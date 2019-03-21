Atlassian To Acquire AgileCraft For Agile Planning Tech

TEAM gains a more robust development planning system that helps teams in enterprises collaborate more effectively.

Atlassian has agreed to acquire AgileCraft for cash and stock valued at $166 million.

Atlassian (TEAM) announced it has agreed to acquire AgileCraft for $166 million.

AgileCraft operates as an enterprise agile planning software company.

TEAM is acquiring AgileCraft to bolster its cross-silo planning capabilities within the enterprise.

Georgetown, Texas-based AgileCraft was founded in 2013 to help enterprises better plan strategic software development projects by providing better visibility into risks, dependencies, and bottlenecks as well as more accurate capacity planning and return on investment evaluation.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Steve Elliott, who was previously Chief Technology Officer / VP Products at Vovici.

Below is an overview video of the company’s platform benefits:

Source: AgileCraft

AgileCraft’s primary offerings include:

AgileCraft Essentials

AgileCraft Professional

AgileCraft Enterprise

Company partners or major customers include:

Accenture (ACN)

Microsoft (MSFT)

PricewaterhouseCoopers

CGI (GIB)

Source: AgileCraft

Crane Nelson and others have invested $10.1 million in the company. Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by IDC, the global project and portfolio management software [PPM] market is expected to reach $5.77 billion by 2022.

This represents a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing adoption of cloud technologies, a growing role, and complexity of corporate governance combined with increased regulatory requirements.

Major competitive vendors that provide agile planning software include:

Micro Focus (MFGP)

Planview

Deltek

Workfront

CA Technologies

Monday

Wrike

Zoho

Kitovu

MeisterTask

Harmony Business Systems

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Atlassian disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $154 million in cash and $12 million in Atlassian restricted shares.

Regarding financial guidance, TEAM management stated:

the acquisition is expected to reduce Atlassian’s IFRS operating margin by approximately one point and reduce non-IFRS operating margin by approximately half a point. The acquisition is also expected to be dilutive to the company’s IFRS and non-IFRS operating margin in fiscal 2020. These estimates reflect a reduction relating to fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue.

A review of the firm’s most recent financial results indicates that as of December 31, 2018, TEAM had $1.6 billion in cash and short-term investments and $1.9 billion in total liabilities of which $836.4 million in senior notes.

Free cash flow during the six months ended December 31, 2018, was $197 million.

Atlassian is acquiring AgileCraft to better help teams connect with the overall goals of the larger enterprise.

As Scott Farquhar, Atlassian Co-CEO stated in the deal announcement,

As Atlassian tools spread through organizations, technology leaders need better visibility into work performed by their teams. With AgileCraft joining Atlassian, we believe we’re the best company to help executives align the work across their organization - providing an all-encompassing view that connects strategy, work, and outcomes.

In the past 12 months, TEAM’s stock price has risen 111.4% vs. competitor ServiceNow’s (NOW) rise of 50.8%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises have been positive since 2016, leading me to wonder whether management isn’t purposely ‘engineering’ expectations in order to ‘beat’ them with EPS results:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings have become almost evenly split between ‘Buy’ and ‘Hold’ and the current consensus price target of $107.87 implies a 5.4% downside from the stock’s price of $114.08 at press time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has remained relatively stable, per the linguistic analysis shown below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

With the acquisition of AgileCraft adding only $1-2 million to Atlassian’s revenue in fiscal 2019, it was likely valued on a ‘team and technology’ basis.

The benefit of this deal vs. building it in-house is that it will enable Atlassian to go to market more quickly with a ready-made solution that it can sell through its existing sales channels.

AgileCraft’s key piece is that it improves communication of business goals, priorities, and potential bottlenecks across silos, providing organizations with a more holistic approach to planning.

The question is whether enterprises of significant size can or will adopt these one-size-fits-all SaaS solutions for their ‘master planning’ purposes.

Another question is whether Atlassian will reduce or eliminate AgileCraft’s integrations with competitive systems.

The deal is expected to close in April 2019.

