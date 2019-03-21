What A Dovish ECB And 5G Could Mean For European Telecom Stocks

Some telecoms are more likely to do well and some may be unable to pay out their dividend at current levels.

A dovish ECB and the imminent availability of 5G service could mean that change is on the way for telecoms.

European telecom companies have done quite well recently, but they are still down from one year ago.

There are a number of European telecom stocks out there. Some of the biggest include Vodafone Group (VOD), Orange Inc (ORAN), Telefonica (TEF), Telecom Italia (TI) and Veon (VEON). Veon used to be known as VimpelCom. All five companies have been doing well recently as the table below indicates. Telecom Italia has done particularly well, although from a very low base.

However, despite this recent outperformance, they are still down from where they were at this point last year. While Telecom Italia has done the best YTD, the company has gone through a number of setbacks. There is also an argument to be made that VEON is not truly a European telecom company despite its headquarters in Amsterdam. Most of its business comes from Russia.

Some people might wonder what is driving this recent change in stock performance. Certainly there must be a reason for the sudden change after not doing all that well for quite some time. Is it sustainable or will the telecom stocks eventually fizzle out? To find the possible answers to these questions, we need to take a closer look at each of the previously mentioned telecom stocks.

Change – 12 months Change – 6 months Change – 3 months Change – 1 month Change - YTD VOD -32.88% -14.28% -4.98% +6.41% -0.99% ORAN -6.44% +0.88% -2.07% +8.63% -0.43% TEF -9.22% +14.29% +1.13% +7.56% +5.91% TI -36.82% -1.41% -1.41% +16.73% +13.15% VEON -2.26% -9.44% +5.28% +1.17% +10.68%

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Why low interest rates and 5G could give European telecom stocks a boost

Telecoms tend to attract a lot of interest when interest rates are low as is the case nowadays in many places around the world, including Europe. That is because telecoms are perceived to be a relatively safe place when there is a downturn in the economy or even a recession. People need to communicate regardless of how the economy is doing and that makes telecom companies relatively resilient in a bad economic environment.

Telecom stocks also tend to pay a relatively high dividend, especially in comparison to most companies. That is a big plus for people who are looking for yield at a time when interest rates are very low or even in negative territory. In some ways, telecom stocks can fill the role that bonds are supposed to fulfill. Of course, Telecom Italia is the exception to this due to its lack of a dividend unlike the others.

In Europe, the search for yield is set to become even more of an issue with the recent decision by the European Central Bank to keep existing low interest rates for even longer than previously expected. The ECB has also decided that it will launch a new TLTRO program in September 2019. This program will last until March 2021 and is meant to help banks obtain cheap loans.

There is no sign that low interest rates are coming to an end anytime soon. This could be seen as bullish for European stocks and European telecom companies in particular. The one exception is VEON. Due to its exposure to Russia, what happens in Europe is not as important to VEON. This probably explains why it has not rallied as much as the other companies in recent weeks.

What the impending 5G rollout can do for telecom companies

Besides monetary policy providing a tailwind for telecom providers, there is another driver that can boost the fortunes of telecom companies. Many telecom service providers around the world are in the process of bringing 5G service to the consumer and Europe is no exception. The upgrade from the current 4G LTE to the 5G cellular standard should in theory provide many benefits.

Many people are probably aware that 5G promises much faster cellular connections, but the benefits are not limited to just the consumer. It is also in the interest of the telecom companies to make the move to 5G networks. For instance, telecom companies can radically boost capacity by deploying 5G networks. If there are too many connections in a specific area, performance goes down quickly with 4G.

If you have a crowded stadium, then it is possible for people to experience a severe slowdown or no connection at all. Not only can 5G networks support many more connected devices, but 5G can also help carriers manage these connections in a cost-effective way. In a nutshell, telecom providers expect 5G to help boost the bottom line by lowering their costs, open new revenue streams and making them more profitable. That is why 5G is so important to them.

Why telecom companies in Europe need to boost their profitability

The ability to boost profits would certainly by useful to European telecom companies. All the telecom companies mentioned previously carry heavy debt burdens. TEF carries the most debt at almost €42B as of the end of 2018, but TI has the biggest problem with debt relative to income and revenue. The table below shows the relevant statistics for all five companies. All figures are in euro, except for VEON which uses dollars.

While all have relatively low operating incomes, TI and VEON look especially troublesome. Operating income at TI dropped by 83% to just €561M. Operating income at VEON dropped by 62% to $554M. On the plus side, VEON did manage to substantially reduce its debt by almost 44%.

VOD has shown the most improvement, but that is coming from a low base. TEF is the most profitable, but profitability is going in the wrong direction. ORAN show the best combination of profitability and growth. Still, it is safe to say that anything that can help increase profits would be welcome to the telecoms as they very much need it.

VOD 2017 2018 Change YoY Revenue €47,631M €46,571M -2.2% Operating income €3,725M €4,299M +15.4% Net debt €31,169M €31,469M +1.0% ORAN Revenue €40,837M €41,381M +1.3% Operating income €4,778M €4,829M +1.1% Net debt €23,843M €25,441M +6.7% TEF Revenue €52,008M €48,693M -6.4% Operating income €6,791M €6,522M -4.0% Net debt €44,230M €41,785M -5.5% TI Revenue €19,828M €18,940M -4.5% Operating income €3,291M €5,61M -83.0% Net debt €25,308M €25,270M -0.0% VEON Revenue $9,474M $9,086M -4.1% Operating income $1,467M $554M -62.3% Net debt $9732M $5469M -43.8%

Source: VOD, ORAN, TEF, TI, VEON

Low profitability at telecoms endangers dividends

Low or declining profitability is a problem for telecom providers because it could result in having to suspend dividend payments. A lack of a dividend makes a telecom stock unappealing to many because the dividend is arguably the main reason why many people are attracted to telecom stocks. No dividend is therefore something telecom companies should avoid.

In the case of Telecom Italia, the company is running a net loss of €1,152M for the year. It is no surprise that it is currently not paying any dividends. Vodafone has also come under the spotlight for a possible dividend cut. But so far, the company has not gone that route. It has the second highest dividend behind VEON.

VEON has the highest dividend rate at over 11%, but there is a substantial chance that a dividend cut is needed there. Especially with income dropping at VEON as much as it has. ORAN and TEF are probably the least likely to cut dividends. Their dividends are fairly high, enough to entice people who have to content with little or no yield in their bank accounts.

Dividend rate VOD 5.87% ORAN 4.24% TEF 5.09% TI N/A VEON 11.46%

ORAN and TEF look to be best of breed among European telecoms

European stocks, including telecoms, are experiencing both headwinds and tailwinds. The economy in Europe is relatively weak, which forces the ECB to stimulate. A weak economy is bad for business, but it could also force people into telecoms for their relative safety and their high dividends relative to prevailing bond yields.

That is why dividends are so important for telecom companies. The advent of 5G is a a major reason to be optimistic regarding the future prospects of telecoms, including the ability to grow revenue and profits. The main issue here is to be selective with telecoms. Some are more likely to do well and the key is picking the right ones. But as long as interest rates stay low and the 5G rollout is not delayed in Europe, telecoms should get a boost.

Of the five telecom companies mentioned, ORAN and TEF seem to be the strongest. Telecom Italia does not pay a dividend that many are looking for and it is highly unlikely to pay one as long as the company is suffering losses the way it is right now. It is arguably the weakest of all the five telecom companies and should be ranked last.

VOD has also seen losses in recent years, but it has managed to improve on that front. Still, the possibility that a dividend cut may be needed as VOD is likely to weigh on the stock to a certain degree. VOD will probably need some more time to work things through until the dividend is considered safe again. Only then can VOD truly shine. For now, it is heading in the right direction.

VEON is an interesting option. Its very high dividend will attract interest, but caution is warranted here. Such a high dividend may be unsustainable considering the direction of its financials. If the dividend does get cut, then the stock will suffer the consequences. The company will need to show substantial improvement in its results if the dividend is to be considered safe. Until then, dark clouds will remain above VEON.

TEF should be ranked only behind ORAN. The former has much more debt to service than the latter, which can be problematic. ORAN has also done better in terms of growth in operating income and revenue than TEF. In my opinion, ORAN should be the first pick out of the five telecom companies.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.