fed walking back comments on continuous scheduled rate hikes, leaving the decision to be determined, given the future health of the economy. This statement is far from a promise, and the Fed could decide to hike at any given time. A reversal in sentiment would surely be accompanied by a reversal in the market, and I would expect Netflix to fall proportionately with the S&P and its historical Beta.

Data by YCharts

Finally, while this company, being an intangible service provider, is not as impacted by trade as an importer, it is still worth noting that a breakdown in trade talks could lead to a significant negative breakdown in share prices, for the short term.

Conclusion

Overall, Netflix still appears to be a good buying opportunity. The company will experience strong top-line growth driven by international markets, and my past concerns about competition have largely been calmed. I expect shares to reach $400 by January of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.