Electronic Arts: Domination Continues

Investment Thesis

Electronic Arts' (EA) Apex Legends remains the key potential growth driver through 2019, followed by the launch of Anthem, a title that has thus far met expectations. Innovation remains above and beyond the extent seen in traditional competitors, and the sector-wide dip provides an attractive entry point for investors.

Background of Electronic Arts

Founded in mid-1982 by Harvard graduate Trip Hawkins, Electronic Arts today is a behemoth of the gaming industry. The firm is credited with creating the first large scale development teams and pioneering how complex software-based games are made. Since then, it has undergone a roller coaster ride, as the chart below indicates:

(Google Finance, 2019)

The last two decades have propelled the company forward with renowned titles, from FIFA Football and Madden NFL in sports to Battlefield, Need for Speed, and The Sims franchises. More recently, the launch of Anthem and Apex Legends show a break away from the reliance on traditionally established franchises and IP and the willingness to innovate to stay on trend in an ever-changing environment.

A Tumultuous Decade

It is now squarely a decade ago that EA was at $17.50 per share during the last financial crisis, and it has since outperformed most major indexes during the subsequent 10 years. Much of 2018 and the start of 2019 have seen increased volatility with shares now standing at ~$100. Recent sector-wide dips provide an excellent short- to mid-term entry point (in the author's opinion). EA continues to maintain a well-defined moat of titles while innovating via Apex Legends and to a lesser degree Anthem.

Growth Prospects

In terms of the macro environment, the wider industry for gaming is set to see continued double-digit annual increases for the foreseeable future. In terms of context, the overall gaming industry has doubled in size between 2014 and 2020 based on data provided by market intelligence firm Newzoo.

(Newzoo, 2018)

This provides optimism for what may otherwise be considered as a stagnant year for most major game developers and publishers.

Further headwinds in the form of short-term revenue declines continue to adversely impact investor sentiment, providing a broadly favourable entry point for mid- to long-term investors at current pricing levels. Seeking Alpha is reporting 19% drops in sales for January 2019 based on market research carried out by NPD Group and this is in line with the statement above (Seeking Alpha 2019). This is offset by the latest data released in February indicating a 4% YoY growth rate, climbing to $1.05bn according to the NPD Group (Seeking Alpha 2019).

In short, the industry remains highly attractive for its growth potential, which remains relatively untapped across much of Asia. Western companies will continue to seek market share throughout Asia, indicative of the upside potential of an audience measured in billions of people.

Author's View on Electronic Arts

The short-term issues fundamentally provide a more attractive entry point for video game stocks across the sector at the time of writing. This is true for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Electronic Arts, and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) among others.

There has been a shift towards increasing resources being utilised on "quality games" by Electronic Arts and this is becoming apparent with the success of Apex Legends and the high praise from media outlets pre-release of Anthem (and to a lesser extent, post-release), which underwent a free-to-play demo prior to its full launch in recent months. Initial results indicate Anthem leading the sales charts with a strong launch.

In the author's opinion, both games are fun and in-line with the relative casualization and "pick up and play" factor that works so effectively in the current environment. This bodes well for future releases and, ultimately, long-term profitability for the company.

Recent performance at EA is highlighted by the lacklustre title pipeline at major competitors Activision Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive, perhaps increasing EA's short-term perception by investors as moving forward more quickly relative to competition - and this is largely a fair summary to make. Yet, this does discount to an extent the strong upcoming 2020 pipelines, most notably in terms of expectations for ATVI.

Intrinsic Risks & Opportunities

Anthem

Initially, Anthem was billed as an innovative new title to EA's line-up as the demo propagated the internet and garnered highly positive reviews from both grassroots and mainstream media. Created by the BioWare studio, the gaming community was optimistic despite the poor reception of previous release Mass Effect: Andromeda, this was after all the studio behind Dragon Age and a series of Star Wars titles that proved immensely successful.

However, post launch, the lack of both depth and content indicated the start of a U-turn, as reviews soured gamers became disappointed in the overall value and entertainment factor Anthem provides.

Anthem is likely to post considerably lower units sold than previous expectations suggested and is on track to become a quickly forgotten lacklustre title, of which we have seen numerous in recent years.

Apex Legends

Boasting 160,366 average Twitch viewers per channel and over 8,300 active streamers creating content, Apex Legends continues to perform exceptionally well in key metrics.

(Source: Twitter/Seeking Alpha, 2019)

Hitting the benchmark of 50m by March 4th, the growth, as charted above, remains on the higher end of the range set by investor sentiment in recent weeks. This provides growth catalysts in the form of in-game monetization, specifically, the season pass and cosmetics to create unique and varied character appearances in-game.

The runaway success of Apex Legends is leading to increased speculation as to the short- to mid-term value of this title for the wider EA group. The comparables to Fortnite indicate substantial potential.

Released in July 2017, Fortnite has since been played by 125m people and according to a LendEDU survey, 70% of players purchased in-game items averaging $85 lifetime spend (at present) per user (LendEDU, 2019). Current comparables by analyst Brian Nowak at Morgan Stanley continues to reaffirm a $1.3bn revenue upside to a 25m MAU count (Yahoo Finance 2019).

EA Sports

This segment of the group remains extremely lucrative and valuable to the company, from award-winning IP to a sustainable and exclusive business model, the catalogue of sports titles continues to meet wider investor expectations.

Moving ahead, a key risk to this segment is the ongoing transition to catering to a mobile-first gaming audience, notably in China. While EA has thus far avoided any "but you guys have phones, right?" gaffes, the mobile sector does not play into the core strengths of the firm, and external help via studios such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) may, ultimately, define EAs future in this space.

Financials

With a P/E in the low 20s, EA remains an expensive company compared to traditional fundamentals, but it has undertaken significant alignment during recent declines. The continued low interest rate environment provides a favourable support for equity prices globally, and should this continue for the foreseeable future, it would not be outlandish to consider many traditional sectors reaching price levels that are typically 15-20x earnings. This provides context to the relative value today of various gaming company stocks compared to historical levels and forms part of the basis for current price levels to be considered reasonable (EA 2019).

Adding circa $1bn to its net book value between 2017 Q3 and its 2018 comparable, in-line with the recent balance sheet strengthening seen at ATVI, this is a positive indicator of capacity for growth (including M&A activity) as well as an increased buyback spend of outstanding shares at rates that may be considered favourable moving through 2019. It is worth noting current price levels of privately-owned studios remain elevated compared to the recent declines in major public companies, and so issuing shares at current levels for acquisition activities remains against the long-term interest of shareholders and is unlikely to happen until a correction in private company valuations takes place (EA 2019).

Gross margins continue to be maintained at circa 73-75% across each quarter in-line with industry averages while revenues grow across most major segments of the business. Mobile, specifically, is projected to breach $200m net revenue in 2019 Q1 at $231m with substantially improved YoY growth prospects for the remainder of the year.

Free cash flow, as is inherent in much of the sector, is reliant on Q3 performance. This is projected at $933m, up from $825m on 2018 data points. It is worth reiterating the potential of Apex Legends as a source of free cash flow for the group; should optimistic projections hold true, the increase in FCF will have a material positive impact on full-year 2019 results (EA 2019).

(Source: EA 2019)

Conclusion

Overall, Electronic Arts remains in great shape. Apex Legends provides a material growth catalyst, whilst still unproven, could add a billion plus in aggregated additional value to the company. Compared to competitors, it remains innovative with an above-average pipeline of titles and a level of quality that is beginning to resonate with its key demographics in a favourable way.

This provides the foundation for continued optimism in EA moving through 2019 and into 2020. Important events to watch include the company's transition to serving mobile audiences across Asia, the continued domination of its key sports franchises, and the group's ability to repeat the (apparent) success of Apex Legends in other titles moving forward.

I remain long on EA and believe this is a reasonable entry point to buy-in given current market conditions.

To get real-time updates on new articles, follow me right here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.