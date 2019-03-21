CVS: A Case To Buy Shares Now

Thecurrent valuation levels are below the company’s historical averages and providean attractive risk-adjusted point of entry to purchase shares.

The stock has traded down recently based on concerns of acquisition integration risk and margin compression.

The company closed its acquisition of Aetna acquisition in November of 2018 and plans to transform the way it interacts with customers.

Overview

CVS (CVS) appeared on my screen that narrows the list of possible companies to invest in from nearly 65,000 to 68. The company’s story is fairly complicated at the moment given the transformative acquisition of Aetna, but as I lay out below, the investment opportunity is compelling given the depressed valuation levels.

Note: I will frequently reference pro-forma metrics in this article, which means the metric has been calculated as if Aetna had been part of CVS for the periods shown.

Screening Process

I am a proponent of utilizing a screening process as it removes personal bias from the investment process. The screen does not take into account news headlines, talking heads on TV, or tips from your brother in law.

The key components to the screen are its two quantitative metrics: 1) unlevered free cash flow (UFCF) yield and 2) revenue growth rate.

UFCF yield is calculated as the average of the last five years’ cash unlevered free cash flows divided by the current enterprise value. In words, this metric shows the yield (think bond yield) an investor would receive if he / she bought the entire company and put its cash flows into his / her pocket (think clipping coupons).

But unlike a bond, companies have the opportunity to grow, which is why revenue growth is the second part of the screen. I use revenue growth in the screen as a proxy for growth in UFCF and then, through fundamental analysis, validate the stability and growth of UFCF.

The chart below shows how the screen works at each step in the process.

Company Overview & Forward Outlook

CVS is one of the largest integrated health care services company in the US. It operates with three primary business units 1) Pharmacy Benefit Management (“PBM”) Segment, 2) Retail / Long Term Care (“LTC”) Segment, and 3) Health Care Benefits Segment.

Although CVS is best known for its retail pharmacies, its largest division by revenue is its PBM Segment, which generated $134 billion of revenue in 2018, or 48% consolidated pro-forma revenue. Controlling 30% of the PBM industry’s market share, CVS is the largest PBM in the industry (source: Statista). The PBM segment serves mostly employer and insurance company customers and provides a full range of solutions, including pharmaceutical plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management services, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, and other pharmaceutical-related services. Analyst consensus estimates forecast that the PBM segment will grow ~3% for each of the next three years.

CVS’ second largest segment by revenue is the Retail / LTC Segment, which generated $84 billion in revenue in 2018, or 30% of consolidated pro-forma revenue. With nearly 10,000 stores across the country, CVS is the largest retail pharmacy in the US and controls nearly 25% market share (source: Statista). The retail part of the Retail / LTC Segment are the retail pharmacies we all know to be synonymous with the CVS name. These retail stores generate 75% of their revenue from the pharmacy and 25% of their revenue from the “front store” and other. The LTC part of this segment provides pharmacy services to skilled nursing, assisted living, and other long-term-care customers. Analyst consensus estimates forecast that the Retail / LTC Segment will grow ~4% for each of the next three years.

CVS’ third and newest segment is the Health Care Benefits Segment, which generated $61 billion of pro-forma revenue in 2018, or 22% of consolidated pro-forma revenue. Serving an estimated 38 million people, CVS is the sixth largest provider of health care benefits in the US and controls 3% market share (source: Statista). This segment is the Aetna business and provides a host of services including commercial & government medical plans, pharmaceutical services, and other specialty services. Analyst consensus estimates forecast that the Health Care Benefits Segment will grow ~3% for each of the next three years.

On a consolidated basis, analyst consensus estimates forecast CVS annual revenue, EBITDA, and EPS growth at ~4%, ~4%, and 6% for each of the next three years. The faster EPS growth is driven by operating leverage and realization of $750 million in synergies.

Source: Derived from CVS 2018 10-K and Aetna 2018 10-Q

Source: Derived from CVS 2018 10-K, Aetna 2018 10-Q and Aetna 2017 10-K

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation Research Report

Acquisitions

CVS’ acquisition history includes retail stores, healthcare-IT companies, and other types of healthcare services. CVS’ two major acquisitions were of Caremark in 2007 and Aetna in 2018.

The Caremark acquisition was transformational for the company at the time, essentially putting CVS into the PBM industry (prior to the Caremark acquisition, CVS generated an immaterial revenue from its PBM business). In 2006, Caremark generated $37 billion in revenue and $1.9 billion in EBITDA. CVS paid $21 billion for Caremark, an 11.1x multiple of EBITDA. This acquisition is widely seen as a winner for CVS. In 2018, the PBM Segment generated a resounding $134 billion in revenue and $5.4 billion in EBITDA.

On November 28, 2018, CVS completed its merger with Aetna and catapulted itself into the stratosphere of one of the largest healthcare companies in the country. The rationale for the merger was for the company to transform the customer experience that would improve engagement, improve health outcomes, and lowers overall costs.

The Aetna acquisition is transformational for the company, creating a brand-new business segment for health benefits products and related services. For the TTM period ending 9/30/2018, Aetna generated $61 billion in revenue and $7.3 billion in EBITDA. CVS paid $78 billion (total transaction value) for Aetna, a 10.7x multiple of TTM EBITDA. The purchase price was financed through $53 billion in debt ($45 billion newly issued and $8 billion assumed from Aetna), cash on hand, and issuance of 274 million shares of CVS stock.

The combined company aims to simplify the healthcare experience for patient, improve consumer engagement, improve health outcomes, and lower the cost of care.

A key factor in improving customer engagement is for CVS to turn its retail store footprint into “HealthHUBs” where customers can receive a variety of health care services. The HealthHUBs will contain Minute Clinics, wellness studios, dietitians, and even respiratory therapists to help diagnose people with sleep apnea – one of the most under-diagnosed diseases in the US. You can view a brief video overview of these HealthHUBs from CNBC here.

The logic follows that improved customer engagement will naturally lead to improved healthcare outcomes as customers are more inclined to use CVS’ in-store services that focus on preventative care, overall health and wellness. As the overall health of CVS’ customer base improves from this increased engagement, total healthcare costs will decline (seeing a dietician and respiratory therapist is much less expensive than an emergency room visit following a cardiac arrest).

This plan makes sense to me, but CVS will have its hands full integrating this acquisition and making this strategy shift. Fortunately, the company has shown that it has successfully done so before.

Competitive Environment

The PBM industry is highly consolidated with 88% of the industry’s market share controlled by the top five providers (CVS, Express Scripts, OptumRx, Humana, and Medimpact Healthcare Services). Controlling 30% of the PBM industry’s market share, CVS is the largest PBM in the industry (source: Statista). PBMs compete primarily on the basis of access to retail networks and price negotiation with drug companies. Scale is important as it allows PBM providers to leverage their volume to secure price concessions from drug manufacturers. Over the last several years, the PBM industry has been under pressure to produce lower and more transparent pricing, which has led to modest declines in profit margins. A 2016 Barron’s article does a nice job of explaining the industry dynamics.

The retail pharmacy industry is highly consolidated with over 60% controlled by the top five providers (CVS, Walgreens (WBA), Express Scripts, Optum RX, and Walmart (WMT)). With nearly 10,000 stores across the country, CVS is the largest retail pharmacy in the US and controls nearly 25% market share (source: Statista). Retail pharmacies compete primarily on the basis of convenience and brand equity. CVS’ creation of the HealthHUBs aims to significantly differentiate from other retail pharmacies in providing additional services and an integrated health experience, rather than simply selling pharmaceuticals and “front-of-store” products. Scale is important as it 1) allows retailers to secure price concessions from PBMs and drug manufacturers and 2) provides customers a consistent and integrated experience across stores and geographies.

The health benefit industry is consolidated with 40% controlled by the top five providers (UnitedHealth (UNH), Anthem (ANTM), Humana (HUM), HealthCare Services Corp (HCSG), and Centene (CNC)). Serving an estimated 38 million people, CVS is the sixth largest provider of health care benefits in the US and controls 3% market share (source: Statista). Health benefits providers compete primarily on the basis of plan design, network access, and price. Scale is important as it allows health benefit providers 1) deep access to and 2) to secure price concessions from healthcare providers (i.e. hospitals).

A possible competitive threat comes from Amazon (AMZN), which began talks of selling pharmaceutical products through its website in late 2017 and entered the industry in earnest through its acquisition of PillPack in June of 2018. While the threat of Amazon looms large over many industries, it is worth remembering that mail-order pharmaceuticals have been around since the 1980s. I view Amazon’s entry into the space not as disruptive to the entire healthcare industry, but rather as a direct competitor to other mail-order pharma companies.

Another possible competitive threat comes from the joint venture of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK), and JP Morgan (JPM). The joint venture is called Haven and, according to its recently launched website, the company plans to“…address issues like making primary care easier to access, insurance benefits simpler to understand and easier to use, and prescription drugs more affordable.” Few details about Haven’s plans have been announced, but the healthcare industry’s stock prices (including CVS) have all been negatively affected by the news of this joint venture for fear that Haven will disrupt the current flows of revenue and profits.

There are a few things to keep in mind, however, is it relates to the industry and specifically to CVS. Regarding the industry, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JP Morgan together cover 1.2 million households, or approximately 3-4 million people. This is a drop in the bucket compared to the nearly 300 million people that are covered by traditional health insurers. If Haven does make changes that take revenue and profit out of the existing healthcare system, its impact will be muted given its small size. Regarding CVS, Haven mentions it wants to make “ prescription drugs more affordable”. Haven will likely target price concessions from multiple points in the supply chain (e.g. pharmaceutical manufacturers, wholesalers, PBMs, and retailers). I believe that the most fertile area for price concessions, and the likely focus of Haven, is from the pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Pharma manufactures (e.g. Pfizer) have gross profit margins around 80%. The other players in the supply chain operate with much thinner margins (wholesalers, PBMs and retailers have gross profit margins in the neighborhood of 15%-25%) and, thus, have less room to concede price.

Also, we know that there is significant price discrepancy between the prices charged for drugs in US as compared to other countries, which further supports the case of seeking price concessions from the drug manufacturers.

Revenue Growth

CVS has generated impressive historical growth rates on both a total revenue basis and an organic basis. CVS routinely makes acquisitions, so it is important to analyze the company’s organic growth in addition to total revenue growth.

Excluding acquisitions, CVS has posted strong organic growth rates in the mid to high single digits. This growth is driven by a strong health care industry and solid execution by CVS’ management team.

The chart below is CVS’ actual results. Aetna’s results are shown in separate lines and bars.

Source: S&P Capital IQ; Organic Growth is Estimated by Obolvest

Source: S&P Capital IQ; Organic Growth is Estimated by Obolvest

Profit Margin Profile

CVS’ gross profit margins have declined over time, which is driven primarily by revenue mix shift. The PBM Segment operates with gross margins of around 5%, which is significantly lower than the 30% gross margin generated by the Retail / LTC Segment. The PBM Segment has grown at over twice as fast as the Retail / LTC Segment over the past 5 years. The Healthcare Benefits Segment (Aetna) generates gross margins of around 26%, but this segment is new for 2019 and has not affected historical margins.

CVS’s EBITDA margins have declined modestly over time, which is driven primarily by the revenue mix shift mentioned above. As previously mentioned, there has been some pressure on the industry to reduce pricing, which has contributed to a modest EBITDA margin decline in the PBM Segment and the Retail / LTC Segment. The Healthcare Benefits Segment’s (Aetna) EBITDA margins have been improving due to cost controls and operating leverage.

The chart below shows CVS’ actual results and does not include Aetna.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

The chart below shows actual results for CVS’ PMB and Retail / LTC segments and actual results for Aetna, which comprises CVS’ Health Benefits Segment.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

ROIC and ROE

CVS’ historical return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) and return on equity (ROE) have been very steady at approximately 10% each. Both ROIC and ROE are down in 2018 due to a $6.1 billion goodwill impairment charge tied to the LTC business.

Aetna’s ROIC and ROE have also been steady at approximately 10% and 15%, respectively. Since CVS paid a premium for Aenta, CVS’ ROIC and ROE from Aetna will be diluted by the premium and lower than the values shown below, but I do not expect Aetna’s addition to CVS to materially change the company’s ROIC and ROE.

Keep in mind that these calculations of ROIC and ROE include all intangible assets. To illustrate the true earning power of the underlying operating business, Warren Buffett always reports results for his business units without intangibles. CVS’ ROIC and ROE would both be well north of 20% using Buffett’s calculation.

The charts below are CVS’ actual results and are not shown pro-forma for the acquisition of Aetna.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Unlevered Free Cash Flow

CVS has a strong unlevered free cash flow (UFCF) profile, driven by consistent revenue growth, profit margins, and returns on capital. The company’s capital expenditures have averaged 1.2% of revenue over the last 5 years. Capital expenditures are generally for 1) new store construction, 2) retrofitting and updating existing stores, and 3) technology upgrades and other corporate initiatives.

Aetna also generates strong UFCF, supported by the same drivers as CVS. Aenta’s capital expenditures are minimal, averaging only 0.6% of revenue over the last 5 years.

The charts below are CVS’ pro-forma results as if Aetna had been a part of CVS for the periods shown.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Resiliency

When assessing a company’s resiliency, I like to look at 1) the company’s current leverage profile and 2) the company’s performance through the last economic downturn.

The leverage profile is important to understand the company’s ability to continue servicing its debt should its financial performance falter.

While the last downturn was quite some time ago and businesses have changed since then, looking at financial performance from 2007 to 2011 is a useful data point to see how the company may perform during the next downturn.

CVS’ balance sheet has worried investors because it took on $53 billion of additional debt in order to acquire Aetna. However, the overall debt load is reasonable relative to the earnings power of both businesses. As of December 31, 2018, CVS’ pro-forma leverage ratio was 3.7x. Management has stated that they are targeting a leverage ratio of around 3.0x and will use the company’s free cash flow to achieve this debt pay-down.

As is typical for the healthcare industry, which is not as sensitive to economic cycles as other industries, CVS’ performance through the last economic downturn was outstanding. The company posted a modest decline in revenue in 2010 of 2.3%, but growth resumed quickly thereafter. This revenue performance illustrates the inelasticity of the products and services that CVS offers, and should give investors peace of mind for when the next recession occurs.

The charts below are CVS’ pro-forma results as if Aetna had been a part of CVS for the periods shown.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Shareholder Friendliness

CVS consistently engages in shareholder friendly initiatives of paying dividends and repurchasing equity.

CVS pays a consistent dividend and has a history of increasing its dividends to shareholders. In 2018, the company paid out more than $2.0 billion in dividends, which amounted to $2.00 per share. CVS has increased its aggregate dividend payments and dividends per share at a 12% and 16% compounded annual growth rate, respectively. The current dividend yield is a highly attractive 3.5%.

CVS regularly repurchases its common stock and has spent $4 billion - $5 billion each year from 2014 to 2017. The company curtailed its repurchasing activity in 2018 as it conserved cash for the Aetna transaction.

Going forward, the company will keep its dividend flat and will suspend its equity repurchase program until it achieves its targeted leverage profile in the low 3x debt to EBITDA. This is a practical move that is both fiscally conservative (to reduce leverage) and enhances shareholder value (paying down debt increases equity value). I applaud this approach.

CVS’ programmatic approach to equity repurchases reduces the share count by approximately 4% each year, which is illustrated in the table below. 2018’s increase in share count was due to the aforementioned share issuance to finance the Aetna acquisition.

Insiders own 1.7 million shares of CVS stock, which represents 0.13% of the shares outstanding and is worth $97 million at the current stock price. CVS’ CEO, Larry Merlo, owns 40% of this insider stake, which is worth $40 million. Although this insider ownership is relatively low, executive compensation is largely based on stock performance, which provides excellent alignment with outside shareholders. In fact, 74% of Mr. Merlo’s compensation is tied to long-term incentives. (Source: CVS SEC Filing)

The charts below are CVS’ actual results and are not shown pro-forma for the acquisition of Aetna.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Source: CVS SEC Filing

Company Analysis | Valuation

CVS’ stock price declined from a high of $112 in July of 2015 to its current level of mid $50s. The stock price correction has been almost entirely driven by a compression of the company’s valuation multiples. EV / EBITDA peaked at 12.8x and is now at 7.1x. P/E peaked at 27.6x and is now at 9.8x. These current multiples are significantly below CVS’ long-run averages.

The company’s UFCF yield is 8.3%, which is higher than the its long-run average and materially better than the S&P 500 Index.

These valuation metrics have been calculated on a pro-forma basis assuming Aetna had been part of CVS for a full year. Note that I calculate the UFCF yield based on the average UFCF over the last five years.

These valuation levels are highly compelling and provide an attractive point to purchase shares of the company.

The chart below is CVS’ actual results and is not shown pro-forma for the acquisition of Aetna.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

The CVS column in the chart below is shown pro-forma as if Aetna had been part of CVS for a full year. The CVS 10-Yr. Avg. column is CVS’ actual historical results.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Risks

Acquisition Integration

CVS faces a difficult task of integrating the acquisition of Aetna, which will become the company’s third largest operating division. In addition to integrating Aetna’s operations into CVS’ core business, management also faces an overall strategy shift for the company – not easy for a company of this size.

Mitigating Factors: CVS is not new to large acquisition integrations. The company previously acquired and successfully integrated Caremark into the business. Further, CVS’ currently attractive valuation levels provide some margin of safety for integration slippage.

Competitive Environment

CVS faces competitive pressure and client demands for lower drug prices that could negatively affect its profit margins. Further, the industry may feel disruptive effects from 1) the entry of Amazon into mail delivery of drugs and 2) the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JP Morgan joint venture, Haven.

Mitigating Factors: CVS is working to transform itself into a broader healthcare services company that would increase customer engagement and enhance revenue that would offset margin declines. Also, the currently attractive valuation levels provide some margin of safety for margin degradation.

Insider Ownership

Management owns 0.13% of CVS’ outstanding shares, which is lower than many other companies and less than I would like to see. This creates the possibility for agency risk – where the managers of the company have conflicting interests from the shareholders of the company.

Mitigating factors: A large part of executive compensation is stock based, which provides alignment with outside shareholders. In fact, 74% of CVS’ CEO’s compensation is tied to long-term incentives.

Debt Levels

CVS recently incurred an additional $53 billion in debt to finance the Aetna acquisition. The company’s current leverage ratio of 3.7x is higher than historical averages.

Mitigating factors: CVS and Aetna generate strong free cash flows and management has stated its intention to direct this cash flow to pay down debt until leverage is in the low 3x. Additionally, 3.7x is not considered a high leverage multiple in today’s market (many private equity backed companies are leveraged at 5.0x to 6.0x).

Summary

Revenue Growth: Consensus estimates are for all three operating divisions to grow faster than GDP, around 4% per year for each of the next three years

Profit Margin Profile: Profit margins have been largely stable historically, but the pharmaceutical industry faces pressure to reduce prices, which may negatively affect profit margins

ROIC and ROE: ROE and ROIC have both been steady around 10% and should not change materially due to the Aetna acquisition

Unlevered FCF: A strong and consistent UFCF generator; capital expenditures have averaged only ~1% of revenue for CVS and half that for Aenta

Resiliency: CVS’ balance sheet is currently more leveraged than usual, but strong cash flow generation should quickly pay down debt; the company performed very well through the last recession

Shareholder Friendliness: CVS pays consistent dividends and buys back shares frequently; insider ownership is low, but compensation is tied to long-term incentives

Valuation: Current valuation metrics are lower than the company’s long-term averages and are very attractive

Risks: Integrating the Aetna acquisition, strategy shift, and possible margin compression; however, the current valuation levels provide some margin of safety for these risks

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.