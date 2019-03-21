Bank Of New York Mellon Positioned For Growth

Unlike other big banks who used the tax windfall to just buy back stock, the company invested in technology and cost saving programs for the future.

Like other big banks, Bank of New York Mellon is better capitalized than ever before. Earnings per share are rising steadily.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) has a different business model than its big bank counterparts. It runs an investment services business and engages in investment management rather than being a traditional lender. Bank of New York Mellon is the largest custodian bank in the world with more than $33 trillion of assets under custody.

It is important to understand the business model precisely, because of the differentiated nature of Bank of New York Mellon. The Investment Services side of the business provides business and technology solutions to financial institutions, corporations, public funds and government agencies, including: asset servicing (custody, foreign exchange, fund services, broker-dealer services, securities finance, collateral management and liquidity services), clearing services, issuer services (depositary receipts and corporate trust) and treasury services (global payments, trade finance and cash management). This side of the business has $31 trillion dollars under custody.

Investment Management side of the business provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning and private banking solutions to high net worth individuals and families, and foundations and endowments. In practice, this means managing the money through index funds and ETFs which have low fees and minimal operating expenses.

A Customer Centric Bank

At the Bank of New York Mellon, customers tend to be sticky and highly loyal because trusting trillions of dollars of assets to any organization requires a massive amount of confidence. The bank is required to provide an excellent service to loyal customers. Indeed, one of benefits of scale are allowing it to operate at a low cost, because it benefits from a scale that enables it to manage its clients' assets at a price that other banks struggle to compete with. The firm does business with approximately 400 of its counterparts on the Fortune 500 list, along with three-quarters of America’s 100 largest foundations and two-thirds of its 1,000 largest pension funds. Hence the enormous amount of money under Bank of New York Mellon’s administration

Effectively, Bank of New York has the scale to provide support to customers at a much lower cost than can be done anywhere else. The company is also perfectly positioned to deal with institutional clients and a changing regulatory environment. Herein lies the business' moat. Bank of New York has scale, specialist operators and a strong reputation behind it, all of which are qualities a value investor would love.

From a fundamental perspective, the bank is sound. Reported earnings per share have grown at a steady 9.2% per annum for the past six years. Share repurchases have also helped improve earnings growth.

A Consistent Performer

Throughout Bank of New York Mellon’s last five years, earnings have been uncommonly consistent. Over the last five years, earnings have grown from $3.5 to around $4.1 billion. Every year has seen earnings per share growth. Accordingly, the bank has been able to return capital to shareholders and this years' plan includes the repurchase of up to $2.4 billion in shares. The dividend has also risen from $0.24 to $0.28 per share which is a sizeable 18% increase. Investment service fees also have been very stable rising at around 3% per year and investment management and performance fees increased 7% to comprise just over 5 billion. Slow and steady growth has been the general trend.

The Bank of New York Mellon has been well positioned to respond to regulatory demands since the 2008 recession, which has strengthened its market position relative to competitors. Complying with new regulations is costing and has thinned profit margins of invest management businesses, to the point where scale has become essential for success. The bank is also in a prime position to adopt technological change as it has needed to adopt technology to clear payments and ensure stability of its investment services business.

A Bank focused on the future

I love that management is focused on the long-term and focused on increasing the earning power of the bank over time. Bank of New York Mellon was one of the few big banks that did not spend heavily on share repurchases and steep dividend hikes, relative to its peers. Instead, it invested heavily in its infrastructure and upgrades for the future.

We are going through a period of transition, and I am encouraging our leaders to take actions, both in 2017 and 2018, which will add cost in the short term, but will benefit us in the long term. As such, I do not believe including these costs reflects the full earnings profile of our company. With this knowledge, you must make your own determination, but it is how we think about these items. CEO- Charles W Scharf Source: Annual Report

BNY Mellon's non-interest expenses have declined over the last four years. The downward trend continued in 2018 as well. Declining expenses are expected to keep supporting bottom-line growth and improving the businesses long-term profitability. Investment management fees also seemed to have bottomed, which bodes well for the long term.

Trading at around 12 times next years earnings, Bank of New York Mellon seems cheaper than the broader market. With a future focused management, it is likely that the bank is very well positioned to benefit from cost-savings and a rising rate environment. With earnings growth in the low single digits to mid teens, returns are unlikely to be spectacular though, which is why I wouldn't rate this wonderful bank a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.