Gaia's Drive Towards Profitability Should Unlock Material Upside

Investment thesis

Gaia is a global video streaming service that offers alternative consciousness content to subscribers in 185 countries. On March 4, 2019, Gaia reported its FY 2018 results and its share price fell around 20% to two year lows. This was largely due to Gaia abandoning a long-held target of growing its subscriber base to 1 million by the end of 2019. Instead Gaia will now focus on achieving near-term profitability aiming to reach positive EBITDA by the end of September 2019. In my view recent share price weakness has created a compelling opportunity to invest in Gaia at very attractive levels. The market is giving Gaia little credit for: (1) a number of recent price initiatives that will drive revenues higher; (2) a growing subscriber base that Gaia is migrating to higher customer lifetime values; and (3) a switch from costly growth to a more sustainable profitable growth model.

The effect of the price increases and upgraded subscriber base should be largely realised in the next 12 to 18 months acting as catalysts to unlock significant upside. However, the full investment thesis will probably play out over a 3 to 5 year investment horizon. Based on my calculations management’s guidance towards positive EBITDA by the end of September 2019 whilst growing revenues at 30% a year is very achievable. It therefore underpins my bull case which indicates there is 250% plus upside versus a bear case with less than 50% downside.

Overview of Gaia’s business

Gaia markets itself as a global video streaming company whose content is divided into four primary channels - Yoga, Seeking Truth, Transformation and Alternative Healing. It targets subscribers in 185 countries and has approximately 8,000 titles. In Gaia’s 2Q 2016 earnings press release, its Chairman and CEO, Jirka Rysavy, outlined the steps Gaia had taken to focus on a subscription video streaming business. In May 2016, Gaia sold its 51.4% interest in Natural Habitat, Inc. to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) and in July 2016, Gaia sold its branded consumer product business to Sequential Brands Group (SQBG). The company used the sale proceeds to conduct a share repurchase tender at USD7.75 per share, leaving approximately 15 million shares outstanding. In March 2018, Gaia raised USD37 million through an equity offering priced at USD15 per share increasing its outstanding shares to around 17.9 million.

Source: Company website (note: removed post FY 2018 earnings release)

As far back as 2015, Rysavy had set out a vision for Gaia’s video streaming business that sounded very ambitious. He was aiming to grow from about 117,000 subscribers in 2015 to 1,500,000 subscribers by a target date of 2021 as shown in the table above. To drive subscriber growth, Rysavy forecast customer acquisition costs (CAC) would rise to over 100% of streaming revenues. However, spending could be reigned in at any point returning Gaia to profitability within 90 days. To further demonstrate Gaia’s profit potential the slide above guides towards target pre-tax margins of 40% when Gaia scales to annual revenues of USD150 million. A nearer-term target that was often emphasised by management as recently as Gaia’s 3Q 2019 earnings call was growing subscribers to 1 million by the end of 2019.

Why does this opportunity exist?

Source: Yahoo finance

As shown in the share price graph above, mid-2018 Gaia was flying high easily outperforming the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and the much larger streaming video giant Netflix (NFLX). The 2H 2018 market downdraft brought all three stocks back together before diverging markedly in January 2019. Though Gaia’s share price initially rose from the December 2018 lows, concerns about the balance sheet impact of its costly drive towards the 1 million subscriber target kept a lid on its snapback. On March 04, 2019, Gaia’s full year 2018 press release and subsequent earnings call seems to have unsettled investors more. The much touted 1 million subscriber target was abandoned, its investor presentation containing the long-standing “Target Earnings” slide shown in the section above was removed from its website and mention of the increase “in the implied cost of growth capital” in the FY 2018 press release raised question marks about funding needs. In response its share price fell below USD10 where it last traded about two years ago.

I believe that though the transition from subscriber growth to a focus on reaching profitability was poorly communication it was the right decision. For a start it finally removed the 1 million subscriber target that was increasingly drawing attention away from the tremendous progress Gaia has made and the attractiveness of its underlying business model. Instead, I think Gaia’s FY2018 press release contained many positives and de-risks its business plan as set out below:

Price initiatives that will increase revenues for minimal incremental cost : In January 2019 Gaia increased its monthly subscription price for new subscribers to USD11.99, while grandfathering existing subscribers until first renewal in 2020 In 2Q 2019 Gaia plans to start marketing its new USD299 all access annual subscription.

Migration to longer subscriber lifetimes : moving from a target 2:1 subscriber’s lifetime value to customer acquisition cost ratio (LTV/CAC) to a 3:1 (accomplished as of February 2019) and now to a 3.5:1 ratio

Near-term profitability target : transition to positive EBITDA by the end of September 2019

Continuing top-line growth : maintain revenue growth of 30% going forward

New attraction: The first live event on its campus will take place in June 2019

Mispricing: What is the market missing?

In my view the market is ignoring that: (1) the recent price increases will drive significant revenue growth; and (2) the move to longer subscriber lifetimes reduces blended churn. I expand on both below.

(1) the recent price increases will drive significant revenue growth

Sources: Company website and author’s estimates

The spreadsheet above illustrates the impact on streaming blended ARPU of Gaia’s January 2019 monthly plan price increase and the new all access annual subscription that will be launched in 2Q 2019. Currently, Gaia offers subscribers a choice between two monthly plans and an annual plan. The spreadsheet above focuses on the cheapest (over a 3 month trial period) of the two monthly options assuming it will attract the majority of new subscribers. The old plan was USD20.00 for the first three months (USD6.67 a month) and USD9.95 a month after the three month trial period. The annual plan is USD99.00 per year which works out at USD8.25 a month. The column labeled “Old Monthly plan” attempts to reconcile these price points with Gaia’s historic blended ARPU of about USD7.60 for the last three years. This is possible assuming a monthly “3 month trial” to monthly “after trial period” to “annual plan” subscriber mix ratio of 50:10:40.

The columns under the title “New Jan 2019 monthly plan and 2Q19 USD299 all access annual subscription” show the impact of the new pricing plans on Gaia’s blended ARPU. The new monthly plan's three month trial price increases to USD9.67 per month (USD29 for three months) and USD11.99 per month thereafter. The monthly price for the all access annual subscription works out at USD24.92. Moving down to subscriber mix the original 50:10:40 ratio between monthly and annual plans remains the same in the first column. So only including the new January 2019 monthly plan increases blended ARPU by 22%. Assuming the all access annual subscription grows to 5.0% of total subscribers increases blended ARPU 33%. As the January 2019 monthly pricing increase only applies to new subscribers, with existing subscribers being grandfather to 2020, it will take until 2020 for the blended ARPU to fully reflect these price increases. But a 33% uplift to blended ARPU implies a similar eventual impact on Gaia’s streaming revenues with minimal associated cost. This powerful uplift to revenues from just a modest price increase to its monthly plan and a new all access offering is greatly underappreciated by the market in my view.

(2) the move to longer subscriber lifetimes reduces blended churn. This in turn means lower customer acquisition costs are required to maintain subscriber growth rates

One of the bull case’s main tenets is that underneath the surface of high first year subscriber churn there is a growing body of loyal subscribers. For more details on the bull case there is a very good discussion in the comments section of my January 22, 2019 Gaia article. The basic narrative is that Gaia has been experiencing very high subscriber growth and first year subscriber churn is as high as 60%. However, the 40% that remain have much lower churn rates in the 5% to 10% a year range. I modelled this and the subscriber output is shown in the graphic below. The model (red line) tracks actual quarter end subscribers (blue line) remarkably well from 2Q15 to 2Q18. So well that I would say it has to be the accurate way of understanding Gaia’s subscriber dynamics. To be clear the model calculates gross subscriber additions each quarter using the total subscriber acquisition cost (USD million) divided by the average cost of acquiring each subscriber (USD). These numbers are normally disclosed in the quarterly earnings transcript. The churn assumptions described above are then applied to compute the quarter end subscribers.

Source: Company reports, earning transcripts and author’s estimates

However, as shown in the graph above the model and actual subscribers diverge materially in 3Q 2018 and 4Q 2018. The explanation given by Gaia was that they are now focusing on the higher lifetime value Seeking Truth and Transformation channel subscribers and de-emphasising their tradition higher churn Yoga subscribers. This move from a target 2:1 LTV/CAC ratio to a 3:1 ratio, which was apparently accomplished by February 2019, must have been mainly driven by a change in the average customer lifetime which is related to churn. The January 2019 monthly plan price increase would have a minimal effect by February 2019. I calculate that if this transition to higher lifetime value subscribers plays out then blended annual churn should fall from the mid-30% early 2018 to below 30% in 2019E. This supports Gaia’s planned drive towards profitability as it can spend less to acquire new subscribers as the existing ones do not churn away so quickly.

Income statement forecasts - bull case

My bull case forecasts indicate that Gaia could surpass 1 million subscribers in 2022E and achieve USD150 million plus annual revenues with EBIT margins north of 30% by 2023E

Sources: Company reports and authors’ estimates

Note: in Gaia’s March 2019 investor presentation slide 13 the 2018 EBITDA margin is (61.8)% vs. my calculation of (66.4)% as they exclude share based compensation. In addition, their customer acquisition expenses as % of revenue is 105.6% versus 103.2% in my spreadsheet above. My calculation is based on their quarterly disclosures and as it results in a lower variable (CAC) and higher fixed (opex ex CAC) component I consider it to be more conservative.

The spreadsheet above sets out my bull case forecast up to 2023E. It is underpinned by my understanding of management’s guidance as outlined in the FY 2018 press release and call which I consider, after working through my own calculations, to be realistic and achievable. Management has guided that revenues should grow at 30% or better in 2019E and 2020E. I do not think this is a particularly challenging target to meet and to maintain a similar growth rate out to 2023E due to the price increases, lower churn and consequently lower customer acquisition costs. The January 2019 price increase will take time to be fully reflected in revenues as it only applies to new subscribers with existing subscribers grandfathered to 2020. The model assumes that the USD299 all access annual subscription grows from about 2.5% of Gaia’s subscriber base in 2020E to 15.0% by 2023E. This is the main driver of blended ARPU growth over this period. On the 4Q 2018 earnings call management disclosed they were going to discontinue the DVD subscription business which I assume happens in 1Q 2019. Gross margins remain at current levels of around 87% with the increase in amortization of the media library investments offsetting any scale benefits.

Management forecast Gaia will transition to positive EBITDA by end of September 2019. This is possible if customer acquisition costs more than halve from 2018 levels in 2019E. Assuming an average cost of USD82 to acquire one new subscriber the 2019E customer acquisition cost of USD20 million still onboards nearly a quarter of a million new gross subscribers. More than enough to offset churn and grow the total subscriber base. On Gaia’s 4Q 2017 earnings call CFO Paul Tarell explained that the operating expenses excluding CAC comprise mainly the salary and overheads of Gaia’s marketing, publishing, operations, merchandising and customer support teams. There is tremendous operating leverage here with Paul Tarell estimating a revenue to cost of employment ratio of 10:1 if not more. I have modeled operating expenses (ex. CAC) to increase in line with revenues at a 10:1 (revenue growth:opex ex. CAC) ratio. These forecasts indicate that Gaia could surpass 1 million subscribers in 2022E and achieve USD150 million plus annual revenues with EBIT margins north of 30% by 2023E.

Valuation - bull case indicates 250%+ upside, base case nearly 100% upside and bear case less than 50% downside

Sources: company filings and authors’ estimates

The bull case assumptions were expanded on in the section above. If management can deliver on their new targets and Gaia demonstrates it can grow profitably it should command a premium valuation. Applying a 15.0x exit multiple to the bull case 2023E EBITDA of USD71.6 million implies over 250% upside. My base case centers around three key assumption changes. The first is that the all access annual subscription reaches a more modest 10% of the total subscriber base by 2023E (bull case was 15%). Second annual churn remains at 2018A levels around mid-30% instead of falling below 30% per the bull case. Third the revenue growth to opex (ex. CAC) ratio is 7.5:1 rather than 10.0:1 for the bull scenario. In the base case 2023E EBITDA margin rises to 38% of revenue and EBIT margin reaches 24%. The base case depicts a Gaia that is doing reasonably well and applying a more modest exit EBITDA multiple of 10.0x implies nearly 100% upside. The bear case is pretty negative. All access subscriber penetration reaches 5% in 2023E, annual churn rises to 40%, opex (ex. CAC) has much lower leverage of 5:1. In this case, 2023E EBITDA and EBIT margins are 25% and 10% respectively. This is a Gaia that is surviving but any hope of thriving has long been abandoned. Applying a 2023E EBITDA multiple of 5.0x the bear case implies 45% downside.

Catalysts

I think it will take the full round of 2019 quarterly earnings to demonstrate that the higher pricing and LTV/CAC subscribers are driving profitable growth indicating a 12 to 18 month initial investment horizon. 1Q 2019 earnings need to show that Gaia has met or exceeded the 560,000 subscriber target they gave on the FY2018 earnings call. By the time of the 2Q 2019 earnings there should be a sense of whether the all access annual subscription and the first live event launches have been successful. There also may be more clarity on the economics of the live event center. The initial line-up of live events to be announced in 2Q 2019 will help. But also more detail on the number of viewers, in addition to the all access subscribers, who may be able to pay a one-off fee to view an event in person or online. Gaia CEO Rysavy spoke briefly about the economics in the Q&A section of the 1Q 2018 earnings call. Gaia had two tests where they invited their premium hosts to run seminars over three days and charged USD300 to USD450 per viewer for the three day stream. Gaia earned revenue of USD550,000 for a USD30,000 cost. Clearly the economics are potentially very attractive. 3Q 2019 has to show that Gaia turned EBITDA positive in the quarter and by 4Q 2019 investors need to have the sense that Gaia is able to grow revenues at 30% per annum organically. For the fuller narrative to play out to reach 1 million plus subscribers, USD150 million in revenues and 40% EBIT margins it will be a 3 to 5 year investment.

Risks

Key risks include:

Management opaqueness : after being very open about their targets (e.g. 1 million subscribers) for years the FY 2018 earnings call had an unsettling vagueness about management’s longer term plans. Though the new targets seem sensible there is a lingering concern about whether management is being entirely candid. For example, management’s comments about the “general increase in the implied cost of growth capital” in the FY 2018 earnings release makes more sense if they intended to access the capital markets again. A move that was not mentioned on the 3Q 2018 earnings call which instead highlighted having sufficient liquidity to turn free cash flow positive early 2020.

Rising capex particularly for media library : though subscriber acquisition costs grab most investor attention Gaia’s 2018 capex was material at USD18.9 million. This includes about USD6 million relating to the new events center and should be one-off in nature. The balance mainly relates to website development and other software, studio equipment and the media library. In particular, media library costs have the potential to grow as Gaia relies more heavily on attracting higher lifetime value Seeking Truth and Transformation subscribers. Their content preference can cost more to produce than yoga due to additional animation and post-production costs.

Higher prices could increase churn : one of the easiest ways for Gaia to grow revenues and its bottom line is to raise prices. It has already done so with its monthly plan and introduced a new all access annual subscription that is likely to appeal to its most loyal customers. The next obvious option is to raise the annual plan price from USD99. However, there is always a risk that higher prices will make Gaia’s offering less attractive and create a higher churn rate that ultimately erodes profits due to the need to spend more on customer acquisition.

Competition : though Gaia produces most of its own exclusive content, it competes for customer attention and subscriptions with multiple content providers including TV, cable and other streaming services offered by Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Now. Switching costs are low and customers often subscribe to more than one platform. One of the main reasons for setting the 1 million subscriber target in 2015 was to discourage new entrants. On the FY2018 earnings call management said they thought they had built a large enough subscriber base to mitigate this threat. So they could focus on profitability rather than rapidly growing market share.

Key person risk: Gaia’s CEO Rysavy is key to its future direction and strategy. He also effectively controls the company through his 100% ownership of Gaia’s class B common stock. If something happens to Rysavy the effect on Gaia is likely to be material.

Conclusion

Gaia’s management is highly rated and has consistently met targets they set as far back as 2015. It should not be surprising that some adjustments to their business plan need to be made over a multi-year investment horizon. Gaia’s CEO Rysavy probably has the most at stake not only from his 32% beneficial interest in Gaia but also reputation-wise. If the high growth and high margin Gaia that bulls anticipate emerges over the next 12 to 18 months then upside is substantial at over 250%. Even if a more modest base case is achieved upside is nearly 100%. Downside is less than 50% and further supported by Gaia’s valuable Colorado campus and net cash position as of today. There are near-term catalysts including becoming EBITDA positive by end of 3Q 2019. Multiple value enhancing opportunities remain untapped including raising the price of the USD99 annual subscription, the new event center economics and focused international expansion which should support ample upside potential.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GAIA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.