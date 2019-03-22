Another $1.7 Billion Fine Won't Stop Google From A 30% Price Increase

The company operates in a very complex and evolving environment that it could take advantage of and/or could cause its business model to be adversely affected.

The company has over $100 billion in cash, so the latest $1.7 billion fine is a drop in the bucket that won't hurt its financial stability.

Google has now been fined almost $10 billion by the EU for anti-trust issues related to its ad business.

The news that Google will be fined $1.7 billion by the EU for anti-competitive behavior brings to light some of the complexities of the current landscape that Google operates in. The fine is the third anti-trust penalty imposed by the EU since 2017, bringing the total number of fines to $9.3 billion.

Google has cemented its dominance in online search adverts and shielded itself from competitive pressure by imposing anticompetitive contractual restrictions on third-party websites," said Margrethe Vestager, the EU's antitrust chief. - WSJ 3/20/2019

Additional anti-trust probes are shown below.

Source: Wall Street Journal

While the decision brings to an end an investigation that started three years ago and despite Google's claims to having changed some of its business practices to comply with new regulations, there are still challenges for the company in the EU and elsewhere.

Even in the U.S., Elizabeth Warren has called for breaking up large tech firms that seem to be dominating their industries, although she has stopped short of requiring corporate splits and has sided with the EU on more focused responses like this one.

The bottom line is that the world is changing fast and so far, tech companies have been far ahead of regulators in figuring out how to profitably maneuver. But someday, that may change. Here's a look at Google and Alphabet's challenges from a PESTLE framework and while it is not exhaustive, readers will get an idea of just how intertwined and complex its situation is.

Google Global

Google is a truly global company with more than 54% of sales coming from outside the US. This means that it should be able to withstand an economic slowdown in any one country but would certainly be at risk if the global economy falters. Looking at the corporate organization structure reveals an 'alphabet' (sorry, I couldn't help myself) soup of brands that together make up what is now called Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

But as complex a company as Alphabet may seem, it really isn't that hard to understand. Alphabet makes money by providing advertising. That's it. Forget about all of the other projects or businesses in the pipeline - the majority of its revenue - 99% - comes from Google and 85% of total revenue comes from paid advertising. The other 1% comes from what the company calls 'Other Bets', which for the avid sports fan, is the equivalent of a Barry Bonds swing. You're either going to hit it out of the park or you're going to strike out.

Fortunately, for Alphabet, it has over $100 billion in cash which essentially gives it carte blanche to strike out as often as it needs to until it hits another home run. Could there be one in the pipeline? Absolutely, from healthcare companies like Verily to self-driving capabilities at Waymo. For now, these Other Bets account for just $595 million out of the $137 billion in Alphabet revenue.

However, the environment that the company operates in is very complex with many moving parts, some going in opposite directions in one country versus another. Trying to figure out which specific factor could be the next catalyst for a meaningful impact to stock price is a daunting task. That is because the company doesn't pay a dividend, so the only return investors will get is through capital gains - although share buybacks could also lead to shareholder returns.

Being able to navigate this environment is not our job as investors, but understanding the current situation, so we can intelligently assess what we are investing in and the risks we are taking - that is our job as investors. And as I said, it's a complex environment.

For the most part, the result of the following analysis might seem like the company's future is daunting. Nothing is further from the truth. In fact, despite the challenges, the risks, and the potential for failure in a majority of the company's experiments, Alphabet is a fantastic company and deserving of a core position within the technology exposure of one's portfolio.

What the following analysis reveals, however, is that at least for the time being and for the immediately foreseeable future, advertising and Google is Alphabet's bread and butter.

Primary Political Factors

Tension between China and the US is evident in daily news coverage regarding trade talks and whether or not a deal is imminent. Regardless of the results of any agreement between the two countries, I don't believe Alphabet will be off the hook as far as China is concerned.

Political factors determine rules and regulations that can be imposed by governments, such as new duties or taxes that could affect entire revenue generating business models. A look at Alphabet's global infrastructure shows an obvious gap in China, where it's only presence is in Hong Kong.

The first chart below shows the Google Data Center Infrastructure, while the second shows the Google Cloud locations.

Recent legal developments in Europe have also created uncertainty regarding certain transfers of personal data from Europe to the United States. For example, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which went into effect in May 2018, applies to all operations conducted from an office or location in the EU or related to products and services offered to EU users or customers.

The GDPR subjects the company to a number of new compliance obligations, which will result in considerable costs, and there is no guarantee - in fact, its highly likely - that government authorities will still claim a failure to comply. Serious breaches of the GDPR can result in administrative fines of up to the higher of 4% of annual worldwide revenues or €20 million. Other fines of up to the higher of 2% of annual worldwide revenues or €10 million can be levied for other violations. 4% of $136 billion is $5.4 billion!!!

In July 2016 and January 2017, the European Commission and the Swiss Government, respectively, approved the EU-U.S. and the Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield frameworks. These frameworks are designed to allow U.S. companies that self-certify to the U.S. Department of Commerce and publicly commit to comply with the Privacy Shield requirements to freely import personal data from the EU and Switzerland. However, there are still a number of uncertainties around these frameworks which could result in additional compliance costs or changes to the business model that may not be favorable to the company.

Economic Drivers

While one country is witnessing robust growth, another could be mired in recession. Managing the dichotomy of countries and regions adds yet additional complexities and costs.

The US has been growing steadily for almost 10 years and many economists wonder how much longer this expansion will continue. That is a topic for another day but reality is that even countries with robust growth are starting to get closer to the end than the beginning of this cycle.

China is trying its best to maintain a 6.5% or better GDP growth, and we could argue about whether the data it provides is accurate or not, but there are many other indicators that growth in China is slowing.

Meanwhile, the EU is contemplating yet another jolt to the economy and we still don't know the result of Brexit or Bremain and when that whole situation will get resolved. As foreign laws and legal systems change, including those that may occur as a result of the United Kingdom's potential withdrawal from the European Union, global economic conditions could be severely affected and dare I say, they already seem a bit sensitive - even if there is still solid growth.

Social Differences

Social factors also have a huge effect on a company and Alphabet is no exception. I recall a class when I was a student at the Darden Graduate School of Business at UVA. It's a 100% case method program where you learn considerably more from the interactions and dialog with your peers than you do from a professor's lecture.

I recall one case - perhaps a Japanese car manufacturer - where we were tasked with figuring out how to improve the profitability of a plant whose profitability had declined recently. One student suggested reducing staff - salaries and benefits were the biggest expense - in order to restore the plant to profitability. Sounds like a great idea - until one of our Japanese classmates raised his hand to inform us, that at least in 2000, it was almost impossible to fire or lay off any employee. There goes that idea.

In some countries, ad blocking could be mandated so that users aren't bombarded with ads that 'interfere' with their browsing experience. Or perhaps the process of geo-fencing or target marketing based on browsing history is considered taboo in other countries. That would basically destroy Google's advertising model.

In the US, Millennials trust recommendations by peers more than the results from a Google search, yet they are more apt to use technology for many other things that Generation X and Y didn't.

Technological Innovations or Changes

Most of the R&D spending by Alphabet in 2018 was focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as building out the company's cloud capabilities. In fact, in an age where technological advancement is still wicked fast, even if Moore's Law seems to have faded, it's critical that Alphabet continues to invest in the latest or potentially disruptive technologies. Hence the swinging for the fences within 'Other Bets'.

Waymo, for example, is a self-driving technology development company. It started as a project at Google before it became a stand-alone subsidiary in December 2016.

The rise of smart speakers also has many of the large tech companies clamoring for dominance. I've heard great things about Google Home but I've been more keen to use Alexa. Despite the enthusiasm around the technology, however, hardware sales are but a drop in the bucket, and I can't see how advertising will succeed within that world.

Legal Challenges

Data privacy and security concerns relating to the underlying search technology and whether or not the aforementioned smart speakers are 'always listening' could deter fully adaptive uses of technology - at least for the time being.

And while Google Search and ads were likely not to cause much if any damage to consumers, hardware and connected devices could contain bugs or defects that could result in adverse situations, like a microwave that heats up an item until it bursts into flames, or a Google Home Pod that 'accidentally' calls in a fire at your house, while simultaneously setting off the indoor sprinkler system.

I already mentioned that in some cases, legal issues could result in fines of up to 4% of revenues.

Environmental

There is a trend towards more environmentally friendly manufacturing processes and product materials, which are likely not to have much of an effect on Alphabet. That said, Alphabet has been focusing on environmental sustainability since 2007, when the company focused on maintaining carbon neutrality. It has also matched electricity consumption with purchases of renewable energy and created 11 million square feet of LEED-certified office space, among other initiatives.

Our take

Alphabet currently trades at a Price to free cash flow of 34.3, slightly above its normal P/FCF of 31.4. It also has over $100 billion in cash, which is 12% of the company's total market capitalization of $823 billion. However, the company did recently approve an additional $12.5 billion in share buybacks which is the company's alternative to paying a dividend.

If it weren't for the expected growth in free cash flow, I would suggest the company was slightly overvalued. In 2018, the company produced free cash flow of $32.46 per share and it is expected to generate $42.19 in free cash flow per share in 2019. If the company comes through and meets those expectations, the stock is likely to soar above $1324 by the end of this year, and potentially reach $1500 in 2020 if an additional 19% FCF growth plays out. That's 27% in two years, which wouldn't be such a bad return and does not include the effect of share buybacks.

While we are somewhat concerned that margins have declined across the board, we understand that traffic acquisition costs have been driven primarily by a shift to mobile search - but we feel confident that the company will be able to adapt to this trend relatively quickly.

We don't believe that any of the non-Google brands will provide much of a boost to results in the next year or two but are hopeful that there is a unicorn amongst the many investments the company has been making.

We are placing our bet on the advertising business and note the 20% plus revenue growth that the company seemingly defies to slow from. For an almost trillion dollar company, that rate of growth is truly remarkable.

Our price target for the stock within the next 12-24 months is $1,553 and we rate it a Buy or Accumulate.

