Grain Markets Remain Mixed And Rangebound As U.S.-China Trade Talks, The Economy, And Weather Weigh On The Minds Of Traders

CBOT wheat remains at a near 20-cent premium to KCBT wheat suggesting many investors remain on the sidelines with a wait and see approach.

Investment Thesis

From a just a pure weather perspective, wheat, corn, and soybean are buys, but given all of the other uncertainties surrounding the grain market, the risks are too great. Therefore, if you are an investor, it’s best to remain on the sidelines until things become a bit clearer.

Weather fundamentals are improving grain prices but other issues limit greater upside

Soybean’s May futures contract finished slightly up $0.02 to $9.06. Corn finished nearly flat up only 0.25 cents to $3.715. May Chicago SRW futures gained 8.25 cents to $4.6475 with May Kansas City HRW futures adding 8.25 cents to $4.44, resulting in a 20-cent premium CBOT to the KCBT.

MGEX’s Hard Red Spring Wheat continues to shine with the May contract finishing up $0.62 to $5.714.

Teucrium wheat (WEAT) was the biggest winner of the day finishing the trading day up 1.13% or $0.06 to $5.38. Teucrium corn (CORN) finished the trading day flat, just up $0.02 or 0.11% to $15.74. Teucrium soybean (SOYB) was the only of the three to finish the day down 0.37% or $0.06 to $16.11.

Grains remain mixed this morning with corn up 0.57%, wheat down 0.73%, and soybeans down 0.10%. Figures 1 and 2 below are charts of the Corn and Soybeans Front-month Futures Contract price trend over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Source: Investing.com

Floodwaters over the Midwest and Plains continue to cause rail and river transportation issues and could potentially slow this upcoming planting season. The weather pattern will remain dry over the next 7 days across the flood-ravaged area of the Midwest and Plains before turning wetter in the 8-14 day timeframe. Figure 3 below is a precipitation outlook across the U.S. over the next 14 days. Areas in yellow indicate below or drier than normal conditions while areas in green indicate wetter than normal conditions.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

The next storm system that will impact the corn/soybean belt will be March 28-30. Rain will be the primary precipitation that will impact these areas but cannot rule out the chance for some light snow across the northwestern parts of the corn and soybean belts. This includes Kansas (winter wheat country), eastern Nebraska, Iowa, southern Minnesota, Wisconsin, and northern Illinois as cold enough air could penetrate these locations that would support snow during this timeframe. Figure 4 below is a depiction from the 06z GFS model March 29, 2019 of the next organized storm system that's poised to impact the middle of the nation in the March 28-30th timeframe.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Looking further out into the future, I’m concerned that the cooler waters off the west coast of the United States could enhance the subtropical jet stream and ultimately create an active (wet) weather pattern from California into the heavily flood impacted areas of the Plains and Midwest, particularly the northwestern parts of the corn and soybean belts this spring. This cooler water development off the west coast could signal a bad sign for these areas and its development is something worth monitoring in the days/weeks ahead. Figure 5 below is a image of the global sea surface temperature anomalies. This image highlights areas of warmer than normal conditions and an area off the west coast of the U.S. of cooler than normal waters. The green arrow on the map represents the storm track that we could see this spring. This could be troublesome for the already hard hit areas of the Plains and Midwest.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts - Weather supports but traders need to remain cautious until U.S.-China trade talks become clearer

Overall, fundamentals are improving especially from the weather front. However, given all of the other issues such as the economy and the US-China trade negotiations, the risk is too high to confidently buy into this market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.