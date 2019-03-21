Should I Fly With Boeing (Stock)? - MMWIS March Portfolio Update

Despite this, I rate the stock a HOLD due to valuation concerns as well as the uncertainty and risk related to the accidents.

The underlying business is excellent, and this is exactly the sort of stock a long-term investor should look for.

Boeing has been at the center of bad news after two 737 MAX crashes and with rampant speculation.

Due to recent events, Boeing (BA) finds itself at the center of a maelstrom of bad news. The stock has responded accordingly:

Two new 737 MAX 8 Boeing airplanes crashed after takeoff within the last six months. Commercial airplane crashes are extremely rare, and for two crashes to have occurred within such a short time frame with the same model plane in new condition and with similar circumstances… well, it is not a good look. While definitive results of the investigations have yet to emerge, reports are that both airplanes exhibited similar behavior in their respective crashes. There is concern for a hardware/software problem related to an "angle of attack" sensor as well as the possibility of inadequate training for pilots in how to handle faulty behavior from these sensors.

Over the last week, 737 Max 8 and 9 planes were grounded all around the world. Boeing has ceased delivery of these planes, though it continues to build them. The public outcry has been harsh, and the speculation that Boeing will prove culpable for the two incidents is high. Disturbing reports regarding these planes have come out, including reports that safety concerns related to these planes have been out for quite some time.

Three quick things: First, I do not fly planes and know nothing about flying planes. I am not going to delve into the technicals involved with the crashes, and I will not add fuel to the speculation fire. Second, I was considering a Boeing investment and was deep into my due diligence process when the recent news broke. Third, I flew on a 737 the morning the crash made the news. I worked myself into quite a tizzy sitting on the plane and had to do some deep breathing during takeoff. That is not a joke.

Whatever the investigations ultimately reveal, this is not a good look for Boeing. It is inevitable that these incidents find their way to the company's bottom line.

So, with that in mind, what should a long-term investor do about Boeing?

To answer this question, let's first start with the underlying business.

Boeing - A Phenomenal Company and Stock

Boeing has rewarded investors with a staggering 10-year performance, putting up 31.8% annualized returns (with dividends reinvested).

Why?

Well, here is the short version: Boeing is a phenomenal company, and there is a lot to like.

Boeing operates in what is essentially a duopoly. The only real producers of large commercial airplanes are Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), though China's Comac is in a distant third place. The duopoly is so entrenched and the competition so fierce, it even has its own Wikipedia page.

This makes sense if you think about it: these two companies share a deep, deep moat. The specialized equipment, personnel, and facilities to build these aircraft represent a massive investment. These two producers already own all the relationships required to sell these planes. And, the airline industry is tightly regulated with spectacular safety requirements, creating an exacting standard for manufacturing. To get a sense of the safety standards, ponder the fact that launching a 750-thousand pound tin can into the air is statistically safer than getting in your car.

Just consider the difficulty new car manufacturers - ahem, Tesla (TSLA) - have in breaking into the automobile industry. Yet the motor vehicle industry is far more fragmented and has (arguably) lower quality standards.

To join the Boeing-Airbus duopoly, a would-be competitor would have to sink billions of dollars into engineering talent and manufacturing capability, build relationships with airliners from scratch, and somehow eke out market share from the two entrenched players that dominate the market.

Now that is a moat

Not only that, but also the company has been firing on all cylinders. Over the past decade it has increased earnings by 17.2% annually; its free cash flow per share has increased by just over 25% per share for the last five years (!). It has actually been able to increase its margins to just over 12% today from closer to 4% five years ago. All sectors of the business are rolling on all cylinders as well. While the company is mainly known for its commercial airplane manufacturing, when Boeing reported its Q4 2018 results, the company noted strong growth in its Defense and Global Services programs, which grew revenue at 15% and 17% year over year respectively. The company has done all this while maintaining a reasonable balance sheet with only a $5 billion net debt position.

Over the next five years, analysts expect Boeing to continue to increase its earnings by almost 13% annually. Boeing also carries a perpetual order backlog, up to $412 billion as of the last earnings call. Think about that: this company is in a position where not only is everything it currently produces already paid for, but also everything it is going to produce into the foreseeable and distant future is spoken for as well (please note that the backlog has been affected by recent events, and backlogs for airplane producers are fairly fluid; overall, though, the broader point stands). This isn't like when Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) makes phones and has to impress consumers all over again every year. Airlines have signed up for Boeing planes years into the future. Clearly this is a good spot to be.

Boeing is also very shareholder friendly. It has also been decreasing shares outstanding by ~4-5% per year and paying a solid and growing dividend with eight years of dividend growth and a five-year CAGR of 28%.

Beyond the moat, industry dynamics are in Boeing's favor: the aviation industry has been growing with strength and is set to double over the next 10 years. Airlines are going to need more planes.

While enjoying the growth of the aviation industry, Boeing has the pleasure of dodging many of the historic problems plaguing airlines. Boeing doesn't have to sell flights. It gets to sell planes. It doesn't have to pay pilots and stewards/stewardesses or fund their pensions. It doesn't have to switch flights for customers when delays pop up. It doesn't lose margins when oil prices increase. And it doesn't have to compete with the dozens of other airlines that may offer similar flight patterns at similar price points.

It just needs to sell planes and keep up with the only other major manufacturer.

Overall, there is a lot to like about Boeing. It is a phenomenal company with clean financials that operates in a great industry as part of a natural duopoly and gets to ride secular growth trends.

That all sounds great, right?

Right… but I did have two major reservations about the stock.

Pre-737 Max Reservations

Valuation

Prior to recent events, Boeing was trading as high as $446 per share after a borderline crazy 45% run-up from late December to early March. This gave Boeing a PE ratio close to 25. We are in an expensive market, but this is on the generous side for Boeing's growth, particularly when you could argue it is at or near peak cycle. This brings me to my next point…

Cyclical Company

Boeing is a cyclical company. In a recession, people fly less and airlines make less money. When they make less money and need fewer planes, airlines buy fewer planes. When that happens, Boeing makes less money. In the 2008-2009 recession, Boeing saw its earnings cut in half, falling from $3.67 to $1.84 per share.

I am not in the doom and gloom bear camp with regards to the economy. That said, you never want to be the guy paying top dollar for a cyclical company that may be near a cyclical peak. You want to be the guy waiting for the right moment to strike and deploying money elsewhere in the meantime.

Pre-737 MAX Verdict

Weighing all the factors, I recognized that Boeing offered many of the most important factors I look for when investing, but the valuation just wasn't right. I had decided to bide my time and wait to cautiously deploy some capital on pullbacks and ease into a Boeing position. And I put it close to or at the top of my recession watch-list.

How Do Recent Events Impact the Investment Case?

So, I got that pullback I was waiting for, right? Time to ease into the position as described?

Well, not quite.

Boeing is not yet a buy for me, although I would not label it a sell either. Boeing is a solid HOLD.

My reasoning follows.

There are a LOT of fingers pointing at Boeing, and the twittersphere has been fiery. Speculation is rampant. There are rumors about engine positioning, sensors, bad training, bad software, negligence, etc. As the phenomenal Fear & Greed Trader always reminds us, as investors, we owe it to ourselves to be objective, to weigh the information, and to stay above the noise.

The most important thing to recognize is that we don't know what happened. 99% of what we are hearing is speculation, and this is going to take months to play out.

The above paragraph is so important, I almost want to write it again.

There are a range of outcomes on the table, from 100% pilot error to 100% Boeing's fault. If I had to guess, we will ultimately find these crashes were both the result of a confluence of events in accordance with the Swiss Cheese Model. The Swiss Cheese Model posits that a human system involves multiple layers of security, yet each layer has a weakness: the holes in Swiss Cheese. Almost every single time the system is tested - such as the many, many, many safe 737 MAX 8 flights - the system catches any mistake in one of the layers. Nothing makes it through to cause an error. However, should on some occasion all of the weaknesses in each of the layers line up… an error occurs. Boeing will likely be forced to assume at least some of the responsibility and likely participated in at least one of the layers of Swiss Cheese.

No matter where the blame eventually ends up, it is difficult to imagine Boeing and especially the 737 MAX escaping the court of public opinion. Boeing is likely to receive (and settle) lawsuits from both accidents. It will likely receive lawsuits from major airlines for lost revenue estimated to be $115 million per month). Boeing will likely - and already has begun to - lose orders to Airbus. And it will likely have to push out a hardware/software fix at some expense.

So, fact: Boeing has and will lose money over this.

Also, fact: none of the above expenditures will add up to an amount Boeing can't handle. What's more, the loss of orders to Airbus will be ameliorated by Airbus' production capacity limits as well as the duopoly Boeing lives in. IE, airlines are going to have to get their aircraft from somewhere, and that somewhere may be Boeing whether they like it or not.

I am not particularly worried about those possibilities.

There are scenarios, however, where things could get very ugly for Boeing, though these are much less likely. There is a small chance Boeing could be forced to recall the entire 737 MAX 8/9 fleet. There is a small chance Boeing is found responsible for significant negligence. In this case, the company could face far more expensive lawsuits, and the brand could be meaningfully tarnished for the long-term. There is a small chance Boeing could have opened the door for China's Comac to take market share from Boeing and join the Airbus-Boeing duopoly (is it any wonder China was the first country to ground the MAX?).

We just don't know. Not only that, but we are also unlikely to get firm answers for months. What we do know is that there is uncertainty, and uncertainty must play a role in determining valuation.

These scenarios add uncertainty to what was already an expensive peak-cycle stock. In fact, as bad as the last week has been for Boeing, it hasn't even fully erased the insane 45% run-up in shares Boeing enjoyed in 2019. Think about that: Boeing is effectively right where it was sitting just a couple months ago, despite significant negative news and no meaningful positive changes to the business.

The Call - What to Do with Boeing

I was planning to sit on the sidelines before this news, and will continue to do so after the dip. The company is excellent but is fully valued and now carries its fair share of uncertainty. I will re-consider the investment case should Boeing fall below $325 per share. If shares fall below $300, I will be aggressive. In anticipation of comments saying this will never happen, I will point out that Boeing traded at $294 as recently as late December.

That said, my advice to current long-term Boeing shareholders is to stay the course. If I were already a shareholder, I would certainly not sell based on recent news and would consider the stock a HOLD.

Making Money While I Sleep Portfolio - March Update

I never ended up contributing to the portfolio in February. Shame on me. Work was horrible, and I never felt I was able to devote the necessary time and care to valuation decisions. Fortunately, I am back on the horse this month. Unfortunately, the market has done little but rise since my last portfolio contribution, and I am not seeing the value December and January offered.

Many of my favorite stocks are playing at absolutely bonkers valuations after the early 2019 bull run in stocks. I am looking at you Starbucks (SBUX), Nike (NKE), Visa (V), Diageo (DEO), Brown-Forman (BF.A), Danaher (DHR), and Microsoft (MSFT). This month, it felt like slim pickings as I was trying to decide where to put my money.

I also noticed that many of the companies I had previously heavily piled into when they were out of favor - Facebook (FB), JD (JD), Alibaba (BABA), McCormick (MKC) - have enjoyed heavy run-ups in shares such that they no longer represent such extraordinary values. This is what happens when the market focuses on headlines: you can get great companies at bargain prices. That said, Mr. Market typically figures things out sooner or later, and the opportunity fades.

As always, thank you for your readership and comments, and good luck investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED EXCLUDING BA, EADSF, AND TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate an investment in Boeing pending price action as noted in my article above.