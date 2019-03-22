Bear Market Rally Or Sustained Bull Market?

As of the time of this writing, high-risk sectors such as software, capital markets, and semiconductors are leading the markets higher. This bodes well for the bulls over the mid term.

These strategies buy strongly performing sectors, so they gravitate towards safety or risk depending on how risk appetite is fluctuating in the market.

Quantitative strategies based on momentum can be remarkably effective at outperforming the market in terms of both risk and return.

Many investors are wondering if this is just a bear market rally or a continued bull market for stocks.

After a steep decline in the last quarter of 2018, global markets are rising strongly in the first few months of 2019.

Global stock markets delivered dreadful losses in the fourth quarter of 2018, with many of the most relevant market indexes falling by 20-30% in a short period of time. But things turned around abruptly in 2019, with stocks all over the world producing massive gains and recovering a considerable share of the ground they lost in 2018.

In this context, it makes sense for investors to wonder if we are just seeing a short-term rebound in a bear market or a renewed long-term bull market. In other words, should we be selling the rips or buying the dips in this market?

There is no way to know for sure what the future will bring, we are always dealing with probabilities as opposed to certainties in the stock market. Nevertheless, some quantitative indicators have a solid track record of performance in terms of evaluating the market environment and positioning the portfolio accordingly.

The statistical data has proven that strategies based on trend following and momentum tend to produce market-beating returns over long periods of time. Importantly, we can also evaluate the market context by looking at the main momentum indicators in order to tell how different areas are performing and what this means in terms of risk appetite.

The following paragraphs will be introducing a quantitative strategy that rotates among multiple ETFs representing different asset classes and sectors. The strategy has produced solid backtested performance over the long term by focusing on high-risk assets when risk appetite is rising and protecting the portfolio when risk appetite is declining.

A quantitative strategy such as this one is not only valuable for investors who implement quantitative investment methods in the market, but the information that the strategy generates can be an effective tool to evaluate the market environment.

Data Driven Investment Decisions

The Global Rotation System is updated every month in The Data Driven Investor. The system basically rotates among a wide variety of ETFs that represent different asset classes and sectors based on risk-adjusted momentum.

The ETFs in the universe are:

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) for big stocks in the U.S.

iShares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) for small U.S. stocks

iShares MSCI EAFE (EFA) for international stocks in developed markets

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (EEM) for international stocks in emerging markets

Invesco DB Commodity (DBC) for a basket of commodities

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) for gold

Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ) for REITs

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (TLT) for long-term Treasury bonds

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond (SHY) for short-term Treasury bonds

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (FDN)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services (IEZ)

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector (IGV)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers (IHF)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense (ITA)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

iShares US Industrials ETF (IYJ)

iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

iShares US Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU)

SPDR Series Trust S&P Oil & Gas Exploration (XOP)

SPDR Series Trust S&P Retail ETF (XRT)

The system is basically buying the ETFs with superior risk-adjusted returns over 3 and 6 months. This strategy does not work all the time and buying outperforming sectors can easily backfire when there is a reversal in the main market trends. But backtested performance has been quite strong over the long term.

Since January of 2007, the Global Rotation System produced a cumulative gain of 541.4% versus 156.1% for the SPDR S&P 500 in the same period. In annual terms, the system gained 16.5% versus 8% for the SPDR S&P 500.

Source: ETFreplay.

The system substantially outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 in terms of downside risk too. The maximum drawdown was 18.4% for the Global Rotation System versus 55.2% for the SPDR S&P 500 in the same period. Drawdown is calculated as the greatest percentage drop from the high.

Source: ETFreplay

Providing more details, the table below shows the annual return numbers for the quantitative strategy versus the SPDR S&P 500 in recent years.

Source: ETFreplay

It's important to keep in mind that a strategy such as this one has both strengths and weaknesses. These kinds of strategies are remarkably effective in times of well-defined trends in the market, either up or down. However, when markets are moving sideways and trends are reversing, the strategy will most probably deliver disappointing returns.

For example, in 2008, the system gained 15.5% versus a decline of -36.8% for SPDR S&P 500 because the quantitative portfolio was mostly allocated to safe-haven assets such as Treasuries and gold.

Similarly, in 2017 when high-risk stocks were booming, the portfolio was carrying a high allocation to tech and software stocks, so it gained 30.8% versus 21.7% for the S&P 500.

On the other hand, the quantitative strategy is underperforming so far in 2019, gaining only 2.3% versus 13.4% for the SPDR S&P 500 on a year to date basis. This is because the quantitative portfolio was positioned for safety at the end of December of 2018. As markets rallied in January of 2019, the strategy lagged the market.

This recent underperformance shows that it takes some time for the quantitative strategy to incorporate the incoming information about price momentum for different sectors. When there is a quick reversal in price action, a strategy like this one will most probably underperform.

That is an unavoidable weakness due to the nature of the strategy. Performance should be strong over long periods of time and, especially, in well-defined bull and bear markets. However, when markets are transitioning and trends are weak, a system such as this one can be expected to produce a mediocre performance.

The Right Leadership For This Market

Interestingly, we can look at the data provided by the quantitative system as a tool to evaluate overall market trends. Some sectors and asset classes tend to rally when risk appetite is increasing, while others are a refuge in times of risk aversion. For this reason, performance in different segments says a lot about the broad market environment for stocks.

When looking at the portfolio positioning, the quantitative strategy is currently recommending software, capital markets, and semiconductors. These are clearly highly cyclical sectors and they tend to do well when risk appetite is rising.

It's one thing to see the S&P 500 being led by low-risk sectors such as pharmaceuticals or food. In such a scenario, you could say that the price action under the surface is not very supportive for stocks in general because the stocks that are outperforming are the ones that tend to do well when investors are looking for safety.

However, software, capital markets, and semiconductors are highly volatile and cyclical sectors. This is telling us that investors are embracing risk and focusing on the industries with superior potential for returns when markets do well.

Looking at the price action in different segments, the momentum indicators show that risk appetite is on the rise, and this bodes well for the stock market in general over the middle term.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.