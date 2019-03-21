Steelcase Shows Continued Outperformance

To it, I project the company's fair value is around $19.80 per share, higher by 6.5% from current prices and higher by 4.2% than my previous fair value estimate.

As the company outperformed my original expectations for the year, I believe multiple catalysts are set to keep the company churning in fiscal 2020.

I first wrote about Steelcase (SCS) in October of 2017 as a promising player in the office furniture space, in which the company has a leading market share position. They've come a long way since and have returned 31.5% on the original investment when you include dividend reinvestments, easily outpacing the overall market return of around 10%.

I initiated the company with a $19.00 per share fair value price target and the company nearly reached it in early October of 2018 as they reported better than expected earnings and operating environment. A market turndown followed, causing the company to lose much of those gains but is performing well after their most recent report, up around 6.4%.

Well, here we are once again, the company just reported a solid quarter to cap off the year and is projecting meaningful growth to both their top and bottom lines in 2020 as office spaces, businesses and office-sharing demand continues its solid pace of growth.

In my first article I expected the company to report fiscal 2019 sales of $3.1 billion and EPS of $0.93, which they subsequently surpassed by posting revenues of $3.4 billion and EPS of $1.05 (including $11 million in pension charges and an offsetting reduced tax rate). I expected the company to report fiscal 2020 sales of $3.3 billion and EPS of $1.12 and they now expect sales of $3.65 billion and EPS of $1.28.

(Source: Money.net, company filings)

As the company generated a meaningful part of their revenue growth from large US customers, the costs of sales were higher due to higher material costs (primarily due to trade tariffs), labor costs and other overhead and they expect expenses to rise slightly in the upcoming year and margins to roughly stay the same.

Catalysts

One key catalyst beyond the Americas business segment is the operating environment in the EMEA region where both organic business conditions are slightly improving but also Brexit-related business output in countries like Germany and France are on the rise as a result of businesses moving over from the UK. The company recorded a 17.7% growth rate in sales from the region in fiscal 2019 and given growth projections and operating environment friendliness with continued low rates boosting businesses, the company should expect this growth rate to continue. This can, however, be slightly offset by new business spending cooling down in some North American regions as interest rates move higher and the Oil & Gas related manufacturing boom subsides as OPEC nations begin to lift output restrictions. Nonetheless, a continued higher growth rate in the EMEA region, even as some business in North America cools down, can provide the company with a fairly comfortable operating environment in fiscal 2020.

Some competitive catalysts persist as well. Even though the company operates in a highly competitive environment where they and companies like Herman Miller (MLHR), HNI (HNI), Knoll (KNL) and a slew of private shops continue to fight for market share, they've managed to hold on to the number one spot for a while now, based off market revenues.

(Source: Company earnings presentation slides)

The company expects office, education and healthcare construction to be the primary catalysts for growth moving forward and continues to expect to remain in the number one market share position in the coming years. (As evident by future revenue growth rates by the company and their competitors).

Balance Sheet

The company issued $450 million in unsecured notes in January of 2019 to mature $250 million of debt, among a boost to investments, which carried a higher interest rate of 6.375%. The new debt holds an interest rate of 5.6%, which is set to save the company almost $2 million in interest expense per year. Overall, the company is expected to pay $27 million in interest expense in the coming year, which is well within their ability given they are expected to generate roughly $150 million in operating cash flows for the year. The company holds $487 million in debt as of their latest financial report.

Beyond their longer term debt change, the company has total cash and cash-surrender value of company-owned life insurance policies of $417 million, of which $261 million in is cold hard cash. As the company generates around $100 million of free cash flow (excluding some investing-related charges in the past year), their $65 million dividend payment and $27 million in interest expense is well managed into the new fiscal year. The company's reduction of inventory is a good sign as they enter the new year with new designs and demand streams, which means they are not stuck with old inventory which will hurt margins.

Valuing Steelcase

For fiscal 2020, analysts expect the company to slightly beat their EPS expectations and report $1.32 alongside sales of $3.66 billion. This represents an EPS growth rate of 25% and a sales growth rate of 7.5%. For fiscal 2021, the company's EPS is expected to grow 14% to $1.50 and sales are projected to increase around 4% to $3.8 billion.

It's understandable that the company would experience a slightly lower growth rate moving forward given their high market share and the market only growing around 5% through 2021, so this can hinder some valuation metrics.

I believe that given the company's solid balance sheet, high cash position and healthy free cash flow generating abilities, as well as somewhat underutilized cost cutting abilities that a 15x multiple on fiscal 2020 earnings fairly values Steelcase. This presents a fair value of $19.80 per share, which is 4.2% higher than my previous valuation of the company and around 6.5% higher than they are trading at in pre-market after their quarterly report. (Up ~6.4% to $18.60 per share).

Conclusion

Steelcase is in an industry often overlooked because of the lower growth rate and their already-high market share, but the fact that the company has been able to capitalize off the rise in demand from key industry sectors positions them well for the growth expected in the EMEA and other global regions.

As they've continued to actively evaluate more means to cut costs throughout the years, they're in a prime position to continue and improve overall margins into the future even if some discounting hurts product margins alongside higher cost of sales as raw material and labor costs rise.

Overall, as the company is expected to report rising sales in fiscal 2020 and 2021 alongside a significant boost in EPS due to lower tax rate, cost cuts and debt refinancing, I am neutral to bullish on the company's year ahead from a price action point of view.

Given that the company is trading higher by 6.4% in pre-market after their financial report yesterday, hitting only 6.5% under my price target, I wouldn't be jumping in an investment if I wasn't already in one. I believe this company is a solid hold and their 3.1% yield (or ~4% if entered at my initial coverage price of $14.65) is a good base for any declines they may experience as global trade markets remain volatile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.