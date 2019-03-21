Resource Sector Digest: Newmont Posts A Convincing Answer

We like Newmont's answer to a minor competitor's posturing and present the numbers in this week's

Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 127 - September 18, 2018)

Brought to you by Itinerant and The Investment Doctor.

Setting The Scene

Barrick Gold's (GOLD) new CEO Mr Mark Bristow has certainly been busy of late, beating his chest and telling everyone who would listen about his company's superior "Tier One" set of assets - bigger and better of course than anything under the control of Newmont Mining (NEM). And while Mr Bristow's antics got plenty of coverage here on Seeking Alpha, we note that Newmont's reply in the form of 2018 earnings was all but drowned out by the proverbial and actual noise. We would like to fill this gap and summarize Newmont's Q4 and 2018 results using a couple of the charts and spreadsheets normally reserved for our subscribers.

In terms of production, it's fair to say Q4 represented a record in recent history. And pleasingly, the record ounce tally was driven by solid performance across the company's portfolio.

Solid and predictable operational performance not only translated into record gold output, but also into a drop in all-in sustaining costs leading to margins almost as high as back in mid-2016, despite the relative pressure on the gold price.

As could be expected, operational excellence led to strong financial results whereby $2+B in Q4 revenues translated into ample free cash flow -- on a sustaining capital basis as well as on a total capex basis. This cash flow continues to comfortably cover the sector-leading dividend, and bolster the investment-grade balance sheet boasting $6.3B in liquidity.

In summary: 2018 in general and Q4 in particular were highly successful periods for Newmont Mining. The large capital projects of the past couple of years have re-juvenated the company's portfolio and the major is now in a position to harvest the rewards and re-claim the top spot among gold miners. With a balance sheet second to no other gold miner Newmont Mining is ideally positioned to re-focus, and digest the likely merger with Goldcorp (GG); especially now that Barrick has volunteered to run the JV operating the combined Nevada operations.

For all the mentioned reasons and then some, Newmont Mining remains our preferred pick among the Big Two - it simply offers more reliable performance, less political risk, an attractive long-term outlook, and last but certainly not least a level-headed and less ego-driven management.

Actionable Ideas

Simple Digressions likes Fresnillo PLC (OTCPK:FNLPF) -- and despite our professed aversion against silver miners in general, we concede that this company may well represent the exception to the rule.

News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF) which managed to avoid bankruptcy by selling a 70% stake in the Red Chris mine to NewCrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) for $806M. NewCrest sees parallels to its awesome Cadia mine, and Imperial Metals gets to live another day. GT Gold (OTC:GTGDF) investors should also listen up as this last year's market darling might see renewed interest in its Tatogga project just across the highway from Red Chris.

Drill Result Summary

(OTCPK:MRQRF) has released a second batch of results from McKenzie Break. There were some high grades, but mostly very narrow. Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF) reported another (narrow) high-grade intercept at Dixie in the Red Lake district. The Caesar gave a good explanation.

Wheelings and Dealings

Hudbay Minerals (HBM) has reached a $75M agreement with United Copper & Moly LLC to purchase a 7.95% interest in the Rosemont project. Hudbay now holds 100% of the project, and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) owns an attractive stream.

SEMAFO (OTCPK:SEMFF) is acquiring Savary Gold (OTC:SVVYF), adding the Karankasso project to the company's already large landholdings in the Hounde belt of Burkina Faso. Apparently the company is eying a central processing plant servicing the various gold deposits on the combined 1250km2 land position. Also in the Hounde belt we note Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF) which is obviously generating sufficient cash flow from the Yaramoko mine to buy back shares, service its debt, and expand into Cote d'Ivoir.

Northern Dynasty (NAK) has raised $11.5M at $0.64 per new share. It's probably worth taking note of the promoters pushing the share price to a $3 handle a couple of years ago in the wake of the last Presidential election. Unfortunately and contrary to their noisy claims, the President has not been able to change the fundamentals of the Pebble project, and the stock still appears over-priced even at current levels to this scribe.

Data by YCharts

Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) joins the ranks of development companies which have to return to the market despite a previous "fully financed" claim. The company is seeking to raise C$30M in a brokered placement, with new common shares priced at C$0.44.

Auryn Resources (AUG) is taking advantage of its strengthening share price and is raising $3.5M to fund exploration activities on its Peruvian projects.

Contact Gold (OTC:CGOL) is cashed up to continue exploration at Pony Creek in Nevada following a C$2.85M placement.

Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) seems to be looking for a growth project judging from a C$9M investment in Velocity Minerals (OTC:VLCJF), an exploration company with a flagship asset in Bulgaria.

Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) has closed a $175M financing package to fund ongoing construction work at its Buritica mine in Colombia. Newmont Mining has subscribed to $50M in convertible debt, and Triple Flag has bought into the project via a gold and silver stream.

Other News

SilverCrest Metals (SILV) issued an update on its resource estimate for the Las Chispas project in Sonora, Mexico. The tally has risen to almost 40M silver-equivalent ounces in the indicated category, plus almost 70M ounces in the inferred category. SSR Mining (SSRM) will be pleased as the mid-tier owns a large stake in the junior after its C$31M investment late last year.

Data by YCharts

Seabridge Gold (SA) also released a resource update, in this case for the company's Iron Cap deposit in the Golden Triangle of BC. We won't bother to look at the new ounce count, as in this case it's the grade that matters. We remain thoroughly underwhelmed.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF) has produced first gold concentrate at his newest mine, the open pit Krumovgrad operation in Bulgaria. Commercial production is expected in Q2 and gold production from this asset is guided to 55-75Koz for 2019.

Alio Gold (ALO) reported results for the full year 2018; here is the corresponding comment from the Itinerant Musings chatboard:

Lydian International (OTC:LYDIF) is still struggling with the Armenian government over the company's half-built Amulsar gold mine. The company has called for arbitration, the government has initiated yet another audit, and the neighbors continue to block access to the construction site. Meanwhile, the balance sheet is in dis-array and the CFO has resigned.

And finally closing we started this piece, we note that Newmont Mining has completed the Tanami power project on schedule and within budget. The gas-fired power generator will reduce costs at this world-class mine by $34/oz going forward.

And thus we bid our farewell, as always in great hope to see youse all next week, awake and healthy for the next issue of this newsletter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.