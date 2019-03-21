Franco-Nevada: Recent Weakness Hides A Bright Future

FNV is a stock which fits a long-term investment. However, I firmly believe that to be successful, a savvy investor must trade the stock short-term.

Gold equivalent production was lower compared to a year ago. Production was 104,877 GEOs compared to 119,839 GEOs the same quarter last year.

In the fourth quarter, revenues were down to $148.2 million, down by 11.4% from the same quarter a year ago and down 13.1% sequentially. Net earnings came at a loss.

Investment Thesis:

The Toronto-based Franco-Nevada (FNV) is considered one of the strongest in the "streamers" category with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), Royal Gold (RGLD), and Sandstorm Gold (SAND).

Looking at the revenues per metals and oil, we see that Franco-Nevada is still highly dependent on the price of gold which represents 67% of the total revenues during 2018, while the new Oil and Gas segment was 13% and rapidly increasing surpassing expectation (oil & gas revenues come from the US Permian basin).

The first logic which explains why Franco-Nevada has been my long-term choice is that the company's fundamentals are solid with a potential for long-term growth generating an expected EBITDA growing by 30% in 2022.

Furthermore, Franco-Nevada has a low debt load and pays a dividend yield of 1.3% which is supported by free cash flow.

Also, I like the company's diversified portfolio, as well, which focus on regions that are considered "safe jurisdictions" for the mining industry which is a crucial prerequisite when it comes to planning growth.

Finally, the stock has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and still up marginally after the not-so-good last earnings results which triggered a selloff.

Sandip Rana, the CFO, said in the conference call:

[W]e provide a breakdown of our revenue by commodity and geographic location. You can see that 87% of our full year revenue was generated by gold and gold equivalents in 2018 with gold being 67%, silver 12%, PGM 6%, and other mining 2%. The geographic revenue profile has revenue being sourced 81% from the Americas with Latin America being the largest component.

Therefore, FNV is a stock that fits a long-term investment. However, I firmly believe that to be successful, a savvy investor must trade the stock short term. Thus, I recommend actively trading about 30% of your position by taking advantage of the sector volatility using technical analysis.

Highly Diversified Portfolio - A definitive advantage

The central element that supports a long-term investment is that Franco-Nevada has a majority of assets in North America and Australia which are regions considered as safe-jurisdiction for mining.

Franco-Nevada: A solid Balance Sheet and Production in 4Q 2018

Franco-Nevada 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 172.7 163.6 171.5 167.2 173.1 161.3 170.6 148.2 Net Income in $ Million 45.6 45.6 60.0 43.5 64.6 53.6 52.1 -31.3 EBITDA $ Million 128.3 124.7 134.2 125.0 77.4 64.9 66.6 n/a Adjusted EBITDA $ Million 128.5 125.5 134.1 128.0 139.9 126.3 134.7 118.7 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 26.4% 27.9% 35.0% 26.0% 37.3% 33.2% 30.5% 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.25 0.25 0.32 0.23 0.35 0.29 0.28 -0.17 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 119.8 126.5 116.0 126.3 137.5 111.3 128.2 101.8 CapEx in $ Million 0.4 0.5 173.3 128.8 523.2 -523.2 703.4 290.2 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 119.4 126.0 -57.3 -2.5 -385.7 634.5 -575.2 -188.4 Total Cash $ Million 283.0 614.3 546.0 511.1 87.7 72.1 76.9 69.7 Long term Debt in $ Million 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 207.6 Dividend per share in $ 0.22 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 182.4 181.6 178.1 189.1 185.9 186.0 186.1 186.1 GEO's 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Production gold equivalent K Oz Eq. 131.578 122.541 123.787 119.839 115.671 107.333 120.021 104.877 Gold price 1,219 1,257 1,278 1,274 1,329 1,306 1,278 1,228

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were disappointing this quarter with $148.20 million

In the fourth quarter, revenues were down to $148.2 million, down 11.4% from the same quarter a year ago and down 13.1% sequentially. Net earnings came at a loss of $31.3 million or a loss of $0.17 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018. Furthermore, adjusted net income was down 14% to $44.7 million or $0.24 per share, short of expectation.

During 2018, 85% of the revenues came from precious metals (67% gold, 12% silver, and 6% platinum group metals). Also, revenues from the company's energy assets for 2018 came up to $86.1 million, which exceeded the top end of the company guidance range.

Revenues were distinctly lower from last year levels mainly due to non-cash impairments of some of the company's royalty interests which resulted in a net loss.

The most significant component was Candelaria mine where the company received less gold ounces due to the processing of the stockpile ore. Also, the gold stream on Guadalupe received fewer ounces in 4Q. Furthermore, the company silver assets delivered lower ounces with Teck Resources' (NYSE:TECK) Antamina mine underperforming.

Oil and gas assets once again helped prop Franco-Nevada's overall results, but the impact was too small to make a difference.

Sandip Rana, the CEO, said in the conference call:

As we look back at 2018, there are two main items which impacted the financial results of the company for the year. The first being Candelaria with the processing of lower grade ore from stockpiles resulted in lower precious metal deliveries to the company which impacted the amount of gold equivalent ounces sold. And the second being the strong performance of our energy assets due to higher oil prices and increased production from our royalties.

2 - Free Cash Flow (YCharts) - A year of large capital expenditure.

Free cash flow for FNV is a bit tricky due to a large CapEx in 2018.

Free cash flow for 2018 was a loss of 514.8 million. However, it is difficult to read into this performance, and we need time to evaluate how active the company has been to translate investment (e.g., Cobre Panama and Permian) into cash flow.

3 - Franco-Nevada bet on the Permian is paying off

This original initiative has been a success for the company, and I am surprised that Franco-Nevada is the only streamer which has tried this new source so far.

On August 6, 2018, Franco-Nevada and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) announced that they "agreed to enter into a strategic relationship to jointly acquire mineral rights in the SCOOP and STACK oil & gas plays of Oklahoma."

On Oct. 23, 2018, Franco-Nevada contributed $214.8 million to close its previously announced transaction with Continental Resources to acquire mineral rights in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma.

4 - The company has strong liquidity of $1.2 billion

The company shows a robust capital availability of $1.2 billion at end of 4Q'18 (see table below).

Franco-Nevada shows cash and cash equivalent of $69.7 million in Q4.

5 - Production in Gold equivalent ounce and details

Gold equivalent production was lower compared to a year ago. Production was 104,877 GEOs compared to 119,839 GEOs the same quarter last year. FNV cash cost per ounce for the year 2018 was $239, down from $265 sequentially, leaving a margin of $1,029 per ounce.

Gold represented 75.9% of the total output in 4Q'18.

For 4Q 2018, operating margin is 79% per GEO or $1,010/Oz which is up 2.9% sequentially.

6 - Guidance 2019 - a little on the weak side.

Franco-Nevada's guidance for 2019 is still not sufficient, in my opinion, with a production of between 465K and 500K Au equivalent ounces for the coming year.

However, it is still nearly 8% increase sequentially, but lower than the 298K Oz produced in 2017.

Furthermore, a disappointment is that 2019 oil & gas revenues are expected to be $70 million to $85 million, down from the $86.1 million Franco-Nevada realized during 2018.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

2018-2019 looks like a transition-year for Franco-Nevada with sizeable investments that will only pay off later. It is a regular and unavoidable occurrence in the streamer's business cycle, and it is essential to recognize it to make the right investing decision.

At one point, the company needs to increase CapEx significantly to bolster sagging growth which is seen dwindling in the future and looks weak in 2019-2020. Cobre Panama and the Permian are two significant investments that need time to produce a cash flow that will make a difference.

Thus, we are entering an accumulation period that can last a year where we will have plenty of opportunities to add to our position and make a profit from the short-term volatility.

Technical Analysis

FNV is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $85 (I recommend selling about 50% of your position at this level which is my top target for 2019) and line support standing at $74 (I suggest only a small adding at this level waiting for confirmation).

Ascending channel patterns are considered as bullish mid term, but a decisive breakout could eventually push the stock price lower and re-test $69 support, at which point, I will be more willing to add to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.