Grief Inc.: Why The Recent Acquisition Makes Sense. Time To Buy?

After announcing the acquisition of Caraustar Industries, Greif Inc (GEF) stock was down 20% after the news. Some of the factors investors are concerned about: Increased leverage ratio (net to EBITDA) from 1.6x to 3.6x, management’s history of failed M&A’s and pessimistic earnings growth. I believe, the recent positive trends within the US PPS market should support management’s rationale behind the acquisition, and it's earnings going forward. Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services (RIPS) and Flexible Packaging & Services (FPS) sales revenue had declined in 2018 mainly due to strengthening the dollar and steel/aluminium restrictions on China. Based on the recent dovish tone from the Fed and progression with the trade talks, earnings from RIPS and FPS segment should remain robust. By the end of 2019, the stock could potentially trade at around $48 (20% appreciation), from its current price- $40.54.

Note: I opened a position in this stock at $40.62 on Feb 20th; at the time of this article it was trading at around $40.32.

Business Overview

Grief Inc is a producer of Industrial and consumer packaging products/services that sells products across 40 countries. As of 2018, Greif's revenue from each of its key segments includes RIPS-68%, PPS-23% and FPS- 8%. GEF's customers/end-user segments include Food & beverage, speciality chemicals, packaging distributors, pharmaceuticals, bulk/commodity chemicals, oil lubricants and among others.

Revenue Segment Analysis

PPS segment

In the 2019 Investor conference call presentation, the management expects to deleverage its balance sheet from 3.6x to 2.0x by 2022 (36 months), anticipating that the acquisition will improve FCF significantly besides strengthening GEF’s PPS product portfolio. Management also claims that the acquisition will help recognise $45 million in run-rate cost synergies and improvements within the next 3 to 4 years.

The management is looking to expand its best-performing segment-Paper Packaging & Service, through the acquisition of Caraustaur Industries- A vertically integrated firm that produces "uncoated recycled paperboard and a large producer of coated recycled paperboard" operating within the US. (Further info can be found 2019 Investor Presentation). The PPS segment operates only within the US, and it's not exposed to FX headwinds, geopolitics and demand in the host country, unlike RIPS and FPS segment. The PPS segment sells containerboards, corrugated sheets/containers and other corrugated products across the US. RISI research shows that the US is the largest market for containerboard and corrugated sheets. With increasing pressures to reduce plastic use, demand for recycled containerboard/boxes has risen in the US, along with a forecasted increase of 2.7% of US box shipments annually. Also, rising e-commerce shipments, packaged and processed foods are the other key factors driving the PPS market. These trends are positive to GEF's PPS segment's earnings. In fact, in 2018 EBITDA has jumped by 22% compared to 2017. Although some industries that PPS segment serves are moderate/high cyclical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and agriculture end-users industry should provide a level of cushion to the firm’s PPS revenue during an economic contraction.

The principal raw material inputs for the PPS segment include pulpwood and old corrugated containers for recycling. GEF benefits from rising containerboard prices and lower old corrugated input costs. The price of pulpwood is expected to increase slightly amid robust demand. In the short term, however, raw material price increases shouldn’t impact GEF’s revenue. The firm has a Price Adjustment Mechanism that allows it to pass costs along to the customers as it has a contractual agreement in place, which typically has a 3 to 4-month. Old corrugated containerboard which is used to produce container boards have declined due to ongoing export restrictions from China, says Resource Recycling. There was an increase in the supply of corrugated container boards as local suppliers producing more low-quality corrugated containers at a lower price, after the import restriction. This has led to a decline in containerboard prices. Containerboard prices should spike back up as US/China trade tensions ease. Lastly, another key catalyst for containerboard price increases is that the paper mills across the US are currently running at 95% capacity. Also, the segment is going through consolidation due to paper mills closures. This could further increase containerboard prices as it is evident that the PPS market is operating at almost maximum capacity and as the demand continues to outpace supply.

I think that the management rationale in regards to recognising synergies: Improving FCF and it's PPS product portfolio are realistic and achievable based on favourable industry trends in the PPS Segment. Thus, the acquisition should compliment GEF's PPS segment earnings growth and aid to generate FCF.

RIPS segment

In 2019 earnings presentation report, RIPS gross profit and operating profit declined by 2.3% and 8.9% compared to last year. Primarily due to softness in demand across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, along with an increase in steel prices and strengthening of the US dollar. Although a slightly lower demand in international markets has affected EBITDA margins, FX headwinds and steel price hikes have had a much higher impact. Data from the annual report shows that a stronger dollar has caused revenue to decline from RIPS operating regions: Latin America by $9.9m, EMEA by $15.1m, the Asia Pacific by $2.2m. Based on the Fed's dovish tone (market pricing in a 0% rate hike in 2019), the dollar is expected to weaken or remain constant against other major currencies. Also, investors are expecting a potential trade deal with China, Canada and Europe that drop tariffs on steel and aluminium. I believe that these uncertain geopolitical headwinds and feds policy shouldn’t impact RIPS bottom line over the longer term. In addition to that, RIPS doesn’t have individual customers that exceed more than 10% of revenue. These factors should support RIPS to generate consistent revenue in the long term.

FPS segment

Similar to RIPS, FPS operates in the same regions. In 2018, gross profit increased by 14.5% and EBITDA rose from $4.8m to $7.9m, a 64% increase compared to 2017. FPS revenue has slightly distorted by near term FX headwinds and softness in international markets. This substantial increase in EBITDA was due to the improvement in manufacturing efficiency, customer service and favourable long-term trends in the global FPS segment. RISI research shows that global flexible packaging is expected to grow at 7-9% until 2023 due to the growing number of small brands and e-commerce firms favouring flexible packaging because they are cheap and weight lighter than rigid packaging. As RISI claims that “26 percent of all brands have increased their usage of flexible packaging in the past five years, and 31 percent intend to increase their flexible packaging used in the next five years”.

Management’s history of failed M&A’s

Another reason for investors negative reaction in regards to Caraustar acquisition was GEF management’s failed acquisition deals in the past, which are overpaid and highly aggressive. Considering the fact that the key management team and executives have changed since then, management has told that they’ve employed a very high level of conservatism for the acquisition. During the recent earnings call, management said that the acquisition transaction was analysed against a recessionary scenario. Also, Caraustar had invested a lot to improve its assets, and the management has conducted a considerable amount of operational due diligence before the acquisition, by going through Caraustar's mill systems very carefully.

Another strong catalyst towards my upward bias is that insiders have increased their stake by 11.5% after when investors immediately sold the M&A news. The senior vice president of RIPS increased his stake by 124%, senior VP of FPS by 128%, and the CEO by 22% (further info can be found on Seeking Alpha). This sort of aggressive insider buying indicates that the management is very optimistic about the acquisition and confidence in the business going forward.

Relative Valuation and Key Metrics

Industry Average 2018 P/E (NYSE:TTM) - 17.6x vs 11.2x

Industry Avg Forward 2019 P/E - 16.1x vs 10.8x

Industry Avg Forward 2020 P/E - 14.7x vs 9.7x

Price Target: $48.62 (13x FY 2019 EPS $3.74)- I have used the lowest P/E over the last 5-years, which is 40% lower than containers and packaging industry’s lowest 5-year P/E and 55% below GEF’s average 5-year P/E. I used a conservative estimate to account for the risk around steel/aluminium tariffs, a decline in containerboard price and risks in regards to the integration of the acquired company- Caraustar Industries.

From the table above, I have picked GEF’s closest competitors operating in the Containers and Packaging Industry. The EPS estimates for 2019 and 2020 are based on average analyst estimates (data taken from Thomson Reuters). Comparing the current and forward P/E, GEF definitely looks undervalued relative to the industry average.

Looking at the key ratios, GEF’s 5-year EBITDA margin growth is at 10.18% along with a strong and steady rise in all the operating, profitability and efficiency ratios (Further info can be found on Morningstar.com). Over the past five years, GEF’s financial leverage ratio has declined from 3.20 to 2.88. It indicates that the management prioritises on deleveraging, which is a good indication. Lastly, GEF has been paying consistent dividends over the past 10 years, yielding around 3.5% on a 5-year average. The current annual dividend yield is at 4.30%, yielding higher than the industry average- 2.25% and the S&P 500- 2.09%. The metrics are highly attractive for a dividend paying company besides allocating cash for Capex and other growth opportunities.

Closing remarks

The market is overly pessimistic about the acquisition. I believe that management's expectations in regards to realising synergies from the acquisition are realistic and achievable based on favourable industry trends. Management’s goal to improve the PPS business and a positive long term outlook for the RIPS and FPS segments should support GEF's earnings to stabilise in 2019 and 2020. Based on these factors, the stock should appreciate by 20% in 10 - 15 months, potentially trading at around $48.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I initiated a position in the stock on Feb 20th, 2019, at $40.62 and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.