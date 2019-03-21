Obsidian Energy: Too Expensive For The Risks

Considering the debt and the limited downside protection, the market valuation isn't a bargain.

With the high level of debt, the company is vulnerable to another downturn of oil prices.

With the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4, Obsidian Energy (OBE) reported negative funds flow from operations. The worsening net debt ratios lead to amending the covenants of the senior notes at the beginning of this year.

With this context, management's goal is to sustain the production without increasing the net debt. The recent improving Canadian oil prices provide some oxygen. But the company is still vulnerable to a prolonged low oil prices scenario.

Considering the risks, the market doesn't value the company at a bargain price compared with some other producers.

Image by skeeze from Pixabay

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 results

During Q4, the production dropped by 5% to reach 29,905 boe/d. The full year 2018 production amounted to 28,953 boe/d, which is in the high end of the range of guidance.

As it is the case for many oil and gas Canadian producers, the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4 impacted the company.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The liquids sales price dropped by 57.8% compared with the previous quarter. And, as liquids represent about 64% of the total production, the higher natural gas prices didn't fully offset the low oil prices.

Source: Author, based on company reports

I'll compare Obsidian with Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:OTCPK:YGRAF) and Tamarack Valley (OTC:OTC:TNEYF) in this article, as they operate a comparable production mix.

As shown in the table below, compared to the previous quarter, the decrease in the per-unit costs is important. But Obsidian is still operating at much higher cash costs compared to its peers.

Source: Author, based on company reports

I estimated the replacement costs based on the information the guidance provided. Management expects to hold the production flat with a capital program of C$120 million. Thus, the replacement costs amount to C$120 million / (27,250 boe/d * 365) = C$12.06/boe.

The production target of 27,250 boe/d corresponds to the midpoint of the 2019 guidance. Without adjusting for divestiture and the shut-ins, the production will actually drop by about 5.9%. Also, the 2019 capital program is mostly spent in the best area of the company: the Willesden Green play within the Cardium. Thus, we must keep in mind this estimation of replacement costs isn't conservative. But it should reflect the real replacement costs over the next several years.

Of course, with the depressed realized prices of C$23.42/boe, the total netbacks, before and after hedges, was negative by a wide margin. The hedges will still have a negative impact during Q1 2019. The company hedged a part of the oil production at below the current oil market prices, as listed below.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The funds flow from operations was negative by C$2 million. And with a capex at C$36 million and some other adjustments, the net debt increased by C$51 million compared to the previous quarter to reach C$497 million.

The net debt to TTM funds flow from operations ratio increased to 5.5. The debt ratios are so high that the company reached an agreement to amend some covenants of the senior notes for 2019.

The table below summarizes the covenants at the end of 2018.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The senior debt and total debt to adjusted EBITDA covenants are now set at a maximum of 4.25:1 for 2019. But in 2020, the covenants will revert to the previous maximum ratios (senior debt to adjusted EBITDA – 3:1, total debt to adjusted EBITDA – 4:1).

By contrast with the best producers in the area, the company can't afford a prolonged downturn of the oil and gas prices over the medium term. Considering the debt ratios, the risk of dilution or precipitated assets sales at unattractive prices is important with such a scenario.

Not a bargain

Because of the debt situation, management indicated the capital program would stay within the fund flow from operations. The table below summarizes the 2019 guidance.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

With the drop in the production, the 2019 operating and G&A per-unit costs are expected to exceed Q4 costs.

As I'd expect, the market values Obsidian at a discount compared with Yangarra Resources and Tamarack Valley from the flowing barrel perspective.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The lower netbacks Obsidian realizes due to its higher costs justify this difference.

But, as a surprise, the market values Obisidan's proved and 2P reserves at a premium compared with Yangarra's reserves.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Finally, the table below shows that the company needs to generate a small positive total netback of C$1.7/boe to justify the current stock price at C$0.4. This estimation assumes a 12x multiple to the total netback while holding the production flat.

Source: Author, based on company reports

But the downside protection is limited because of the situation with the debt. The company needs high oil and gas prices or asset sales at a fair price to reduce debt.

The upside will only come with sustained higher oil and gas prices. But despite the improved oil prices since the beginning of the year, the fundamental infrastructure issues in Canada are still not solved.

Thus, I'm not interested in investing in Obsidian at any price in the current situation.

Conclusion

Despite having decreased the per-unit cash costs during Q4, the company generated negative total netback because of the depressed Canadian oil prices.

With negative free cash flow, the net debt increased and the debt covenants were amended. The improved oil prices since the beginning of the year provide some oxygen, though. But as long as the long-term infrastructure issues in Canada aren't solved, the volatility of oil prices is still a possibility.

In this context, management's goal is to sustain the production while spending the capex within the cash flow.

Considering the risks and compared with some other producers, Obsidian's market valuation doesn't represent a bargain.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGRAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.