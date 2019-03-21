How Safe Is Lowe's Dividend?

In this article, we perform a deep dive into Lowe's dividend safety by looking at earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including an interest rate stress test).

With a market capitalization of $83 billion, a dividend yield near 2%, and more than 50 years of dividend increases, Lowe's is a popular holding among retail investors.

Lowe's (LOW) has many of the characteristics of a high-quality investment.

To begin, the company operates in a true duopoly. Lowe's only competitor of similar size is fellow large home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD). This lack of meaningful competition has provided the company with a tremendous historical growth record.

Importantly, Lowe's has done an excellent job sharing this financial success with its shareholders. With 56 years of consecutive dividend increases, Lowe's is both a Dividend Aristocrat (stocks with 25+ years of dividend increases) and a Dividend King (stocks with 50+ years of dividend increases).

While Lowe's dividend history is certainly impressive, the company's investors should not rely on its dividend history alone to measure its dividend safety. In this article, we will examine Lowe's dividend safety relative to its earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt. If you prefer learning through videos, you can watch a video analysis on the topic below:

Business Overview

To begin, let’s talk about Lowe’s business model.

Lowe’s Companies is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the US (after Home Depot). The company, which has a current market capitalization of $83 billion, was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, NC. Lowe’s serves more than 18 million customers per week in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and generated sales of more than $70 billion last year through more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores.

Lowe’s is a well-known dividend stock because of its compelling track record of dividend growth. With 56 years of consecutive dividend increases, Lowe’s is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats Index, a group of elite dividend stocks with more than 25 years of consecutive dividend increases.

In fact, Lowe’s dividend history satisfies the requirement to be a Dividend Aristocrat more than twice over. With more than 5 decades of dividend increases, Lowe’s is not just a Dividend Aristocrat but also a Dividend King, an even more exclusive group of stocks with more than 50 years of consecutive dividend increases.

Looking ahead, investors should not rely on Lowe’s dividend history alone to measure its dividend safety. For the remainder of this article, we will discuss the company’s current dividend safety from four perspectives:

Its dividend safety in the context of its current earnings Its dividend safety in the context of its current free cash flow Its dividend safety in the context of its recession performance Its dividend safety in the context of its current debt load

Lowe’s Dividend Safety Relative To Earnings

First, let’s discuss Lowe’s dividend safety in the context of the company’s current earnings.

When Lowe’s reported its fourth quarter earnings results on February 27th, the company announced that it generated adjusted earnings per share of $0.80 in the three-month reporting period. For context, Lowe’s currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, which implies a payout ratio of 60% in the most recent quarter.

Looking out over a longer time horizon, the company’s dividend coverage is even better. Lowe’s generated adjusted earnings per share of $5.10 and distributed $1.85 of common share dividends during fiscal 2018 period for a dividend payout ratio of 36%. The company’s full-year dividend coverage looks so much better because the winter months are typically weaker for Lowe’s.

Using earnings, Lowe’s dividend appears very safe for the foreseeable future.

Lowe’s Dividend Safety Relative To Free Cash Flow

Many analysts believe that comparing a company’s dividend payments to its free cash flow is a better method for assessing dividend safety. Accordingly, we will now compare Lowe’s current dividend payment to its free cash flow.

In fiscal 2018, Lowe’s generated $6.2 billion of cash flow from operating activities and spent $1.2 billion on capital expenditures for free cash flow of $5.0 billion. The company distributed $1.5 billion of common share dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 30%.

Using free cash flow, our conclusion is the same as when we used earnings to measure Lowe’s dividend safety. The company’s dividend appears safe for the foreseeable future, and we note that its dividend coverage using free cash flow is actually better than the earnings per share equivalent.

Lowe’s Dividend Safety Relative To Recession Performance

Companies do not cut their dividends in the good times. Instead, dividends are reduced when companies experience financial difficulties. Accordingly, this section will analyze Lowe’s current dividend safety in the context of the company’s historical recession performance.

We believe that the best way to measure a company’s recession resiliency is by measuring its earnings per share performance during the financial crisis that occurred between 2007 and 2009. Lowe’s performance during this time period is shown here:

2006 adjusted earnings per share: $1.99

2007 adjusted earnings per share: $1.86

2008 adjusted earnings per share: $1.49

2009 adjusted earnings per share: $1.21

2010 adjusted earnings per share: $1.44

2011 adjusted earnings per share: $1.69

2012 adjusted earnings per share: $1.76

2013 adjusted earnings per share: $2.16

Lowe’s earnings per share declined by 39% peak to trough in the 2007-2009 financial crisis. With that said, the company’s earnings continued to cover its dividend payment and Lowe’s continued its multi-decade streak of dividend increases. With that in mind, we do not have any concerns about the company’s ability to continue paying its dividend during future economic downturns.

Lowe’s Dividend Safety Relative To Its Current Debt Load

The last angle that we will use to assess Lowe’s current dividend safety is by looking at the company’s current debt level. More specifically, we will see how much the company’s weighted average interest rate will need to increase before the company’s free cash flow will no longer cover its dividend payment.

At the end of Lowe’s fiscal 2018, the company had $15.5 billion of total debt outstanding. The company generated $624 million of interest expense through the first nine months of the fiscal year for a weighted average interest rate of 5.3%.

The following image shows how changes to Lowe’s weighted average interest rate would impact the company’s dividend safety as measured by free cash flow.

As the image shows, Lowe’s weighted average interest rate would need to rise to well above the 20% level before its dividend would no longer be covered by free cash flow. With that in mind, we believe that the company’s debt level is unlikely to impact the safety of its dividend moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Lowe's dividend history suggests that the company is dividend royalty, and investors should not be concerned about its dividend safety moving forward.

Further investigation corroborates this belief. After examining Lowe's dividend relative to its earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt, the company's dividend appears very safe for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.