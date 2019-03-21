Activision Blizzard Is Circling The Wagons

Blizzard has issues and while Diablo Immortal is a step in the right direction, players don't seem happy with the upcoming mobile game.

Over most of the last five years, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was viewed as almost a requisite buy in the gaming industry.

The last six months have been a very different story.

The company that seemed to be an automatic buy has lost the market’s favor as projections for 2019 didn’t live up to some expectations. Investors are faced with two possibilities. The first is that Activision Blizzard stock ran too far and too fast and the shares needed a reset period. The other option is the company’s business model is broken and the shares are dead money. The truth likely lays somewhere between the two conclusions.

Signs of life?

There are two recent developments that may give Activision investors some hope. First, the company is getting ready to release Call of Duty Mobile this summer. This franchise is one of the most popular and enduring from Activision. The company will make the app free to play and offer Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and Free-For-All modes. Activision describes the offering as, “the definitive, first person action experience in a new mobile title with incredible graphics and visceral Call of Duty gameplay.”

One of the challenges facing Call of Duty Mobile is the adaptation of first person shooters to a touch screen. On Google Play, you have to get all the way to the number 40 app before you find PUBG Mobile as the highest ranked shooting game. On the iTunes App Store, the highest rated shooter is Fortnite at number 9. Outside of Fortnite, there isn’t another similar shooter game in the top 100 apps. Call of Duty might break through, but getting players to adopt a shooter game without a physical controller is still a significant uphill climb.

The second development that suggests Activision could see better days is that one of the company’s directors recently made a significant purchase of the company’s stock. As Peter Lynch once said, there are many reasons for a director to sell shares, but they only buy shares for one reason … they expect the price to go up.

Director Peter Nolan paid $4.3 million for 100,000 shares at an average price of $42.95 per share. Prior to this purchase, he reportedly owned 7,455 shares, 1,638 restricted stock units, and 54,792 shares through a trust. When a director commits to increasing his shares of the company by over 156%, that is a significant vote of confidence. The fact that investors can buy at a price less than 10% above where the director acquired his shares suggests a decent entry point.

Signs of trouble

“Bungie is one of the premier studios in our industry and we are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to work with their talented team over the next decade.” This was a comment by Thomas Tippl COO of Activision when discussing the tie-up between Activision and Bungie back in 2010.

To say that things changed over the years is an understatement. One of the most important franchises for Bungie is Destiny. As recently as 2016, Activision praised Bungie saying, “Destiny continues to have a large a committed audience.” By 2017, Activison was at it again praising Destiny 2. The company commented, “Activision had 55 million MAUs … driven by the successful launches of Call of Duty: WWII and Destiny 2.” In addition, Activision said, “Destiny 2 was the second-highest-grossing console game in North America for the year.”

At the end of 2018, Bungie reportedly received a $100 million investment from NetEase. Some have argued that after this investment, Bungie’s relationship with Activision became strained. Whether it is fully accurate or not, reports suggest that Bungie was working for the fans of the Destiny franchise, while Activision was pushing for regular releases and profits. By the beginning of 2019, Activision announced it would be splitting with Bungie.

The fallout from this split will cost investors in two ways. First, whether Destiny was or wasn’t performing as expected, this removes the franchise and any future releases from Activision’s financials. Second, and possibly more importantly, there are a host of lawsuits being brought against Activision.

The lawsuits essentially center around the Bungie split and whether Activision informed its shareholders accurately about the situation. Law firms and shareholder rights groups apparently feel they have a case. The Schall Law Firm, Klein Law Firm, Rosen Law Firm, and more are essentially alleging the same thing … Activision made false or misleading statements pertaining to the Bungie franchise. Whether these lawsuits end up in court, are settled, dismissed, or otherwise, Activision cannot afford the distraction, cost, and negative attention these motions bring.

A Blizzard of issues

Beyond the Bungie split, the Blizzard part of Activision seems to have multiple challenges. First, Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime and the company’s former CFO left. The reasons for these departures may be connected to spending. A former staffer said, “We are being told to spend less at every corner because we have no new IP.” This makes sense, yet has to be disheartening to loyal Blizzard players. Games like World of Warcraft (WOW) have been around for more than a decade, yet the decline in WoW users has been a relative constant.

When it comes to Overwatch, the game is beset by Fortnite, PUBG, Call of Duty Blackout, and more. Prior to the rise of the battle royale mode, Overwatch seemed to dominate the shooter genre. On the one hand, Overwatch just added a new character Baptiste. On the other hand, pro players of Overwatch seem to have found a winning strategy that led to predictable outcomes before this addition.

One of Blizzard’s other big franchises is Diablo. Though the traditional game has a loyal following, mobile game development suggests additional issues. Players were not quiet about their displeasure about Diablo Immortal (Diablo’s mobile game). The video game’s trailer on YouTube received 2.9 million views in three days. On the surface this would sound good, yet the views resulted in over 430,000 dislikes versus just 16,000 likes.

Players voiced displeasure saying they aren’t against a mobile Diablo game but have “been waiting for far too long for another Diablo 3 expansion or better yet, Diablo 4”. To this point, and in the wake of the Bungie split, Activision is focusing on its more important franchises. In the last conference call, Coddy Johnson COO said the company expected, “the number of developers working on Call of Duty, Candy, Overwatch, Warcraft, Hearthstone and Diablo to increase in aggregate by approximately 20% over the course of the coming year.”

Diablo 3 was released way back in 2012 and though expansion packs have come since, players are still waiting for Diablo 4. According to sources, Diablo 4 is likely a few years away. In addition, Diablo Immortal isn’t available yet. According to the company’s site it is, “coming soon to the App Store for iPhone". Users who are on Android are being asked to "pre-register on Google Play.”

At the core of Blizzard’s issues may be something that is relatively simple for Activision to fix. Blizzard needs to expand its most popular games to more players on more platforms. Even with its challenges, Diablo may show investors the future for the Blizzard division.

Diablo will soon have games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and mobile. If we look at Blizzard’s other games, there are holes that leave certain gamers outside the circle. Overwatch could challenge Fortnite and others, but with the game on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, what about mobile gamers? Hearthstone is available on PC and mobile, but what about the major consoles? Arguably Blizzard’s most important franchise, World of Warcraft, is only available on PC and Mac. Admittedly, World of Warcraft requires the Blizzard Battle.net desktop application to play, yet what about PS4 or Xbox players? Is there no option for Blizzard to create a subscription for mobile players?

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is already addressing these issues among its most popular games. Madden is already available across multiple platforms. Star Wars Battlefront treats console gamers, and Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is a highly rated mobile game. If Blizzard wants to grow its business significantly, expanding its most important franchises to more players is a critical step.

A different kind of Blackout

The namesake of Activision is the Call of Duty franchise. Each annual release of the game is talked about with great anticipation and its sales figures are closely watched. The 2019 version of Call of Duty should come from Infinity Ward as Activision moves in a predictable fashion between different development companies.

One significant concern is the last two versions from this same studio were met with less than enthusiastic response. Call of Duty Ghosts never received a sequel and was largely panned. One reviewer said, “Ghosts never goes beyond the barest requirements for a sequel”. The game’s multiplayer mode was described as, “undercooked” and the campaign was called, “frozen.”

The more recent Infinity Ward release was Call of Duty Infinite Warfare. This game was reviewed negatively as well. One reviewer said, “by the time it came out the Call of Duty community was tired of double-jumping and wall-running and sci-fi stuff”.

The next game is expected to be a take-off on the Modern Warfare titles that received better reviews. From what we know, Infinity Ward will bring back a single player campaign, multiplayer, and Battle Royale as well. The Battle Royale mode will reportedly allow players to use some of the well-known heroes from Modern Warfare like Soap, Ghost, and Price. On the surface, this sounds like all the right moves, yet the game faces several unanswered questions.

First, how will a follow-up Battle Royale mode perform if it isn’t connected to Blackout from Call of Duty Black Ops 4? The reason games like Fortnite and the more recent hit Apex Legends continue to do so well is the expectation that these games are ongoing concerns. This brings us to the biggest question facing the next Call of Duty release. How do you convince players to pay $60 for a game when the battle royale mode isn’t connected to the prior version? Quite simply: you do not. Players who are invested in Blackout will likely have a hard time leaving their progress behind just because a new game is released.

Another challenge is the battle royale mode is about to get more crowded. Battlefield V Firestorm will be available March 25, bringing with it objectives for powerful weapons and, “17 types of vehicles, including tanks and towable cannons, a prototype helicopter, and even the coveted tractor”. Though Battlefield V sales haven’t lived up to expectations, Firestorm could turn this around. The key behind Battlefield V is Electronic Arts is looking at this as a “long-term service plan” instead of just an annual release.

The bottom line

Even after significant challenges over the last six months, Activision shares still fetch a forward P/E of more than 21 based on 2019 estimates. However, analysts expect just over 7% annual EPS growth in the next five years. What is also challenging is estimates for 2019 have been cut by 20% in just the last 90 days alone.

While some might see Activision’s focus on the company’s biggest games as a net positive, I see it as a long-term negative. By focusing efforts on existing games, Activision significantly decreases its ability to find and release new hit titles. If Electronic Arts put all of its eggs into existing franchises, a surprise hit like Apex Legends would have been challenging if not impossible to release.

Though EA carries a similar forward P/E to Activision, EA’s 5-year expected EPS growth rate is higher at 10%. In addition, EA is taking chances on new titles like Anthem and the upcoming Star Wars: Rise to Power. Apex Legends isn’t built into EA’s projections for this year yet has found early success. The bottom line is while Activision seems to be circling the wagons, EA seems to be expanding and taking risks. For long-term investors, EA seems like the better option.

