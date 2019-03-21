AbbVie: Not A Swan, But A Steal At Its Current Price

The stock price has plenty of upside, and Abbvie has several years to act before things become critical. This stock warrants your attention.

While not exactly the picture of diversification, i believe ABBV presents an enticing investment at current valuation.

The time has come for me to look at, and present one of my favorite pharma stocks.

AbbVie (ABBV) is one of the world's most interesting manufacturer's of medicine due to its history and future prospects. Some may argue that it presents too much of a risk for investment given its limited diversification, even for a risk-tolerant dividend investor. I will argue in this thesis that AbbVie presents an appealing valuation opportunity, given the company's history and future potential, the troubles and headwinds of the company notwithstanding.

Read why I believe you should enter AbbVie as an investment, but not without understanding the risks involved in the stock.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

AbbVie - More than Humira?

AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) in 2013, marking its beginning as a standalone biopharma company. Its focus from this time was to be on the following 4 therapeutic areas.

Immunology

Oncology

Virology

Neuroscience

(Source: AbbVie 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference)

This focus is shown in the company's portfolio, where one drug, Humira (against, among other things, Arthritis) accounts for almost three-quarters of the company's annual profits. In total, the company has annual revenues of roughly $32B and sells its drugs to over 170 countries. However, only 35% of company sales are actually outside of the US.

Now, the company has an excellent history of revenues and profits. Let's take a look.

(Source: AbbVie 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference)

As we can see, both revenues and profit in terms of EPS has been stellar in terms of development since the company's inception in 2013, with quarterly dividend increases of 168%, significant share repurchases with a new program worth $5B recently announced, and almost 224% of shareholder return since its beginning as an independent company in 2013.

(Source: AbbVie 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference)

The above-shown dividend increases are some really amazing developments for shareholders of the original company's share at the introductory price.

AbbVie operates in the high-barrier industry of branded pharma, where it has operating margins of over 35%. This is an extremely cutthroat industry, however, where almost 85-90% of all researched drugs fail, and a successful drug like Humira can generate billions of dollars in safe income for years to come. (Source)

Humira, one of the most successful drug in the world for years on end, has secured AbbVie's income and provided the company the capital that they need to fund operations, dividend, CapEx and R&D for many years. Not only that, the drug enjoys patent protection in the US until 2023. As such, AbbVie will most likely continue to enjoy its extremely high margins for years to come - in the US, at least. In the EU, the drug lost patent protection last year, and biosimilars have/are already entered the market as of October 2018.

AbbVie's portfolio is more than Humira - and expanding

(Source: AbbVie 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference)

As we can see above, the company has multiple new Immunology drugs in the pipeline, with Risankizumab and Upadacitinib expected to launch in 5 and 7 indications respectively.

(Source: AbbVie 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference)

Similar planning can be seen in Oncology, where the coming portfolio has the potential to address more than 80% of the market concerning hematologic malignancies. The company already has a history with Imbruvica and Venetoclax, and the company's goal is the admirable ambition of treatment regimens free of chemotherapy using its portfolio of existing and upcoming medications.

(Source: AbbVie 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference)

The company is also heavily involved in Women's health, with their development of Elagolix against the horrible condition of endometriosis. Knowing a little bit about this condition gives me the background where I can say that this is indeed a very under-served area of the population.

Debt and Payout ratios

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

The companies safeties when it comes to payout ratio could be considered decent, with ratios below 50% both in terms of EPS and FCF. As we saw on earlier graphs, sales and EPS growth have been a tradition for the company during its 5-6 year lifespan, and the company has been an excellent generator of RoIC since its inception.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

In terms of debt, we're looking at some fairly decent numbers as well, although the company has recently returned from a distinct overleveraging situation and does still need to pay off quite a bit of debt. Net debt/capital is not exactly excellent, and the interest coverage is teetering on the brink of being just a tad too high in terms of operating income.

Now, the company's excellent history of growth and profit does not change the fact that pharma companies have a less predictable market/business model than most other companies. This is part of the reason I try to limit my exposure to these types of companies.

There are several reasons I choose exposure to this company in particular, which I will go through in a later portion of this article.

Numerous M&A's

AbbVie has used strategic mergers to expand its portfolio. In 2015, to mention the largest, they bought Imbruvica-owner Pharmacyclics, which many analysts believe could double or triple its sales until 2024 (Source). They acquired the company Stemcentrx for $10B, which unfortunately proved to be a dud when Rova-T, the drug included in the deal suffered major failures in clinical trials. Sales potential here was lowered significantly and the company had to take a grueling writedown hit.

So, AbbVie has made some excellent M&A's, and some rather terrible ones over the past few years. This wraps the small introduction of this pharma company that, in my view, represents one of the better ones on the market.

A quicker than-usual presentation - moving on to challenges

The presentation for the company here was shorter than usual, as I felt that what needs to be said, has been said. AbbVie is what it seems to be. A pharma stock with an excellent history, albeit too dependant on one medication/drug. What we need to look at are the negatives and challenges here, to get a picture of what this company is facing.

One thing at a time.

Regulatory risks

It can't have escaped any investors attention that American politicians are set to crack down on the pharma segment and pharma companies, trying to reduce the prices that their American customers are paying for drugs. (Source)

These proposals, specifically (currently) Trumps 2020 budget proposal, has caused the drug industry to retaliate verbally, reminding us a little of what happened when Obama tried something similar.

The early and heated quarrels between drug makers and the administration highlight the uphill battle the administration’s new plan faces as it moves through a long regulatory process. President Obama’s previous attempt to make sweeping changes to the way Medicare pays for drugs administered in doctors’ offices fell apart amid similar industry complaints. (Source)

Trump has proposed decreasing reimbursement for physicians, looser regulation for the making of biosimilars, and allowances for Medicaid in terms of price negotiations and similar things. All of these things spell danger for the pharma industry and the companies therein, especially a company like AbbVie who relies on a small number of drugs, that are being targeted by these political measures. The risk here is not small.

The reasoning for this regulatory crackdown are numerous, but the fact is that we're facing something we haven't before. The retirement of the baby boomers and the aging population, in general, represents a problem that needs to be addressed. Previously, it might have been possible for lobbyists and pharma companies to brush this aside through various means, including political handholding, but I don't think pharma can escape this battle without some sort of regulatory change, simply due to the budget impact of this demographic change. Countries like the US won't be able to afford it.

The question becomes - What will this change look like? The high margins of the industry make the pharma companies an excellent target for politicians, and should Medicaid/Medicare negotiation of any kind be in the books, companies like AbbVie are looking at some serious margin compression.

Reliance on one specific drug that's already set to expire

The company's reliance on Humira as more than half of their profits, in fact almost three-quarters of the company's profit, is one of Abbvie's most obvious Achilles heels. It represents the biggest risk for this company, and one of the biggest risks in my thesis.

Not only does AbbVie still rely majorly on Humira, but one of their intended engines for future growth, Rova-T, failed so spectacularly that it cut the company's growth prospects from 15% earnings growth to 10% earnings growth thanks to this one drug alone, according to FactSet Research. That's the situation you get when 3/4th of your sales comes from one drug. It makes long-term earnings growth incredibly volatile and hard to predict well.

AbbVie places its long-term hopes on two drugs, in particular, Risa and Upa. Both of these are slated to receive FDA approval this year (2019). Now, the key word is "expected" - as in, they haven't fully yet. Should they be approved and things go as the company expects, it could enjoy annual sales of $10B-$12B on drugs that have shown to be superior to the slowly-fading Humira.

Again, the key here is that the company expects this. We don't know if this will materialize. Until it does, the company has one drug representing ~70% of profits.

This makes this company not only risky but hard to value

Other contributors have written AbbVie articles where they point to the company's already-existing knowledge of patent and protection expiration for Humira. This is true, they know. They've known for a while.

Unfortunately, this makes using historical growth patterns and valuations dicey. Even my own valuation analysis, which I will do in later portions of this article, needs to be extremely conservative due to this fact. AbbVie, on paper, is a rock-solid company that's delivered double-digit rates of growth annually since its inception.

But this is due to Humira and circumstances that may not repeat.

To expect the company to continue doing this because it has done so before and says it has drugs in the pipeline, I believe that would be foolhardy. Good management track record and history only goes so far - and it doesn't go as far as that.

This company's fate, until it actually has profit and revenue replacements for Humira, is strictly tied to Humira. With biosimilars already in the EU Market in the form of the following drugs.

(Source: BiosimilarDevelopment)

The company's initial estimate of 20% sales loss for Humira in the EU market was, as such, categorically over-optimistic. The company needs to revise this. This also provides an indicator of what will happen when biosimilars arrive in the US market, the company's expectation of future Humira-sales notwithstanding.

I'm going to keep piling on here.

Biosimilars are coming - and their target is the industry's generous margins

Biosimilars targeting Humira isn't the only thing here, as we can see on the list above. The fact is that the US FDA approved biosimilar drugs to Myrimoz in the USA, specifically one biosimilar from Novartis (NVS). American drugmakers can pretty much expect that the EU market is going to be rife with biosimilars in most every segment from now on. They need to compete on different terms, with different margins. They already have these expectations, as US drug prices are vastly more expensive than the EU - however, my estimation is that they can revise these margin expectations downward even further as a result of these changes and increased regulatory pressure.

The pressure isn't just coming in the US - it's coming in the EU as well. The EU, unlike the US, doesn't have a large, overarching government you can lobby in the same way you do the USA. It makes it infinitely more complex and, as a direct result, less profitable.

Buying drugs and M&A's are risky - even riskier than in other businesses

The failure in Stemcentrx (I'm going to call it a failure due to the trial failures, future profit potential notwithstanding) highlights industry risks specific to pharma companies like AbbVie. The company bought Stemcentrx and Rova-T for $10B, and it looks like the drug is only going to bring in a small portion of the initially expected profits. As a result of this transaction, AbbVie's leverage went to one of the highest levels in the industry.

AbbVie has taken a $4.6B write-down in this transaction to date.

What if this happens again, in another M&A? The company has said that it's not actively looking, but would only be interested in another "blockbuster drug" such as Humira if it comes to questions of M&A. However, as we can see in a deal like this, the company believed that it had a blockbuster drug when it came to Rova-T. So much so that they wrote a check for 10 billion greenbacks.

It failed to materialize as the company expected. Now, imagine this happened 2-4 years from now, as Humira was slated to receive competition even within its biggest market. The protection is the only thing currently keeping this from happening - It's not a pretty picture.

Alright - enough hammering the risks home - what are the positives?

Those are quite a few risks we have going on here, and I can tell you they'll keep resurfacing when I reach the valuation portion of my AbbVie-thesis. However, for now, we're in for positives - and they're a few.

Management and company is diamond-grade.

Richard Gonzales has lead AbbVie since it split from Abbott Labs, and has 42 years of proven track record in the pharmacy industry (all of them previously at ABT). Management and investors/shareholders have trust in this man, and given the ABBV track record, they should. Where AbbVie have had M&A failures and perhaps been overly optimistic how Humira biosimilars would be expected in Europe, they've also executed an above-average rate of successful acquisitions.

Not only that, AbbVie as a company has an above-average rate of trial successes and R&D in terms of winning approval and reaching the market. There is a good reason to place a degree of trust in management here, and perhaps give them the benefit of the doubt in spite of the looming storm clouds on the horizon.

Humira replacements while not yet completely finished, are promising

I wrote about the company's Risa and Upa-expectations for 2019 and how these couldn't yet be included in the company's numbers because, as a fact, the approval is not completely finished, and the indication expansions are not yet done. To include these as if they were is, because of this, wrong.

However, trials have shown above-expectation remission rates for Upa, and Risa seems to be one of the most promising medicines against psoriasis that we've seen. My point here is that despite taking AbbVie's coming drug pipeline as just that - the coming drug pipeline, there is strong promise in the drugs that AbbVie expects to replace Humira's sales.

In fact, as we've seen during the initial part of the article, the pipeline in all areas can be characterized as quite promising. Even by conservative standards and adjusting for the analyst expectations of Rova-T failures, adjusting future sales, AbbVie expects non-Humira sales to amount to $32B at the point when the protection expires in 2025. This would drop the overrepresentation in sales from a deadly 65%+ to a mere rough quarter of sales. Now, mind that this is still quite a high ratio, but it's far healthier than current ones and may give the company a fighting chance to continue on its quest for annual growth and returns for us investors.

AbbVie characterizes key assets as Imbruvica, Venclexta, Mavyret, Zinbryta, Rova-T, Elagolix, Upa and Risa. This excludes Humira. I consider the management focus upon diversifying Humira sales into the above-mentioned new and other drugs in the company's lineup as promising and something that we, given the company's track record, can feel somewhat comfortable with.

The Dividend is safe, and prospects for growth look good

Despite the mentioned risks, pharma sales within companies in themselves are usually quite safe thanks to the above-average margins of this industry. Even some margin pressure from regulation and biosimilars won't immediately deteriorate things here, and given AbbVie's low payout ratio and the roughly 4-6 years, until Humira patents expire, this gives both the company and us as investors some room to breathe, and grow. We must also remain that over two-thirds of Humira sales are generated in the US.

AbbVie has also cut deals with companies like Novartis, Amgen (AMGN), Samsung Biocepsis, and Mylan (MYL) (Source). The aims of these deals are patent protection and royalty fees on biosimilar sales, and also results in little or no Humira competition within the U.S until 2023 at the earliest.

(Source: BioPharmaDive)

The only company still active in terms of lawsuits is Boehringer Ingelheim, who seems unwilling to back down or reach a settlement in these terms.

All of these things mean that the Dividend, and potential dividend growth prospects, can be deemed as safe albeit at a lower level than before. And with these deals, even if Humira sales drop, AbbVie's earnings and cash flow won't drop like a rock because of it.

In short, Abbvie's dividend is not at risk of being cut. SimplySafeDividends agrees with this assessment and gives the company a rating of 65/100, marking it as 'safe'.

Let's move onto the most important area of the thesis.

Valuation

We can establish the fact that there are reasons for the company's drop in share price. We can also confirm that yes, AbbVie does have excellent yield, but there's a reason for that as well.

Let me preface this valuation by saying that the pharma industry is extremely complex. The R&D and trial/approval process for a drug can take as much as ten years. In this respect, they're quite similar to the aviation industry, which takes about that time to develop and build a new airplane or aviation product.

I also don't think we can, due to the increased amount of future potential risk, consider historical valuations, growth or returns as relevant as in some other company's cases. The fact that AbbVie is tied to Humira is a core concept in this thesis.

So. Valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Now, this looks pretty damn good. My own cost basis for the stock is alongside this level of ~$79.8, and I'm pretty pleased with that. It's not a massive position, representing about 0.32% of the total portfolio value. I'm willing to increase this, provided we get some excellent purchasing opportunities.

At a blended P/E-ratio of ~10.0, AbbVie is obviously undervalued by these metrics. Let's dig a bit.

AbbVie has historically been traded at a P/E-ratio of 14.5, but because of previous arguments, I consider even this valuation to hold too much of a premium in relation to the aforementioned risks. As such, I'm going to forecast the company at a blended P/E ratio of ~12. I believe this goes some way in offsetting the Humira/industry-related risks the company suffers from and will suffer from in the future.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even at my conservative, and some would say hostile valuation metrics, the stock still manages to deliver market-beating returns, using growth the growth expectations from 8-15 analysts until 2022. 17.78% returns for this stock is in no way bad. Now, using P/E's of 14-15, we obviously get returns above 20%, but I would consider this a best-case assessment, and I try to be more conservative to offset your, my readers, risk.

The stock shows equal undervaluation in terms of other metrics

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Other metrics, such as P/EBITDA, show equally appealing valuation opportunities. There is no arguing that even using conservative growth/future valuation metrics, we're looking at an appealing opportunity in terms of purchase.

I believe there are few arguments to be made in the valuation portion (there are simply a lot of unknowns/future potentialities), so I will close with this graph, showing EBIT for the company historically.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

ABBV has been an excellent generator of returns for its investors since its split from ABT back in 2013. It trades at an appealing valuation - making the valuation portion of this article and thesis a positive.

Wrapping this up.

AbbVie, to me, is not a Sleep-Well-At-Night Stock (NYSEARCA:SWAN). I believe any characterization of a pharma company relying on singular medications to generate three-quarters of its current annual profit is wrong/flawed. Nor is AbbVie a risk-free stock with amazing, guaranteed return potential.

AbbVie is a company that depends on comparatively few drugs/medication, even with its new pipeline. This also goes a long way to explain its higher yield in relation to Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Novartis and other drug companies. The risk is simply higher.

However, AbbVie is an excellent company with a stellar record, that's spun off from another excellent company (Abbott Labs), and the company has ways of addressing every single concern levied against is. Every issue, every risk, every concern that the investor, such as myself may have, the company has an answer to.

Too dependant on Humira? Well, it's in the process of diversifying and lessening the importance of the drug.

Debt? It's deleveraging at a fairly acceptable rate.

Biosimilars in the US and abroad? Well, they've already cut deals with the major developers of these biosimilars, and are competitively pricing Humira where it needs competitive pricing.

The industry is targeting margins? Frankly, AbbVie has operating/profit margins to where the company can handle some margin erosion without suffering too much ill effect from it.

So what differs my view from other AbbVie bulls?

My recommendation comes with a finger of warning. As I don't consider this stock a risk-free investment or SWAN, I would argue that you must exercise caution when investing in AbbVie. I believe it fair to say that AbbVie and other companies have not faced this sort of pressure from the industry before.

You should not have an exposure above 3% of portfolio value to this stock - that is my belief. My personal preference is no more than 1%.

Still, given the company's record, valuation and potential rate of return even with very conservative estimates/metrics, this rates AbbVie a "Buy" in my book.

Recommendation

At this price and any price below $80/ratio of blended P/E 10.0, I rate AbbVie a 'BUY'. This recommendation comes with a cautionary finger, however, and I do recommend some defensive thinking when it comes to this investment.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AMGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.