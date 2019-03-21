Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (MPVD) CEO Stuart Brown on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Stuart Brown - President and CEO

Perry Ing - CFO

Reid Mackie - VP, Diamond Marketing

Geordie Mark - Haywood Securities

Scott Macdonald - Deutsche Bank

Paul Zimnisky - PZDIA

Bruno Costa - Concise Capital Management

Daniel Plager - Plager Asset Management

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Q4 and Financial Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call.

Stuart Brown, President and CEO

Stuart Brown

Thank you very much. Good morning and good afternoon to all the people who have dialed in and thank you very much. Just before I go into the details of the call, just like to remind everyone of the forward-looking statement cautionary information, you should make yourself familiar with that, we will be engaging in some dialogue on what we'll be doing in 2019 and beyond.

So without further ado, format for today, I'll do a brief introduction, which will cover the production and the performance, then hand over to Perry, our CFO, who will deal with the financial statements, and related issues around costs. And then Reid Mackie, our VP of Sales will give us an update on the market and how we performed. And then I'll end with a conclusion on the initiatives and the projects and markets and the focus of what we'll be doing over the next 12 months and beyond.

So without further ado, 2018, I think we've met or exceeded our guidance in the first full year of production. Clearly the diamond market hasn't been plan failing throughout the year, very difficult close to the year in terms of the retail and the rough markets. Pleasingly, the production on the mine, we have achieved all of our targets and we've done that safely and well with the De Beers managed operation.

In the market as Reid will explain in great detail not easy and especially towards the end of 2019. But pleasingly, I think we did very well to get all of our diamond sold. Standing back and looking at what is a very new mine, I think we have delivered exceptionally good performance. I think, it has translated into a lot of challenges and we've had to focus on that and I will be touching on all of that at the end of the presentation.

So without further ado, if I could hand over to Perry to take us through the financials. Thank you.

Perry Ing

Thanks, Stuart. Good morning, everyone. I'm Perry Ing, I'm the CFO. I'll take you through the financial results for the fourth quarter and for 2018. All figures that I'll refer to are in Canadian dollars unless I state otherwise.

So turning first in terms of our income statement. Our top line revenue for the quarter was over CAD70 million from three tender sales totaling 823,000 carats at an average price of $65 per caret. This compared to sales of 1 million carats at $61 per carat in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the full year revenue was CAD311 million on the sale of 3.25 million carats at an average price of us $74 a carat, which is 22% increase compared to 2017, when the company sold 2.66 million carats at a price of $70 per carat. Please note from a GAAP reporting standpoint that the 2017 comparative only include production and sales figures from those carats produced and sold after the declaration of commercial production.

Overall sales volumes were consistent with our attributable production of 3.4 million carats from the GK Mine with a slight difference due to the normal lag of our sales cycle. Reid Mackie, our VP Marketing will provide some additional color on the sales and demand picture following my section.

Overall the slight challenging diamond market conditions in the second half of the year our sales results coupled with strong operating performance and achieving cost guidance allow the company to generate significant EBITDA and free cash flow. On an adjusted EBITDA basis we reported EBITDA of $26.5 million for the fourth quarter and $139 million for the full year compared to $104 million in 2017.

We believe that this just demonstrates a strong cash flow margin for the GK Mine can provide as a high volume low cost per carat producer despite some of the challenges in the diamond markets, as Stuart reflected on.

These margins allow us to constantly service our debt and provide a cushion against any further weakness in the diamond market. Overall, we reported a 45% adjusted EBITDA margin for 2018 despite some temporary cost pressures in the fourth quarter.

Turning to our GAAP results, we reported a net loss of CAD30 million for the fourth quarter or CAD0.15 a share and a lot of CAD19 million or CAD0.10 a share for the full year. Comparatively we lost CAD60 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and reported net income of CAD17.5 million for the full year -- for 2017.

Now I'd like to point out that the reported loss for the quarter and the year can be largely attributed to unrealized foreign exchange translation losses, reflecting our U.S. denominated outstanding bond, given the Canadian dollar ended the year 1.33 to the U.S. dollar compared to 1.24 at the beginning of 2018, and 1.30 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

As is true for all Canadian mining companies, a weaker Canadian dollar is our benefit as our revenue is in U.S. dollars and our cost base is in Canadian dollars. We do need however, to translate our U.S. dollar denominated debt for reporting purposes to Canadian dollars.

So during 2018, even though we started the year with CAD330 million in debt and repurchased $20 million us of debt to end the year with CAD310 million in outstanding debt. If you look at our Canadian dollar balance sheet we actually report on the higher amount of outstanding liabilities in terms of our secured notes payables as disclosed on our balance sheet.

But again, I'd like to stress that this is an accounting artifacts. And really this was to our benefit because the weaker the Canadian dollar is the better our margins will be, especially as our revenues are in U.S. dollars. So there's a natural hedge in place there.

So turning to our next slide, we ended the year with CAD31 million in cash compared to CAD43 million at the start of the year or a decrease of CAD12 million. On the prior slide I showed adjusted EBITDA of CAD139 million. So in total we had a net movement of about CAD150 million in cash. So the major components of that were investment in property, plant and equipment, including different stripping of about $80 million.

Interest on our bonds of about CAD33 million, debt repurchases which translates to CAD26 million and dividends paid of just under CAD9 million. So with the better working capital movement that’s shows basically what we did with the cash flow generated during the year.

In terms of cash management, the $31 million we opened 2019 with, along with our diamond sales to-date appears sufficient to fund our portion of the winter ice road supply season, which is nearing completion, but we do not anticipate needing to draw on our revolving credit facility during 2019 at least that's the current status.

Turning back to review of 2018, earnings from mining operations were CAD13 million for the quarter and CAD81 million for the full year compared to CAD52 million for 2017. Just looking at our cost, we’ve reported cash cost of production including deferred stripping of CAD126 per ton for the quarter and CAD101 per ton for the year compared to CAD73 per ton in 2017.

Overall we came at the higher end of our guidance range due to some one-time cost challenges in the fourth quarter as noted in our earnings release. As production for the year was ahead of schedule, we had the flexibility to conduct an extended maintenance shut down at the end of the third quarter, which extended into the fourth quarter as well as conducting focused revenue sample from the Hearne pit which reduced throughput through the plant for the quarter to 751,000 tons, which was about an 8% decrease compared to the first three quarters of the year.

We believe that conducting the focused turn [ph] revenue sample is a prudent course of action in order to better understand the credibility and variability of the [indiscernible] under different conditions through the plant, given that it will represent over 60% of total production for 2019.

Adding to higher cost for the quarter were additional mobile maintenance costs and addressing warranty issues. We believe these costs are behind us and the risk has been mitigated and cost on return to normal for the first two and half months of 2019.

The big picture is while we were not pleased with having escalated costs at the end of the year, we believe that the work done by us in De Beers with prudent and sets us up well on the path for success for 2019. Our initial cost guidance for the year is CAD110 to CAD120 per ton, and Stuart will be talking about some initiatives we are undertaking with De Beers to bring the cost range down both by addressing the cost side and addressing -- and potentially increasing throughput.

Last number on the slide was sustaining CapEx, which was CAD2.7 million for the fourth quarter and CAD36 million for the full year. We believe that the majority of CapEx for the foreseeable future is behind us, we completed the acquisition of the remaining truck and travel fleet that required for mining operations as well as completed a gymnasium for the work with the site, which we think is a significant recruitment and retention tool for our workers on site.

It's not on the slide, but I’ll also mention exploration spent for the year it was total of CAD8.2 million for the year, which is fairly evenly split between the GK Mine and the Kennedy properties. We believe we realized significant value for the CAD8.2 million spent and looking forward our exploration spend will continue to be modest, but we have -- we’ll spend that money wisely.

So, with that I'll turn the presentation to Reid Mackie, our VP of Marketing.

Reid Mackie

Thank you, Perry. I am Reid Mackie, VP Diamond Marketing for Mountain Province. I would like to briefly discuss the diamond jewelry demand fundamentals relevant to Mountain Province in 2018. And then I'll speak a little more detail -- to a little more detail on our products and how they performed with sale of last year.

Overall retail demand for luxury goods in 2018 were supported to be firm in the world's two largest market, U.S. and China, up to Q4. We're estimating that the size of the diamond jewelry business in 2018 was around CAD80 billion.

During Q4, though, we did see demand in China slow and show signs of softening coincident with the onset of trade tensions with the U.S. Further, the U.S. overall retail sales in Q4 were somewhat disappointing with the combination of financial market volatility, the U.S. government shutdown and trade tensions reducing customer competence and spending levels.

I’ll speak briefly on lab-grown diamonds, they were a story for 2018 and much discussed in industry press. Present, we see the threat of lab-grown diamonds to pricing of natural rough diamonds, it appears to sit squarely in the consumer confidence space for the moment. But with advancements in testing up to meeting this challenge, for example, some of the automated testers that are out there for synthetic products. But ultimately, if the consumers that will decide the position and market share of lab-grown diamonds in the expensive jewelry space, as they did with lab-grown colored gemstones, cultured pearls, and various other diamonds into it.

And they're also indications for some of the largest retailers, those who have very nuanced views of today's diamond consumers. That perhaps today's consumers might be reluctant to celebrate and honor some of life's more important milestones with an industrial made product. Speak a little bit to the consumers, consumers under 40 years old are now the largest global demographic and will soon have the highest spending power.

A lot has been said about millennials in the diamond industry, in the diamond consumer space. They’re driving growth and consumption of luxury goods and analysis done by some of our contemporary such as De Beers indicates that millennials drive nearly 60% of diamond jewelry demand in the U.S. and nearly 80% in China.

This group are a digitally demanding well informed consumer, who seek expressions of individuality, the demand authenticity and strive for ethical consumption. As natural diamonds align with these values and as the significant portion of Gaucho Cue production flows into relatively affordable diamond jewelry, in 2019, we'll be exploring what a rural Mountain Province may play downstream in supporting the promotion and branding and meeting the future demand.

I'll move on into our actual product categories and speak to the -- a little bit to the profile of our diamonds and the diamonds that we sell. In 2018, Mountain Province sold over 500 plus 10.8 carat gem quality stones that are tenders in Antwerp and in the processes developed a reputation for being an important source for diamonds of exceptional size and quality for example, the 95 and 65 carats pictured here.

Like all producers, we were exposed to lower market prices for small and cheaper diamond categories during H2 2018. However, our competitive sales process ensured that we carried no unsold stock during this period and maximize revenue in those categories that saw softer demand. Though in volume terms we have an important population of smaller diamonds i.e. those less than 1 carat, it should be recognized that in value terms more than 50% of Mountain Province’s 2018 revenue was generated by stones of sufficient size and quality to produce polished diamonds of 1 carat or larger highlighted here in red and blue in the pie charts.

And that the prices for the majority of these remain firm throughout 2018. So sales for our larger white gem categories continue to perform well, we do see discounting for essence in the mid-market wholesales does persist. In 2019, we'll be exploring how targeted promotional initiative might assist us in mitigating this.

And on that, I'll pass it back to you, Stuart, for closing comments.

Stuart Brown

Thanks very much, Reid. If I could just summarize between Reid and Perry and my initial comments, in conclusion, I think from a production perspective it was a very good year. It allowed us to do some testing on dimension which did costs us some money in the fourth quarter, but we were well prepared for that.

We now understand how 2019 is going to perform and as Perry said, with the first 2.5 months, our costs are back down to just below CAD100 and the mines performing very well we are treating product very well through the mine. And we've had some record days of about 12,000 tons a day and we have an average capacity expect them to about 8,000 tons a day on certain days.

So I think we got a good understanding and we've got a good solid base to work from. We've got a good margin in a difficult diamond market as Reid has been reading to in the fourth quarter. But we have seen a start to sales and -- the close of sales last year and the start of sales this year where we’ve seen marginal price increases at the bottom end. So there is some hope that stability in the market although the market is very cautious. So I think we've got good prospects to add value during 2019 and beyond.

So if I take a step back and then look at what are we going to focus on taking 2018 into account and the good performance and the expected continuing good performance. How can we make this look better in the future against the backdrop of the market as it stands now? We've had a lot of work going on the last four, five months focusing on what are the key drivers that we can focus on to deliver better performance, to translating into better cash and obviously better shareholder value.

So in no particular order, we've got six initiatives that we're working on, either by ourselves or with De Beers. First one is the winter program on our wholly owned property in the Southwest of the mine site where Tom, who joined us earlier this year has done a lot of work on the database putting it all together into a single focused database, it's very interactive and that's delivering us excellent prospect targets. We've dedicated a small amount of money for Tom to go drilling and he started drilling last week. We believe that good data plus good experience translates to great potential discovery.

We should be complete with this drilling over the next few months and we will be able to release the results of that drilling in the second quarter of 2019. We selected the best targets closest to the mine on our property as we think that gives us the best return for our money and also gives us the best leverage to engage with De Beers.

Some of the money that we will spend and as Perry mentioned was on the JV, we spent in 2018, in the back end of 2017 was on the drilling between 5034 and Tzu and that's indicate that we've got in excess of 6 million tons of kimberlitic that’s not yet in the mine plan that’s just between and it's attached to 5034.

And it extends towards Tzu that contains potentially between 12 million and 13 million carats. And we’re busy with the parameters on the planning to include that in the next version of the mine plan that will come out early in Q3, which will give us time to analyze and work out how best we can then integrate our thinking with the [indiscernible] kimberlitic into that and I'll touch on that later on in this slide.

So I think we know that’s value accretive. We just want to see the impact on where the stripping works and the mine plan fits together. So for that for us is very exciting because I think that adds at least two years' worth of mining in Texas into the early 2030s from where we are right now which gives us a long runway of good cash flow.

Having sat down and look at the 2018 performance and looking at the future, what we said to De Beers this is fine, but we need to see how much better we can do. What can we do to optimize the plant? And what can we do to lower the unit cost? Obviously, you can increase your tonnage. You can also lower the cost through initiatives. And De Beers have taken up that challenge and we continually work with them on that.

We're looking at adjusting the slope angles on certain parts of the pits, if we can get one or two degree improvement there that will add significantly to the bottom line. That work is nearing completion and it's now going through technical -- geotechnical sign off and as soon as that's available to us that will also be worked into the mine plan. And that will also be very valuable creative as any reduction in waste stripping, it will report directly to the bottom line because you won't have to move those tons.

One of our biggest initiatives that we started focusing on late last year was looking at the diamond market, the distribution of our size frequency of our product and seeing if there were ways where we could enhance the throughput through the mine. And the net result of that is on the studies that we've done it on the flow sheet.

If we move our bottom cut off up from 1 to 1.25 millimeters it will mainly discard some of our smaller very small diamonds, that will allow us to potentially increase the tonnage throughput between 5% and 10%, which will then give us a better revenue per hour figure coming out of the plant.

We've started this 2019 and there's five interventions that we’re doing, some are plant flow changes and others just screen changes. The impact to this will be felt throughout 2019 and we need a sustained period of analysis to see how this works through the plant. Initially we are seeing small improvements, but we haven't completed all of these interventions. The potential of this is a very low capital investment and is directly to Mountain Province will be just around in excess of CAD10 million a year on the revenue line. And could go more than that if we get better efficiencies towards a 10% increase.

What's very important to us is -- are the Kennedy assets. As everyone knows, we reacquired those Calvin and Faraday, at the end of last year, Tom, decided to do some further work on Faraday 2 where we took some of the drilling call and got tested for micro diamonds, that data is just been received. And we’re busy working through that, but it looks like it's increasing the size of the inferred resource at Faraday 2. We will be reporting on that in Q2 very shortly. But that's very good news for us because we think that significantly enhances the value of Faraday 2.

So I return back to the life of mine planning. De Beers is understandably have been working very hard to try and enhance the mine and move the life of mine beyond where the original end of mine life was. So we’re in agreement with them there. We think that the integration of these two projects Faraday and Calvin will add to this. But we will only be in a position to do this on our own planning later this year when we receive that life of mine plan. I think the work we've done on that has been to further add value and create more value and we are engaging with De Beers in discussions around this at the moment.

Finally, as Reid said, what we know is what we produce, and there's a number of ways we can just look at life, we can either continue selling at the same way and get much of the same results. Or we can look at a number of ways to lift our revenue despite the market, which is what we've decided to do. We have a very distinct advantage that we work in Canada. Our Canadian provenance I think is a very strong asset when we look at the way consumers are starting to purchase, their habits, their desire to understand where the products come from.

And we've tended to look at fluorescence as an asset rather than a liability. So the work we’re going to be doing over the next sort of 12 to 18 months will be to see how can we enhance those by partnering with various people and seeing if we can develop a brand that is associated with our environment and also the good work we do on this. Again, that all adds into the potential value add for this company.

So in conclusion, good operation, good margin under the current market, any price increase we receive flows directly to the bottom line. While I can say we’re pleased and frustrated because we think we can deliver more and pleasingly De Beers are working very hard and we are participating in that to try and improve every line that we can on the income statement to reduce costs, and where we can push tonnage through, in 2019 so far has demonstrated that that's working.

So I think we've put as much effort as we can do unless -- and we look forward to updating you further in the year along with these milestones and further reporting on the company. Thank you very much. We now would like to invite any questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Geordie Mark with Haywood Securities. Your line is now open.

Q - Geordie Mark

Good morning. Thanks for hosting the call. Just got a few questions they are may be for Perry. On the projection of cash flow drawer on the facility, what sort of commodity price or I guess percentage lower commodity price when you forecast this year do you think you would predicate a drawer on your facility there?

Perry Ing

Most of Geordie -- thanks for the question. I think most of our cash flow constraints really comes from the lumpiness of having to supply the Winter Road and having a really heavy Q1 and Q2 cash cost. I don't see any realistic scenario once we've gotten through early April where even a 10%, 20%, 25% drop would necessitate having the draw on the revolver it's really to do with the Winter Road supply season.

Geordie Mark

Okay, thanks. Maybe a bit on the life of mine sort of concept and maybe achieving to all angle up a bit. Do you have a sort of a broad sense of with each degree what sort of volume you might sort of decrease?

Perry Ing

Anything about 20 million tons Geordie at the moment, our initial planning…

Geordie Mark

For each degree.

Perry Ing

No, for the two degrees.

Geordie Mark

Two degrees, okay. And how you are seeing costs on a per unit basis for mining and processing?

Stuart Brown

We've had long discussions with De Beers on this and we'd like to aim for where we could be in 2018, that's our aspirational targets. We did guide between 110 and 120 as Perry mentioned earlier, but we were -- we are budgeting at 110 in our heads when we gave the guidance off but we are now looking to try and lower that further in 2019. And that's the initiative work we're doing with De Beers. Of course if we can push tonnage as well that adds to the top line as well as helping to lower the cost per ton.

Geordie Mark

Of course. And maybe over to Reid on the diamond out of Hearne, any comments on what you are seeing in terms of the -- from the sales and the recovery of diamonds from Hearne versus the population from 5034. Are you seeing any sort of normalization to remain there, or what are you seeing -- and in terms of the yellows are you starting to see the discernible population that is sort of growing or we need some more time to tell?

Reid Mackie

Thanks, Geordie, good question. It's too early to tell with Hearne to be blunt. There are still -- we're not seeing pure shipments of Hearne as yet, and there is also the backdrop of what Stuart mentioned the improvements that are going on right now in terms of throughput of production. So I think it's going to take months ahead the receipt of a few pure or at least Hearne dominated shipments before we can make any call.

To-date we're seeing, as Stuart mentioned, a few hints of better size distribution and quality, some improvements to quality. But I wouldn't want to say anything definitive until we get some as I said a good few pure Hearne production shipments through. So I'll leave it at that.

Geordie Mark

Okay, thanks. And maybe one last question, on the 6 million tons you mentioned for the extension, should we sort of project potential grades to emulate that with what you see for average 5034 is a kind of a deal.

Stuart Brown

Yes, we would be happy with that. So we’re sort of looking around two Geordie after the plant cutoff is factored into that.

Geordie Mark

And that's 1.25 mil hit.

Stuart Brown

Yes, 2 carats per ton. Sorry.

Geordie Mark

Okay, great. Okay. Thank you very much.

Thank you. And our next question comes with Scott Macdonald with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Scott Macdonald

Hey, good morning, guys. So thanks for hosting the call. Geordie, covered off a lot of my questions, but maybe just one for Reid. You did talk about lab-grown diamonds in general terms to what extent though do you think sort of a pickup in acceptance of these products impacted the sort of drop in rough diamond prices in late last year?

Reid Mackie

I think it's -- as I’ve mentioned briefly, Scott, and it's a good question. I think at this stage, it is still very much in the confident space. We're not seeing the volumes that in qualitative terms that really would justify the decreases that we saw. I think it was a contributing factor emotionally in the secondary rough market. But just as equally as far as preference, I think there has been and there has been for quite some time the question around consumer confidence and confidence through the midstream of lab-grown or synthetic diamonds inadvertently being introduced into the natural productions. And that has been a concern for quite some time.

But as I did mention, there have been some developments technologically that have come through, such as the automated Melee testing, testers that De Beers released last year. That have kind of risen to meet that challenge. Going forward, of course, and as has been much discussed lab-grown diamonds are going to make a space for themselves in the consumers -- at the consumer level. But at it gets more -- becomes more of a marketing challenge I think a lot of different diamond producers equally natural diamond producers, are becoming more nuanced and more sophisticated in creating brands for consumers and especially met millennials as I alluded to in my presentation.

And lab-grown diamonds are going to fit into that space, that's my belief in that. And we do have evidence that with some of the larger retailers out there, that have a very nuanced view of their consumers. That question whether or not lab-grown diamonds are going to be accepted as kind of monumental purchases for those important stages in life. So, I think we still have to see quite a bit of time out in the market with lab-grown diamonds before we see anything more.

Scott Macdonald

Okay. Thanks for that. I think that's it for me. Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Paul Zimnisky with PZDIA. Your line is now open.

Paul Zimnisky

Hi, everyone. I guess regarding the 60 carats fancy that your press released in January. Enough of that came out of Hearne or 5034? And if you can kind of maybe give an idea of what that sold for. And then just lastly, perhaps you can provide maybe some more color on any other notable stones that you've seen come out of Hearne in February or March?

Stuart Brown

Reid, can I get you on this?

Reid Mackie

Yes, sure. We don't -- good question, Paul and I appreciate the interest in the 60 carater. Unfortunately this -- unfortunately we can't give the actual price set the stone sold for, but we were happy with the results. And the reason we can't give the price in the stone is, because it was sold successfully and we wouldn't want a disadvantage the buyer who's busily polishing it up right now.

So as far as the future prospectively of fancy colors like that coming through, obviously it's a great sign so early in mining Hearne. And seeing a few fancy colors come through in that shipments and in this latest sale they were widely appreciated by the market we saw some of our highest interest levels in our tender process in February on the back of having those as part of the offering.

So we've had the sale and we're looking forward to receiving more of them hopefully and it becoming a hallmark of -- or at least an important aspect of our production profile.

Paul Zimnisky

Got it, thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bruno Costa with Concise Capital Management. Your line is now open.

Bruno Costa

Hi, guys, thank you for taking my call. So a few of my questions already answered previously, but I have just one more. So what's the CapEx guidance for Mountain Province in 2019? And how much of this number is maintenance and how much of it is discretionary CapEx?

Perry Ing

Hi, Bruno. I believe the number is just under CAD10 million for next year which is…

Stuart Brown

For this year.

Perry Ing

For this year, yes for 2019. And the other part of your question was fading versus…

Bruno Costa

How much of this CAD10 million is maintenance CapEx versus how much of it is discretionary?

Perry Ing

I would say it's all maintenance, there's really nothing extraneous in there that I’ll say is discretionary.

Bruno Costa

Okay. In this CAD10 million is that on the 100% basis or is that just for Mountain Province?

Perry Ing

That's on our share.

Bruno Costa

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much guys.

Stuart Brown

There's some replacement equipment in there that we -- the mine start with that, but generally just maintenance really and keeping the plant in tip top shape around that. But it's probably higher this year than it would be in the years after this.

Bruno Costa

Okay, okay, wonderful. Thank you very much, guys.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Daniel Plager with Plager Asset Management. Your line is now open.

Daniel Plager

Thank you very much. My question is really for Stuart. And first of all, I'd like to say my compliments to the team for your continued tremendous operational skills, the production from the mine and the mine -- diamond production has always been stellar and really beyond question. The issue obviously boils down to diamond pricing. And while I appreciate the mid-year attempts to kind of dance around the issue of lab-grown diamonds.

Stuart my discussions with you have indicated that you have had a bit of a healthier respect, I think for the future developments of lab-grown diamonds than perhaps the previous management who did the Kennedy acquisition. I think we all have to just accept the fact that technological improvements will continue, technological progress moves forward and lab-grown diamonds will continue to be a much larger factor.

For those of us who have millennial children, they couldn't care less whether it's lab-grown or natural if it sparkles looks good and is a diamond I think that's what people are going to focus on.

So I guess my question is to we sit a year from now we'll be talking about increased encroachment of lab-grown diamonds into the marketplace, increased acceptance of that. So I guess my question is if we really think diamond pricing is not likely to improve in the long run due partially to the encroachment of the lab-grown. Would we be doing anything differently at all is there really a favorable path forward if we really don't see improved diamond pricing over the next many years?

Stuart Brown

Okay. I mean, it's something that we do focus on, Dan, so thanks for that. In our previous discussions you were referring to I think it keeps us thinking. So my opinion on the technology side works both ways on this. As the technology for mining also improves it allows us to move diamond cost curve and we are certainly looking at that. And one of the ways it’s got to balances what you want to invest to develop your mine further and see if that's better than doing something else, so I guess is always the trade-off and how much certainty you got on your product pricing in the future.

We’ve certainly taken a very pragmatic view of future diamond prices in all the economic situations, which is precisely where we set down with De Beers to say first of all they're working both ends of this equation. They have got huge investments planned in mining. You will see they’ve just announced that they're going to do in-cut [ph] mine for CAD2 billion. At the same time they’re developing their synthetic factory I think is important in Oregon and that's costing them CAD100 million.

And their strategy is very clear, and I think when they initially announced it there was a lot of talk in the market. And some of the colder than today do a lot of research in this as well. So my view on this is we sit precisely what you raising with De Beers. The bottom end of the market and if you look at the pie charts that Reid presented in his presentation, the 88% of our production which is in the later end that's called the size fraction lower end not in the high value end I think that's where we see potential for the cheaper end jewelry where that gets as you referred to millennials don't really care between the two.

But once you start going up the value curve you certainly see a massive preference and we're not seeing diamond prices for synthetic grow in fact we are seeing those declined over the last year as De Beers have rolled up their strategy.

We also then said to De Beers that’s exactly why we want to do the cut-off change. We want to move up the value chain we want to move our every value that we recover off the mine up into the larger sizes. So the bottom cutoff has that effect on doing that. And then what technology can we introduce into the mine to lower our cost to keep our margin there. There is no doubt that technology will also improve on growing diamonds either through high pressure, high temperature and more importantly on the chemical there to deposition methods where everyone is looking at that.

But you've seen De Beers do that, and the De Beers strategy is to differentiate this product on a radical basis. It's announced its cost structure, it sold about 20,000 carats so far, just on an initial test basis out of its laboratory. It had very good take up from very interested people, everyone wants to have a look at it what does the product look like. But we’re definitely seeing a definite split in trend. And millennials on both sides of the equation will buy both products.

If you want to buy a very expensive diamond and you can buy a cheaper synthetic you can see that you can get your money back on a much more expensive one as retailers are realizing that they want to continue adding value. So overall in the start where was my confidence it was more 50-50 we've got to get this right, we've got to invest in this. A year later now as it was May when this was launched by De Beers last year, so nearly a year. I'm feeling more confident that I understand the dynamics, I understand where the consumer is going and how the Chinese consumer is reacting to this.

But I don't think we can be complacent, we have to as an industry invest [indiscernible] to prevent this from just being done to us. And I think rather than we need to do to the industry and actively manage it. But we won't be investing huge amounts of capital over the next 5 to 10 years in this mine it’s very low capital intensity, mostly strip and mine. So we don’t have a big capital investment program even if when we bring Calvin Faraday on it's a very low cost in terms of getting the start of the mining compared to the initial construction of a big plant. But I think there is still a lot of work to go on this, but those are all points that we do take into account.

But I don't think we can just give up and say well it's going to work it's all going to run synthetics factory because I think De Beers have taken the mines in a way on that investments. I think people that are investing in that now are having to move down the cost curve and move up in the productivity curve. But we’re definitely seeing in the bigger prices, our prices are maintaining their price and the supply of those synthetics that are competing, they are dropping.

Daniel Plager

Thank you, Stuart. One operational or a financial question, have you given any guidance at all on your expected repurchase of the bonds for 2019, I know that's been kind of an ongoing feature will you be continuing to repurchase bonds and any quantity that you can guide us towards?

Stuart Brown

Not at the moment, Dan, we'd like to see how we go through this year. We want to get let’s say to the Diamond markets that’s cautious at the moment. I think we don't want to give a prediction are we going to pay CAD20 million and then we missed that and get penalized for it. What we will promise as we won’t squander any of this money that we do make we are cash positive for 2019. And then we'll take a view and the Board’s view as we will review this on a quarterly basis to see what we do with last day cash.

But right now we want to get through the Winter Road period, we’re nearly finished on all the deliveries where we haven't finished on all the payments, as Perry said, it's going to take us a while to do that.

So we really want to avoid having to draw down on the revolver, which we don't think we’ll have to do, and towards the end of the year we will be much more confident as how people have got through those sort of early 2019 difficult period.

Daniel Plager

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys, thanks for the question. Just a quick one on the bond, can you tell us what the balance is outstanding in U.S. dollars and Canadian dollars please?

Perry Ing

Yes, thanks Robert. We repurchased $20 million during the year so our outstanding was $310 million, which the year really it was just over CAD400 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you so much.

Operator

Stuart Brown

Carry on, thanks.

Operator

I was going to mention that there is no further questions in the queue at this time and I'd like to turn the call back over to Stuart Brown, President and CEO for any closing remarks.

Stuart Brown

Thanks very much and thanks for all those questions for all the callers and thank you for the rest of you dialed in to listen. I think it's been very thorough, we've gone over everything and we like to believe our announcement contain a great deal of detail. And also gave you enough forward-looking guidance to give you comfort that we are approaching well and we’ve already got a high margin.

So we look forward to updating with you our Q1 announcement pretty soon, these things roll around quicker than you think and we also be looking at to update you and Tom completes the work on the Calvin Faraday work. Thank you very much and we’ll speak to you soon.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude your program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.